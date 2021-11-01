It was a cold and rainy end to the 2021 football regular season on Friday night as many area teams are gearing up for a playoff run.
Among those are the Clearfield Bison and the St. Marys Flying Dutchmen. Both squads will be meeting this Friday for the District 9 Class 3A championship at Frank Varischetti Field in Brockway at 7 p.m.
Clearfield made it a perfect 10-0 regular season with its 38-7 win over a Central Clarion (4-5) team that had won four straight prior. It marks the 10th undefeated regular season for the Bison.
Bison QB Oliver Billotte had 140 yards rushing and four touchdowns, as well as 138 yards passing in the win.
St. Marys (8-2) had won eight straight until Tyrone knocked them off Friday 28-14 after the Flying Dutchmen decided to bench its starters in the second half in preparation of this week’s title game matchup.
Redbank Valley (9-1) got its ninth win in a row with a 40-14 win over Punxsutawney, as the Chucks finished its season at 2-7.
In that game, Bulldogs QB Bryson Bain threw for 214 yards and three scores, while Chris Marshall hauled in six receptions for 89 yards and all three Bain TD throws. With the win, Redbank Valley clinched the No. 1 seed in the D-9 Class A playoffs and receives a bye this week, as they’ll await the winner of No. 4 Keystone — who gave the Bulldogs its only loss of the season with a 22-20 loss in Week 1 — and No. 5 Port Allegany.
Ridgway and Brookville each picked up wins to finish their regular seasons at 7-3 just one week after the Elkers beat the Raiders 14-13.
Ridgway handily defeated Philipsburg-Osceola 41-13 in a muddy contest at Memorial Park Field that saw Domenic Allegretto and Cam Marciniak rack up 136 and 106 rushing yards, respectively. That win gave the Elkers the No. 2 seed in the D-9 Class 2A playoffs.
Brookville defeated Brockway (4-6) 42-28 to end the Rovers’ season. Charlie Krug threw for 226 yards and three scores for the Raiders. In defeat, Brayden Fox threw for 361 yards and three TDs, with Alex Carlson racking up 175 of those yards on nine receptions.
Both Ridgway and Brookville will get a week to prepare for the rematch in the D-9 Class 2A playoffs, as Brookville wrapped up the No. 3 seed with its win.
Curwensville (6-4) and DuBois (5-5) are the other two area teams headed to the postseason. Curwensville capped off its regular season with a 32-21 win over West Branch that saw them utilize the ground game instead of the usual air attack they’ve shown in 2021, with Thad Butler rushing for 257 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries.
Meanwhile, DuBois fell to Karns City 35-14 as the Beavers had just 190 yards of total offense.
Curwensville took the No. 6 seed in the D-9 Class A playoffs and will play No. 3 Smethport on Friday. DuBois will be the D-9 representative in the Class 4A playoffs and will host D-8 University Prep this Friday.
Here is a look at the full box scores available from Friday night:
KARNS CITY 35,
DuBOIS 14
Score by Quarters
DuBois 7 0 0 7 — 14
Karns City 7 7 7 14 — 35
First Quarter
KC — Luke Garing 16 run (Zach Kelly kick), 5:06.
D — Austin Henery 2 run (Charlie Harman kick), 1:51.
Second Quarter
KC — Garing 5 run (Kelly kick), 6:56.
Third Quarter
KC — Garing 8 run (Kelly kick), 3:15.
Fourth Quarter
D — Derraick Burkett 6 pass from Cam-Ron Hays (Harman kick), 11:06.
KC — Nate Garing 5 run (Kelly kick), 4:48.
KC — Luke Garing 7 run (Kelly kick), 1:11.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
DuBois—Cam-Ron Hays 5-14, Austin Henery 11-26, Braxton Adams 5-25, Dalton Yale 5-28, Eric Benjamin 2-6.
Karns City—Eric Booher 8-18, Luke Garing 16-73, Jayce Anderson 19-173, Luke Cramer 2-19, Cooper Coyle 3-9, Nate Garing 5-16, Team 1-(-8).
PASSING
DuBois—Cam-Ron Hays 10-of-23, 91 yds.
Karns City—Eric Booher 3-of-8, 43 yds., 1 TD.
RECEIVING
DuBois—Derraick Burkett 3-40, Braxton Adams 4-11, Kaden Clark 1-9, Austin Mitchell 1-11, Brycen Dinkfelt 1-30.
