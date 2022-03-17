OIL CITY — The Ridgway Elkers boys basketball team knew the uphill battle they were facing on Wednesday night at Oil City High School — a PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal matchup against WPIAL champion and defending 2A champion Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.
The Chargers came into the game riding a remarkable 65-game winning streak. In the first half, the Elkers hung tough with the Chargers, but a second-half offensive performance gave the Chargers a 54-27 win in what was Ridgway head coach Tony Allegretto’s final game.
It was also the final game for seniors Dan Park and coach Allegretto’s son, Domenic, as they’ve been the heart and soul of the Elkers (22-6) throughout its state quarterfinals run. The Chargers (26-0) held the duo to just four and two points, respectively, but Aaron Sorg ended up scoring 17 of the team’s 27 points — including four threes.
“We just couldn’t score,” Allegretto said. “They flustered Dan (Park) and Dom (Allegretto). Aaron (Sorg) had a big day but they flustered Dan and Dom when we needed Dan and Dom to score points and have that type of day. There’s talent everywhere (with OLSH), there’s defense everywhere, rebounding everywhere, shooting and ball-handling throughout their lineup. They deserve to be the best team and it’s going to be hard to beat them.”
The Chargers jumped out to an early 8-0 lead before Ridgway started coming back using its infamous slow-down offense, as it was just a 13-6 ballgame with 3:27 to go in the second quarter.
“We got them into our style but we just couldn’t buy a basket,” Allegretto said. “Dom couldn’t buy a basket and had some open looks in the first half. If we get them, maybe it’s a different story (early). But it was just too much pressure for us.”
The Chargers then scored five unanswered to get it to 18-6 before a Sorg three gave OLSH an 18-9 halftime lead.
From there, the WPIAL champs outscored the Elkers 36-18 in the second half as the mercy rule went into play a couple minutes into the fourth quarter.
“It wasn’t the length so much,” Allegretto said. “The length has been there the last three games since Karns City. They’ve all been bigger than us (in the state tourney) but this one had more athletic ability.”
Park and Allegretto came out of the game for the last time prior to the final buzzer as OLSH took a 54-27 victory. Jake DiMichele led OLSH with 28 points and 13 rebounds while Rocco Spadafora had 11 points. Dawson Summers had five points and 12 boards.
Regardless of the quarterfinals loss, coach Allegretto said it’ll be a memorable one.
“Once we pull away from (the frustrations of the loss), having another great year like this with my son on the team, this season mirrored (fellow son) Dante’s senior year (in 2019),” Allegretto said. “We ended up on this court, against this team and that coach. DiMichele, I think he scored 28 that game if I remember and he had 28 tonight. It’s just a mirror image of where we were three years ago.
“The way it all went down, Dante’s team didn’t expect to be here on this run (and neither did this team). So what I take away, I take away the seniors’ effort. Dylan (Goetz) gave me everything he had. He’s not a basketball player — he’s just a guy that goes in and helps. He’s been with those guys since he was in fourth grade and he was always the extra guy, but he always helped you in games. Dylan does that. Dan and Dom, Dan got better and better and better — so did Dom. Dan was our scoring leader. Dom was our leader on the court. They were both leaders with hustle and hard work. I appreciate everything they ever did.
“I told them thanks for being part of this. They’ll forever be my last team. The first team, you always remember. This last team, I’ll remember it. What they did this year, I thanked them for taking me on that ride with them. I had something to do with it but I needed their effort and I needed them to come along. I needed them to buy in. Once we got them all bought in, we really came together there at the end of the season and put together a heck of a run.”
In coach Allegretto’s 18 seasons as the head coach at his alma mater, he also coached two years prior at St. Marys. During his run with the Elkers, he took the team to the state semis in 2012 and other quarterfinal berths in 2017 and 2019.
“It’s been a long, tiring year,” Allegretto said. “Coaches wear themselves out — coaches that are doing it the right way, which is most of us. They wear themselves out watching videos, scouting reports, practice plans, then practice, watching more video, going to a game every three days, working ahead — it just wears you out. At the end of a season like this, you’re worn out. Overall, it’s been 20 years I’ve been a head coach and 24 years I’ve been coaching basketball. It’s a long time.
“When I took over at Ridgway and even when I got the job at St. Marys (prior to Ridgway), my plan was that I’m going to do this long-term. That’s what I wanted to do. There’s been a lot frustrating times and I’m sure I’ve frustrated a lot of players. But overall, I see these (former players) in the stands. I hear from them and I love them. I remember all the teams and plays ... The kids don’t even remember but the coach remembers because it’s so vivid.”
Allegretto named a slew of Ridgway players over the years and memories that he’ll never forget. Last but not least, he also said it was an honor to go out while being able to coach his sons Dante and Dom.
“The last six years with those two,” Allegretto said. “Together one year, and (it was an honor) being able to coach my sons and being able to walk off the court with me.”
OUR LADY OF SACRED HEART 54,
RIDGWAY 27
Score by Quarters
Ridgway 3 6 8 10 — 27
OLSH 10 8 23 13 — 54
Ridgway—27
Domenic Allegretto 1 0-0 2, Aaron Sorg 6 1-1 17, Erik Panebianco 1 0-0 3, Dan Park 2 0-0 4, Jack Benninger 0 1-2 1, Dylan Goetz 0 0-0 0, Alex Merritt 0 0-0 0, Hunter Beeler 0 0-0 0, Jackson Kilpeck 0 0-0 0, Alec DeVallance 0 0-0 0, Evan Gustafson 0 0-0 0, Mike Gerg 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 2-3 27.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart—54
Rocco Spadafora 5 0-0 11, Jake DiMichele 7 10-11 28, Bryson Kirschner 1 0-0 2, Dawson Summers 1 3-4 5, Kevin Wilson 1 0-0 2, Luke Daeschner 0 0-0 0, Brad Vaughn Jr. 2 0-1 4, Franco Smigel 0 0-0 0, Rocco Coladonato 1 0-0 2, Dorrian Tate 0 0-0 0, Nolan Randal 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 13-16 54.
Three-pointers: Ridgway 5 (Sorg 4, Panebianco), OLSH 5 (DiMichele 4, Spadafora).