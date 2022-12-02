PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney boys basketball team has turned back the clock this year, tasking to a pair of former head coaches to run the program in the wake of former head coach Jake Perrin leaving to take a graduate assistant job with the IUP men’s squad.
Randy Reitz, Punxsy’s current athletic director and former Lady Chucks head coach (14 years), has taken over the boys program as head coach and has brought on another familiar face in Bill Vassallo as one of his assistants.
Vassallo coached the Chucks for 24 years (1982-2006), racking up 324 wins during his tenure. He led Punxsy to the 1992 Class 4A state championship game, which the Chucks lost to Steelton-Highspire 58-49. Punxsy went 27-3 that season.
Vassallo would later become Punxsy’s athletic director, a position he retired from in 2016 — with Reitz taking over at that time. The two also coached against each other for close to a decade when Reitz was head coach of the Brookville boys from 1993-2001.
“I coached the 9th grade team last year and enjoyed it, so when the job opened up I applied and want to see what we can do here with the varsity,” said Reitz. “It will be a lot of fun coaching with him (Vassallo). We were adversaries there for quite a few years, and now we’re on the same side and I’m looking forward to it. He brings a lot of knowledge to the game.
“It will definitely be a unique experience for us coming back. Coach Vassallo coached some of the dads for these (current) kids, and I know that’s pretty cool for him. The first week and half has really been a lot of fun.”
The years of experience Reitz and Vassallo have will be a huge help, as they inherit a squad that lost five seniors — Gabe Kengersky, Donnie Neese, Kyle Nesbitt, Josh Shoemaker and Nick Johns. Kengerksy was the team’s leading scorer at 11.0 points per game while also averaging 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals a game.
Punxsy does return two starters in senior Ryen Heigley and junior Noah Weaver, while juniors Zach Preloid, Cooper Hallman, James Neese and Mason Nesbitt also saw varsity action. Those players look to factor into the starting lineup early in the season, but Reitz said nothing is set in stone yet.
“They lost Gabe, Donnie Neese and Kyle Nesbitt who were three starters who probably averaged 25 points a game,” said Reitz. “But, Coach Perrin played some kids who are going to start for us this year, so they do have some varsity experience.
“They came in and did a nice job as subs last year, and now they are going to be starting. The leaders have to be those kids who had the varsity minutes last year. They are being leaders in practice, being vocal and supportive and working hard. When they work, the other kids see it and they work hard. It’s been a lot of intense practices so far.”
The number of those practices have been limited this so far compared to years past, as the winter sports season is starting earlier this season. Team typically have gotten three weeks of practice in past season but only have two this year.
That certainly hasn’t helped the new staff in terms of preparation for tonight’s season opener at DuBois Central Catholic.
“That loss of a week is a challenge,” said Reitz. “We do some of the same things they are familiar with, but there are some different things. With only two weeks, and missing a couple days here and there because of deer season and Thanksgiving, it’s a lot to get in in two weeks.
“The kids are doing a good job, though, and paying close attention and trying to execute everything we throw at them. But, there’s not a lot of time to get ready for Friday night.”
As for goals in his return to coaching, Reitz said and the staff are trying to keep things in perspective to start the year.
“The ultimate goal is to win a district title,” he said. “But, we have a lot of mini goals to get to that (big) goal, and that’s just to improve game after game after game. We want to get get better in practice each week and go and play as hard as we can play and be competitive. If you do the little things, usually you have a pretty good season.”
ROSTER
Seniors: Cole Brooks, Charles Connell, Ryen Heigley, Tysen Leisure. Juniors: Cooper Hallman, A.J. Hewitt, Kolton Koppenhaver, James Neese, Mason Nesbitt, Zach Presloid, Noah Weaver. Sophomores: Ethan Booher, Noah Kengersky, Alex Shumaker, Brody Stouffer, Griffen White, Potter Wood, Ethan Wright. Freshmen: Madox Hetrick, Beau Thomas.