Karns City—Micah Rupp 1-27, Cooper Coyle 2-16.
BROOKVILLE 42,
BROCKWAY 28
Score By Quarters
Brookville 12 16 14 0 — 42
Brockway 7 0 8 14 — 28
First Quarter
BK—Charlie Krug 61 run (conversion failed), 11:08.
BW—Blake Pisarcik 17 pass from Brayden Fox (Pisarcick kick), 7:37.
BK—Truman Sharp 61 pass from Krug (kick failed), 58.1.
Second Quarter
BK—Cooper Shall 4 pass from Krug (Jackson Zimmerman run), 10:24.
BK—Zimmerman 4 run (Brayden Kunselman pass from Krug), 2:46.
Third Quarter
BK—Tate Lindermuth 2 run (Logan Oakes kick), 7:01.
BW—Pisarcik 14 pass from Fox (Pisarcik kick), 5:31.
BK—Kunselman 5 pass from Krug (Oakes kick), 3:38.
Fourth Quarter
BW—Pisarcik 26 pass from Fox (Pisarcik kick), 7:57.
BW—Jendy Cuello 20 run (Pisarcik kick), 3:59.
BK BW
First downs 15 25
Rushes-yards 36-171 21-85
Comp-Att-Int.14-26-0 24-49-1
Passing Yards 245 361
Total Plays-Yards 62-416 70-446
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 4-3
Punts 7-30.5 3-32.5
Penalties-Yards 12-113 5-55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Brookville — Jackson Zimmerman 8-62, Charlie Krug 4-59, Tate Lindermuth 15-55, Bryce Weaver 5-17, Joe Shields 1-(-3), Miles Bogush 1-(-13), Gavin Baughman 1-(-5), Team 1-(-1).
Brockway — Jendy Cuello 5-48, Carter Hickman 9-44, Brayden Fox 7-(-7).
PASSING
Brookville — Charlie Krug 12-for-23, 226 yards, 3 TDs; Miles Bogush 2-for-3, 19 yards.
Brockway — Brayden Fox 24-for-49, 361 yards, 3 TDs, 1 Int.
RECEIVING
Brookville — Truman Sharp 3-80, Brayden Kunselman 4-73, Tate Lindermuth 2-49, Coyha Brown 1-21, Noah Peterson 1-11, Cooper Shall 3-11.
Brockway — Alex Carlson 9-175, Jalen Kosko 5-74, Blake Pisarcik 4-58, Carter Hickman 3-12, Isaac Crawford 1-7, Andrew Brubaker 1-17, Dylan Hanna 1-18.
Interceptions
Brookville — Cooper Shall.
REDBANK VALLEY 40,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 14
Score by Quarters
RV 14 7 13 6 — 40
Punxsy 7 0 0 7 — 14
First Quarter
RV—Marshall 28 pass from Bain, (conversion failed), 10:31.
RV—Marshall 29 pass from Bain, (Gardlock pass from Mangiantini), 4:55.
P—Bennett 6 run, (Hetrick kick), 1:05.
Second Quarter
RV—Marshall 16 pass from Bain, (Adams kick), 0:20.
Third Quarter
RV—Shreckengost 5 run, (Adams kick), 10:30.
RV—Mangiantini 10 run, (kick failed), 3:44.
Fourth Quarter
RV—Kahle 49 run, (conversion failed), 10:13.
P—Bennett 28 run, (Hetrick kick), 1:29.
RV P
First downs 12 5
Rushes-yards 35-190 30-128
Comp-Att-Int 18-32-0 3-10-0
Passing Yards 236 11
Total Plays-Yards 67-426 40-138
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Punts; 5-36.4 5-34.6
Penalties-Yards 9-80 7-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Redbank Valley—Ashton Kahle 4-62, Ray Shreckengost 13-39, Drew Byers 6-31, Gunner Mangiantini 4-29, Bryson Bain 2-16, Brendan Shreckengost 4-9, Cam Wagner 1-2, Brandon Ross 1-2.
Punxsutawney—Zeke Bennett 24-93, Griffin White 1-13, Justin Miller 1-10, Noah Weaver 2-7, Peyton Hetrick 1-5.
PASSING
Redbank Valley—Bryson Bain 15-of-28, 214 yds., 3 TD, 0 INT; Gunner Mangiantini 2-of-3, 20 yds., 0 TD, 0 INT; Cam Wagner 1-of-1, 2 yds., 0 TD, 0 INT.
