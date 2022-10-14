DUBOIS — On paper, Thursday’s boys soccer matchup between Redbank Valley and DuBois Central Catholic looked to be a lopsided one, and while the Bulldogs were never really threatened on the day, the Cardinals battled until the very end in a hard-fought 3-0 loss.
Redbank Valley (13-1-1) dominated the possession battle, with a vast majority of the game played in the DCC defensive half. However, the Cardinals (3-11) didn’t make life easy for the Bulldogs and put together a strong defensive effort in front of senior keeper Cartar Kosko despite missing the services of sophomore Kyan Peck, who missed his first game of the season because of injury.
The Bulldogs struggled to put the ball on net at times in the game, and when they did, Kosko made 10 saves (7 in second half) to keep his team in the contest.
Redbank led just 1-0 at the break on a goal by Kieran Friko in the 14th minute. Bulldog Caleb Root doubled that lead just before the 50-minute mark before an Owen Harman goal with 7:26 to play all but iced the Bulldogs’ 3-0 victory.
The final outcome could have been much larger if not for the effort of the DCC defense and Kosko, who denied a penalty kick by Owen Clouse with 10:55 to play as part of his strong performance.
Conversely, Redbank netminder Cole Monrean had to make just two second-half saves to record the shutout. The Cardinals mustered just five shots, all in the second half, compared to 21 for the Bulldogs.
“Redbank is a good team, probably tp two or three in the district, and we knew how they played based off the last game,” said DCC coach Phil Esposito. “Overall, defensively without Kyan (Peck), we played pretty well. He’s a center-mid, and everything offensively and defensively revolves around a kid like him.
“They way we played was very defensive-minded today, and with that you don’t have many chances to score. But, when we get two or three, we have to get those on net and make something happen.”
Redbank came out of the gate strong and had three good scoring chances in the first eight minutes of the game, but came up empty on all three.
Owen Harmon had the first of those chances but had a shot sail wide of the left post in the third minute, while Root blasted a shot into the side of the net in the seventh minute following a flurry on the box on a Redbank corner kick. Clouse then had an open look near the top of the box in the eighth minute but whistled a shot high over the net.
Things settled in a little from there, as DCC’s defense did a nice job bottling up the Bulldogs despite all the action Redbank had near the DCC box.
Redank managed to break through on its next scoring chance though, as Clouse dropped a pass from near the end line to Fricko in the middle of the box. Fricko then lofted a shot that got over the hand of a leaping Kosko by inches and found the back of the net to make it 1-0 at the 13:45 mark.
That proved to be the only goal of the first half, though, as Kosko and his defense kept the Cardinals in the game at the break.
Kosko stopped shots by Harmon (24th minute), Clouse (30th minute) and Root (38th minute) during that closing stretch, while the Bulldogs had three other shots be just off the mark.
The Cardinals recorded their first shot shortly after the whistle to start the second half, but the long effort was easily stopped by Monrean.
Redbank countered by scoring on its first shot of the second half as Root found the back of the net 9:53 into the half to make it 2-0.
The teams then traded scoring chances over the ensuing 10 minutes.
Central’s Luke Fragle had a shot from the left side go wide in the 51st minute, while Kosko saved a shot by Fricko on a corner kick in the 54th minute. Root then had a shot go just high from inside the box in the 59th minute.
The Cardinals quickly flipped the field and had its best scoring chances of the game when they earned a direct kick from just outside the box near the midway point of the second half.
Fragle took that direct kick and put it on goal. Monrean made the save but couldn’t secure it. The ball bounced around for a couple seconds before a Cardinal fired a second shot on goal. Unfortunately for them, Monean was there to deny that attempt as well.
The Cardinals final scoring chance came with just over 16 minutes to play, but Fragle’s shot from the right side sailed just past the far post.
Kosko made four more saves in the final 11 minutes, including a huge one on Clouse’s penalty kick. The Bulldogs did manage to sneak one more goal past Kosko, though, as Harmon scored following a flurry in the DCC box with 7:26 remaining.
Redbank is back in action Monday at home against Clarion-Limestone, while DCC hosts Port Allegany on Monday at 11 a.m.
REDBANK VALLEY 3,
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 0
Score by Halves
Redbank 1 2 — 3
DCC 0 0 — 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
RV—Kieran Fricko (Owen Clouse assist), 13:45.
Second Half
RV—Caleb Root, 49:57
RV—Owen Harmon, 72:34.
Statistics
Shots: Redbank 21, DCC 5. Saves: Redbank 2 (Cole Monrean), DCC 10 (Cartar Kosko). Corner kicks: Redbank 4, DCC 1.