REYNOLDSVILLE — A true Reynoldsville man.
There might not be a better way to describe the late Jim Horner, who gave his heart and soul — both in his professional and personal life — to the town he lived in and loved.
Horner, a 1969 DuBois Area High School graduate who passed away on May 15 of this year at the age of 72, worked for the Reynoldsville Borough street department for 40 years before retiring. In his personal life, Horner was a member of the Reynoldsville Presbyterian Church and the Reynoldsville Eagles, where he had served as a trustee.
Beyond that, Horner was active in the Reynoldsville Falcons Midget Football Association for over 30 years, where he helped shaped the lives of countless boys and girls in the Reynoldsville Area.
The Falcons honored Horner Saturday between the junior varsity and varsity games against Punxsutawney with a ceremony that featured past and present Reynoldsville players, cheerleaders and coaches.
Horner’s family also was in attendance for the ceremony — his wife Barb, their daughter Amy Jo and her husband Beau Bash and their daughter Jacie Bash along with other extended family members.
During that ceremony, the Falcons unveiled the newly named “Jim Horner Falcon Field House” at Falcon Field.
“He meant a lot to the town and town for sure,” said current head coach Scott Wolfgang, who took over the program from Horner in 2004 after serving as an assistant coach since 1996. “He was my coach when I was a kid, and he meant a lot to a lot of us personally too.
“It’s a special day and really cool to see everyone who came back. It’s neat to see the tree of coaches we’ve had, not only in the youth league but also at the high school level now.
“He (Horner) would be so proud to see Coach (Gabe) Bowley — who started off coaching with us — and now he is the head (high school) coach at Brookville. And of course, you have Coach (Paul) Butler working with the DuBois (high school) team.”
When it came to coaching youth football in Reynoldsville, Horner became part of the Falcon program shortly after graduating high in 1969 — which was just the fourth year of existence for the Falcons.
He was an assistant coach for five different head coaches before assuming that role himself in 1995. He held that position through the 2003 season before turning the program to Wolfgang, who is now in his 20th season leading the way for the Falcons.
During his 30 years with the program, Horner not only was a big part of the building and growth of the Falcons but also the Gateway Midget Football League that Reynoldsville played in for many years before it folded. The Falcons joined the CPYFL in 2006 with Wolfgang at the helm.
With Horner as an assistant, Reynoldsville captured their first Cereal Bowl title in 1983 as part of an undefeated season.
The Falcons went to win three more Cereal Bowl crowns in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Under Horner’s leadership, the Falcons won three Southern Division titles, and he was named Gateway Midget Football League Man of the Year in 2000.
“Coach Horner’s contributions to the Falcons go way beyond football,” said the Falcons program in a statement read during the ceremony. “The impact that Coach Horner has had on the youth of the Reynoldsville Area is immeasurable.
“Although it has been 20 years since Coach Horner walked the sidelines at Falcon Field, his presence is always here. Former players have returned to help coach, as well as bring their children to play for the Falcons. The program remains strong today as Coach Wolfgang and his staff work hard to continue the legacy that Coach Horner passed on to him in 2004.”
All Falcon players are also wearing a tribute sticker on their helmets this season with the initials “JH” and the years 1969-2003 to signify his tenure with the program.