Punxsutawney—Noah Weaver 3-of-10, 11 yds., 0 TD, 0 INT.
RECEIVING
Redbank Valley—Chris Marshall 6-89, Tate Minich 5-60, Marquese Gardlock 2-55, Ashton Kahle 2-20, Ray Shreckengost 1-17, Aiden Ortz 1-4, Jacob Kundrick 1-2.
Punxsutawney—Zeke Bennett 1-7, Peyton Hetrick 1-3, Alex Phillips 1-1.
INTERCEPTIONS
Redbank Valley—None.
Punxsutawney—None.
CLEARFIELD 38
CENTRAL CLARION 7
Score by Quarters
Central Clarion 0 7 0 0 — 7
Clearfield 6 13 13 6 — 38
First Quarter
CL—Oliver Billotte 73 run, (kick failed), 3:24.
Second Quarter
CL—Billotte 4 run, (Luke Sidorick kick), 8:20.
CC—Tommy Smith 2 pass from Jase Ferguson, (Charlie Franchino kick), 6:16.
CL—Billotte 12 run, (kick blocked), 0:56.
Third Quarter
CL—Nate Natoli 60 pass from Billotte, (pass failed), 11:10.
CL—Billotte 1 run, (kick blocked), 1:46.
Fourth Quarter
CL—Karson Kline 7 pass from Billotte, (Sidorick kick), 6:47.
CC CL
First downs 9 23
Rushes-yards 18-(-3) 48-336
Comp-Att-Int 16-21-1 5-8-1
Passing Yards 160 138
Total Plays-Yards 39-157 56-474
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Punts 3-37.3 0-0.0
Penalties-Yards 3-26 3-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Central Clarion—Breckin Rex 8-14, Noah Nasser 2-7, Jase Ferguson 6-(-9), Ryan Hummell 2-(-15).
Clearfield—Oliver Billotte 12-140, Mark McGonigal 9-64, Carter Chamberlain 8-41, Jose Alban 10-34, Nate Natoli 3-27, Brady Collins 3-27, Karson Kline 1-5, Team 2-(-2).
PASSING
Central Clarion—Jase Ferguson 16-of-21, 160 yds., 1 TD, 1 Int.
Clearfield—Oliver Billotte 5-of-8, 138 yds., 2 TD, 1 Int.
RECEIVING
Central Clarion—Christian Simko 5-54, Ryan Hummell 3-31, Tommy Smith 3-26, Breckin Rex 3-17, Dawson Hotchkiss 2-32.
Clearfield—Nate Natoli 3-93, Karson Kline 2-45.
INTERCEPTIONS
Central Clarion—Brady Quinn.
Clearfield—Brady Collins.
CURWENSVILLE 32,
WEST BRANCH 21
Score by Quarters
W. Branch 7 7 0 7 — 21
Curwensville 7 13 6 6 — 32
First Quarter
CU—Thad Butler 76 run (Jake Mullins kick), 7:57.
WB—Tyler Biggans 1 run (Dakota Fetteroff kick), 1:59
Second Quarter
CU—Thad Butler 48 run (conversion failed), 8:41.
WB—Wyatt Schwiderske 1 run (Dakota Fetteroff kick), 0:51.
CU—Danny McGarry 36 run (Jake Mullins kick), 0:26.
Third Quarter
CW—Andrew Freyer 10 pass from Danny McGarry (kick blocked), 9:28.
Fourth Quarter
CW—Thad Butler 69 run (kick missed), 8:22.
WB—Landen Pase 19 run (Dakota Fetteroff kick), 1:40.
WB CU
First downs 19 10
Rushes-yards 51-262 27-305
Comp-Att-Int 3-8-1 4-6-1
Passing Yards 71 45
Total Plays-Yards 61-333 33-350
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-0
Punts 2-33.0 2-39.5
Penalties-Yards 3-25 3-24
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
West Branch: Wyatt Schwiderske 31-161, Tyler Biggans 14-69, Landen Pase 4-31, Jackson Croyle 2-1.
Curwensville: Thad Butler 13-257, Danny McGarry 7-52, Jake Mullins 1-2, Alex Shaffer 2-(-2), Andrew Freyer 1-0, Team 2-(-4).
PASSING
West Branch: Tyler Biggans 0 of 5, 0 Yards, 1 Int.; Jackson Croyle 3 of 5, 71 yards.
Curwensville: Danny McGarry 4 of 6, 45 yards, 0 TD, 1 Int.
