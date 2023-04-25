The Redbank Valley girls basketball team had quite the 2022-23 season as they earned a District 9 title and a trip to the Class 2A state playoffs — winning its first round game and finishing the year with a 26-2 record.
Offensively, the Lady Bulldogs were led by Mylee Harmon, who followed up her stout freshman season last year with an even more impressive sophomore campaign. She also earned Tri-County Weekend/Courier Express Co-Players of the Year honors with Punxsutawney’s Chloe Presloid.
On Monday, Harmon was named to the Class 2A Third Team as part of the 2023 Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Girls Basketball Teams that was announced for all six classifications.
Harmon was the lone honoree from the Tri-County Area to earn All-State honors this season and was just one of two players from District 9 as a while. Joining Harmon as the other D-9 representative is Otto-Eldred senior Katie Sheeler, who made Class A Second Team honors for the second consecutive year.
Redbank Valley’s success this year ran through Harmon as she was the second-leading scorer in the district to Sheeler in both total points (588) and scoring average at 21.0 points per game.
Harmon was quite efficient with her 21.0 ppg as she shot 52.7 percent from the field (231-for-438) and also averaged 5.8 steals and 4.4 assists per game.
Those numbers leave Harmon ever so close to joining the 1,000 point club after just two seasons — she will enter her junior year this winter with 928 career points.
The Lady Bulldogs were undefeated in D-9 play with a 21-0 record as its only regular season loss came on Dec. 27 to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 45-40 — which the WPIAL school would eventually make the Class 3A state semifinals.
After handily beating Moniteau, 61-35, for the D-9 Class 2A title, the Lady Bulldogs picked up a first round win over the WPIAL six-seed Serra Catholic, 63-36, before falling in the second round to District 6’s Bishop McCourt, 62-48.
Harmon is just the third Lady Bulldog to earn All-State honors as she joins former TCW/CE Player of the Year recipients Brooke Hinderliter (2016) and Tara Hinderliter (2020).