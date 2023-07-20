Sign up for our daily newsletters here
Camden Frantz is still years away from legally being able to drive a car on the streets, but that hasn’t stopped the Reynoldsville youth from quickly making a huge splash — and some history in the process — while racing at Hummingbird Speedway.
It’s an improbable story.
One that has seen the 12-year old Frantz — still more than four months short of becoming a teenager — make the seamless transition from racing go-karts at the youth level to competing against adults in a full-size car at Hummingbird in the Brooks Services 4-Cylinder Division.
Just hitting the track and racing in a full size car, even a 4-cylinder, at age 12 seems like a huge story, and it is. However, that’s just the beginning for Frantz’s story.
The youth just isn’t competing against adults on the big track and has owned the division so far this spring and summer at Hummingbird and currently leads the point standings for the 4-cylinders.
Frantz made track history on June 10 when he became the youngest driver to ever win a main feature event and find Victory Lane at Hummingbird. That victory was the defining moment in what has already been a highly successful first season for Frantz in a full-size car.
All told, he was five heat wins to go along with that prized feature victory and also has collected two runner-up and three third-place finishes in other weekly feature races.
That consistency has Frantz leading the 4-cylinder point standings by 76 points over Ben Lehane (552-476) and 122 over third-place Devon Trayer (430). Only two other drivers have more than 400 points this season — Shawn Hadden (427) and Justin Finland (412).
Frantz said making the switch from go-karts to the his 4-cylinder hasn’t been difficult, but he never expected to have so much success so quickly making that huge step at such a young age.
“It hasn’t been too hard at all,” he said. “It’s kind of the same with driving, except much faster. You just have to know what you are doing, to know how to handle it.
“Not ever driving a car before, I thought it would take me a long time to get out there and do good. The main thing that worried me was how much different the steering would be in a race car, from a go kart.
Getting that first feature win in a regular show already was certainly a special moment for Frantz.
“I was beyond excited, because with it being my first year I didn’t think I’d bring one home just yet,” he said. “It was nice to see how happy I made my family and friends. Racing is what I love, and it’s up from here.”
While Frantz was been surprised at his quick success, take away his age, and it might not be a total shock to those who know him.
That’s because he has grown up in the racing world and been at the track virtually his entire life watching his father Josh Frantz race. The elder Frantz still races at tracks in the area but isn’t competing at Hummingbird this season to help be the best he can on race nights there.
As for Camden, he’s been racing for half his life as he started on the local go-kart scene when he was 6 years old. In six years at that level, he won seven track championships between Race-1 Speedway in DuBois and Flat Run Speedway in Kylertown.
“I wanted to race cars for a long time now, but I had to keep getting more experience in my go kart,” said Frantz. “Then when my dad gave me the option to move up, I said yes.”
During his time in kart racing, Frantz would often run two different size karts each time he raced. And, he got his first one from another area youth who made the jump to Hummingbird as a teenager.
“When he first got into the go-karts, he got his very first one from Jenna Pfaff, as she was moving up to Hummingbird,” said Frantz’s mother Kayla Murray. “After that, every year he would get upgraded to a newer one. His whole go-kart career, he did have two different karts going in two different classes. Every night that he raced. he would get out of one kart and get into the other.”
Pfaff made the jump to driving full size cars at Hummingbird as a 14-year-old back in 2018 and is still just one of three females to win a feature race at the speedway. The others are Stephanie Lucas and Cecilia Olson. Pfaff currently races in the pure stock division and sits in 11th place in the point standings.
Since moving up the big car, Frantz’s racing action hasn’t been limited to just Hummingbird. He said he also has won a kids division feature race at Thunder Mountain Speedway and also raced twice in main shows at Lernerville and once at Hidden Valley Speedway in Clearfield.
Even with his success, Frantz still needs special permission from his parents to race each week given his age. But, with his background and knowledge of the sport, they felt he was ready to make the jump to the big track.
“As Camden’s parents, we have to sign a waiver for every race that he attends,” said Murray. “Him being in the go-karts for six full years has helped. Camden has always seemed to be a lot more comfortable in the go-karts than most of the other kids, which allowed him to go much faster. And, that’s what made him hard to beat.
“Prior to Camden racing go-karts, he grew up being his dad’s biggest ‘little’ fan. He has always watched his dad (Josh) race and has attempted to help him work on cars since he first began walking.”
That doesn’t mean Kayla still doesn’t worry some every time he heads out to race.
“When he goes out onto the track as his mother, I’m a little nervous,” she said. “But, I do know he knows what he’s doing, and his dad is usually standing down there throwing some arm motions out once in a while to give Camden tips or to let him know what to do and what not to do. I know he’s been taught very well, and I believe he will always do great out there.
“As far as the other guys being much older than him that he races, I do believe they have enough respect for his young age to be careful whenever he is near. He has some learning to do since it’s only the first year, and I’m glad everyone is well aware. So, that makes it a little easier to be able to sit there and relax while watching.
“I’d just like to add how proud of Camden we all are and how exciting the experience of all of this is.”
As for being a 12-year old on the track, Camden said the other drivers treat him like one one of the guys.
“Being my age is no different than if I were older,” he said. “Even at 12, I get some really nice compliments and I get some really rude comments, but at the end of the night, I know where my support comes from.”
As to be expected, Murray said there is a lot of work to be done between races to maintain the car, which is something his father Josh handles.
“Every week his dad has to go over the car to be sure nothing is broken or loose,” she said. “If so, it has to be fixed/replaced and then all cleaned up and reloaded to be ready for the next race. We are very thankful for all of the sponsors and all of the support that Camden has gotten this far.
“For this 2023 race season, Camden’s car is sponsored by The Avenue West, Body Worx By Greg, Candy’s Styling Studio, Crisco Enterprizes, Farren Trucking, Farlow Trucking, Stroskys Garage, M&A Logging, Bubba’s Racing Supply, The Washington House, Auto Plus, Penny Kay Photography and TRC Performance.”
“I’d just like to give a special thanks to my parents, grandparents, my family, all of my friends and my sponsors that come out and show me their support,” added Camden Frantz. “I couldn’t do it without all of them.”
Outside of racing, Frantz is set to attend seventh grade at the DuBois Area Middle School. He was on the “A” honor roll this past year, and his mother said Camden is aware he must keep his grades up if he wants to race.
He also plays youth football for the Reynoldsville Falcons and soccer for the Reynoldsville Bulldogs. During the (racing) off season, Frantz stays busy doing football workouts and training weekly with PB Performance.
During the week, Frantz said he enjoys spending time fishing with his friends. He also still races his friends but does so on a little pit bike track or his ktm.
As for his long-term goals in racing on the big track, Frantz is still keeping it simple.
“My main goal I hope to one day achieve is getting out there and beating my dad,” he said.