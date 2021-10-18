ST. MARYS — When DuBois Renegades head coach Tim Kail entered camp this summer, he knew the team would be special, however he was not sure how special they would be. His prediction came true on Saturday when the Renegades traveled to St. Marys to take on the Johnsonburg Shamrocks in the championship game of the Central Pennsylvania Youth Football League where they fell by a 13-12 score.
On a chilly evening that began with plenty of excitement, the Renegades found themselves in an early deficit. Johnsonburg received the initial kickoff and began to grind the ball down the field. Their offensive line took control of the game as they pounded run after run to earn four first downs. The DuBois defense was able to keep their legs under them as they forced a big fourth down stop on their own 2-yard line to take over on downs.
“Johnsonburg did a nice job of controlling the line of scrimmage on the first drive, however our boys were able to find enough toughness to stop them before they scored,” DuBois coach Tim Kail said.
On the Renegade’s first play from scrimmage, running back Easton Harris took the handoff and jolted through the Shamrock defense for a nice gain until he lost control of the ball and fumbled. Johnsonburg recovered on the DuBois 11-yard line which led to the first score of the game, an 11-yard run by Rocco Allegretto. The point after conversion was no good.
After the Johnsonburg kickoff, DuBois was not able to gain any positive ground which led to a fourth down punt which was blocked by the Shamrocks. After a couple penalties, Johnsonburg was able to take advantage of their passing game which saw receiver Nathan Stager get behind the DuBois defender for a 14-yard touchdown catch. The point after conversion was good and Johnsonburg now led 13-0 in the middle of the second quarter.
DuBois returned the kickoff to the 35-yard line and showed some life, however after Colton Stubbs got tackled in the backfield for a loss, DuBois faced another fourth down conversion. Once again, Johnsonburg was able to stop DuBois and turned over the downs.
Johnsonburg started on the DuBois 40-yard line and appeared as if they were going to pound the ball again, however Johnsonburg attempted a lateral near the sideline which got away from the receiver and DuBois was quick to fall on the ball for the turnover.
DuBois would have two more possessions and Johnsonburg would have one, however the ball was moved very little. Johnsonburg led 13-0 at the end of the first half. The Shamrock defense was able to keep the Renegade offense at bay as they did not allow a first down in the entire half.
“We were unable to move the ball much and made some untimely errors, however with our defense only giving up 13 points, I knew we were still in the game,” Kail said.
The second half began with the Renegades receiving the kickoff. Quarterback Seth Wilmoth completed three of five passes and was able to collect a first down for the first time all game, however DuBois still turned the ball over on downs.
The DuBois defense was determined to keep their team in the game in the second half. On Johnsonburg’s first play of the second half, DuBois forced a fumble that was recovered by Calvin Cooper. This gave DuBois the momentum they were looking for as their offense came to life. A first down run by Colton Stubbs and hard-nosed blocking by the offense line gave Wilmoth more time to see his receivers get open.
Wilmoth connected with Wes Clyde down the middle for a big gain which looked like he would score easily. A Shamrock defender was able to catch up to him on the 5-yard line and Clyde lost control of the ball as he fell to the ground. DuBois Aaron Eberly was not far behind as he scooped up the fumble and took it the rest of the way for a Renegade touchdown. After a blocked extra point, Johnsonburg now led 13-6.
Johnsonburg was able to return the ensuing kickoff to the 40-yard line but the Renegade defense came to play again. Johnsonburg fumbled twice on this possession — the first time they recovered but weren’t so lucky the second time. The Renegades took full advantage of the turnover as Wilmoth connected with Clyde again for a long 45-yard touchdown. The point after was no good again which made the score 13-12 in Johnsonburg’s favor.
Johnsonburg’s next possession began on their own 42-yard line. The Shamrock offense began to show some life again as they started to move the ball down the field. On fourth down, they were able to complete a 15-yard pass for a first down. After a false start, Johnsonburg found themselves in a third and long situation. Johnsonburg quarterback Matthew Gilmore dropped back and appeared to have a receiver open, but Wes Clyde was able to step in front of the pass for an interception. This would give the Renegades the ball with plenty of time left on the clock.
DuBois started their drive on the 31-yard line. This drive was fast paced as Wilmoth orchestrated a precise passing attack. After a 6-yard pass and a 10-yard run, DuBois found some trickery of their own. Wilmoth pitched the ball to Stubbs which led to the running back pulling up for a pass. Stubbs was able to hit Bryson Kail deep for a 25-yard gain which nearly went to the house for a touchdown. Kail appeared to have the score in his back pocket with one man to beat but was tripped up deep into Johnsonburg territory. DuBois had a false start on the next play. A short pass to Clyde set up a fourth-and-long situation. Wilmoth scrambled but was unable to connect with any of his receivers which led to the final turnover on downs.
Johnsonburg took over on downs on its own 31-yard line. After a couple of running plays to run the clock out, Allegretto broke a long run which iced the victory for the Shamrocks.
“I’m disappointed that the score did not favor us, but I am beyond proud of how these boys fought all season long,” Kail said.
Johnsonburg also won the junior varsity championship by a 12-0 final over St. Marys.
Before the game, all the players, cheerleaders and coaches were treated to a lunch at Luigi’s Ristorante, a bus ride to the game escorted down the Liberty Boulevard by the City of DuBois Police, Volunteer Hose Company #1, DuSan Ambulance Service and the Sandy Township Police.
“These kids made memories that they will take with them for the rest of their lives,” Kail said. “The hard work that the players, cheerleaders, coaches, and volunteers put in has really shown this season. I could not have asked more from the community. They filled the boulevard and filled the bleachers to give these young men and women a night that they will never forget.”