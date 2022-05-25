CURWENSVILLE — Redbank Valley jumped out to a 3-0 lead on Curwensville in the District 9 Class 2A quarterfinals on Tuesday and never looked back in a 6-1 victory.
“We had a lot of life in pregame that I thought built us some momentum early on,” said Bulldogs head coach Craig Hibell. “These are high school kids and they live on momentum, so for us to have a pregame and then score three runs in the first inning, that was huge for us. It kind of lifted us up some and maybe put them down a little bit and we were able to ride that wave the rest of the way out.”
Curwensville starter Jake Mullins had a rough first inning, throwing 31 pitches.
Redbank’s Owen Clouse reached on an error, then stole second. Clouse came home on a Ty Hetrick double to make it 1-0.
Ty Carrier had a two-run single to make it 3-0 before the Tide were able to get out of the inning.
“It’s tough,” said Tide head coach Tom Harzinski. “I think we started off a little nervous. They just beat us today. They came up with a couple of big hits and we just didn’t have many hits.
“(Bryson) Bain pitched a great game. Hats off to Redbank, they played a great game.”
Curwensville loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom half of the first, but Bain got a strikeout to end the threat.
Redbank added another run in the top of the second, as Hetrick came home on an error to make it 4-0.
Curwensville looked to get things going in the fourth inning, as Spencer Hoover led off with a single. But the next batter hit into a double play and Bain struck out the third batter to end the frame.
The Bulldogs manufactured another run in the top of the fifth, as Bain singled. His pinch runner, Cam Wagner, headed to second after the throw by Mullins on a pickoff attempt went wide. Breckin Minich singled, moving him to third before Mason Clouse hit a fly ball to right that allowed Wagner to tag up and come home, extending the lead to 5-0.
“Jake pitched his heart out,” said Harzinski. “He wasn’t on his A-game today and he would be the first one to tell you that. But he kept us in that game, we just didn’t come up with the big hit.”
That inning proved to be the end of the day for Mullins on the hill. He threw his 103rd pitch to strike out the final batter of the inning.
“The umpire was tight for sure both ways,” Hibell said. “We were just able to combat that with good defense. Coming in to this game, we knew that Mullins was going to attack the zone and throw a lot of strikes and get some outs. So we came into this with the mindset that we were going to attack his pitches early and we were able to work him out by the fifth inning.”
The Tide put two runners on in the bottom of the sixth, as Shane Sunderlin singled, before stealing second. He moved to third on a single by Ayden Sutika, but both runners were left stranded when Bain got the next batter to pop up to him for the third out.
Redbank Valley scored its final run in the top of the third off Sunderlin.
Tate Minich was hit by a pitch. He stole second and moved to third on an error. He was late brought home on an RBI single from Breckin Minich to make it 6-0.
The Tide finally got on the board in the bottom of the seventh, as Chris Fegert drew a one-out walk. He moved to third after a ball hit to third was thrown into the outfield on a fielder’s choice. Fegert came home on a sac fly by Tyler Lee to set the final at 6-1.
“We were in the same situation last year,” said Hibell. “We were the three seed last year and we faced a stud pitcher from Kane. They came in and upset us as far as the seeds go.
“But we came into this game confident. We were a six seed, but we played a handful of good teams throughout the year that prepped us for good pitchers and good teams.
“We may be young, but we are pretty hungry right now.”
It was the final game in a Curwensville uniform for 10 seniors — Butler, Alan Farley, Hoover, Lee, Tyler Libby, Mullins, Jayson Rowles, Josh Shaffer, Sunderlin and Mitchell Sutika.
“I just want to thank these 10 seniors,” said Harzinski. “They put their footprint in this program and these younger kids have learned a lot from them.”
Curwensville finished the season at 14-5.
Redbank Valley improved to 11-5. The Bulldogs will face second-seeded Karns City, a 5-4 winner over Kane, on Thursday.
REDBANK VALLEY 6,
CURWENSVILLE 1
Score by Innings
Redbank 310 010 1 — 6
C’ville 000 000 0 — 1
Redbank Valley—6
O. Clouse cf 4120, Hetrick ss 3211, T. Minich c 2211, Bain p-1b 4010, Wagner pr 0100, B. Minich 3b 4031, Carrier 1b-p 4012, M. Clouse lf 4000, T. Rearick rf 4000, P. Rearick 2b 3000. Totals: 32-6-9-5.
Curwensville—1
Mullins p-ss 3010, Lee 2b 2001, Sunderlin 1b-p 3010, Swanson pr 0000, Butler ss-lf 3000, Hoover c 2010, A. Sutika 3b 3010, Rowles lf 2000, Farley ph 1000, N. Fegert lf 0000, Shaffer 1b 0000, Kunkle dh 3000, C. Fegert cf 2100. Totals: 24-1-4-1.
Errors: Redbank 2, C’ville 4. LOB: Redbank 8, C’ville 9. DP: Redbank 1. 2B: O. Clouse 2, Hetrick. SF: Lee. HBP: T. Minich 2. SB: O. Clouse, T. Minich, Wagner, B. Minich. Swanson, Butler.
Pitching
Redbank Valley: Bain—6 1/3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 6 SO; Carrier—2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Curwensville: Mullins—5 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO; Sunderlin—2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
WP—Bain. LP—Mullins.