RECEIVING
West Branch: Kyle Kolesar 1-26, Tyler Biggans 1-3, Azadio Vargas 1-42.
Curwensville: Ty Terry 2-25, Jake Mullins 1-10, Andrew Freyer 1-10.
INTERCEPTIONS
West Branch: Parker Johnson.
Curwensville: Ty Terry.
RIDGWAY 41,
PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 13
Score by Quarters
P-O 0 0 0 13 — 13
Ridgway 14 20 7 0 — 41
First Quarter
R—Cam Marciniak 10 run, (Jack Benninger kick), 7:59.
R—Domenic Allegretto 70 run, (Jack Benninger kick), 3:24.
Second Quarter
R—Eric Salberg 8 run, (Jack Benninger kick), 6:24.
R—Cam Marciniak 64 run, (Jack Benninger kick), 5:10.
R—Domenic Allegretto 1 run, (kick failed), 1:54.
Third Quarter
R—Cam Marciniak 90 kick return, (Jack Benninger kick), 11:45.
Fourth Quarter
PO—Luke Hughes 2 run, (conversion failed), 9:14.
PO—Luke Hughes 9 run, (Carson Long kick), 3:31.
PO R
First downs 12 13
Rushes-yards 32-121 33-267
Comp-Att-Int 6-14-2 1-3-0
Passing yards 82 32
Total plays-yards 48-203 36-299
Fumbles-lost 1-0 2-0
Penalties-yards 2-15 4-21
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Philipsburg-Osceola—Matt Martin 7-63, Luke Hughes 13-43, Andrew Faust 9-24, Ben Gustkey 3-(-9).
Ridgway—Domenic Allegretto 9-136, Cam Marciniak 8-106, Eric Salberg 5-18, Rayce Millard 4-8, Eric Hoffman 4-2, Hunter Thompson 3-(-3).
PASSING
Philipsburg-Osceola—Ben Gustkey 6-of-13, 82 yds., 0 TD, 2 INT; Matt Martin 0-of-1, 0 yds., 0 TD, 0 INT.
Ridgway—Domenic Allegretto 1-of-3, 32 yds., 0 TD, 0 INT.
RECEIVING
Philipsburg-Osceola—Andrew Faust 1-31, Luke Hughes 2-27, Matt Martin 3-24.
Ridgway—Tyler Merritt 1-32.
INTERCEPTIONS
Philipsburg-Osceola—None.
Ridgway—Will Howard 2.
TYRONE 28,
ST. MARYS 14
Score by Quarters
St. Marys 6 0 8 0 — 14
Tyrone 0 7 0 21 — 28
First Quarter
SM—Chadsey 74 pass from Coudriet (pass failed), 1:16.
Second Quarter
T—Gampe 9 pass from A. Walk (Gwinn kick), 0:03.8.
Third Quarter
SM—Coudriet 2 run (Chadsey pass from Coudriet), 7:19.
Fourth Quarter
T—Miller 1 run (Gwinn kick), 9:52.
T—Ronan 3 run (Gwinn kick), 6:05.
T—Ronan 4 run (Gwinn kick), 1:22.
SM T
First downs 12 20
Total yards 288 319
Rushes-yards 23-70 38-156
Yards passing 218 163
Comp.-Att.-Int. 17-23-2 16-20-1
Punts-avg. 2-15.5 0-0
Fumbles-lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 8-69 7-41
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
St. Marys—Davis 3-41, Dornisch 7-34, Asti 3-3, Snelick 1-(-1), Steele 3-(-2), Chr. Coudriet 5-(-10), Team 1-5.
Tyrone—Ronan 26-119, Miller 3-14, A. Walk 7-12, Beck 1-9, Legars 1-2.
PASSING
St. Marys—Chr. Coudriet 17-of-22, 218 yds., 2 TD, 2 INT; Asti 0-of-1, 0 yds., 0 TD, 0 INT.
Tyrone—A. Walk 16-of-20, 163 yds., 1 TD, 1 INT.
RECEIVING
St. Marys—Chadsey 6-141, Cha. Coudriet 3-34, Mosier 3-27, Reitz 1-11, Davis 2-10, Dornisch 1-(-1), Lewis 1-(-4).
Tyrone—Gampe 5-76, Beeck 3-26, Baldauf 2-17, Legars 2-13, Ronan 2-12, Veres 1-12, Rhoades 1-7.