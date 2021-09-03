RIDGWAY — Ridgway hosted the latest round of the Allegheny Mountain Girls Golf League Thursday at Laurel Mill Golf Course and went 1-3 on the day.

DuBois posted the top team score of the day with a 203, while Brookville (269) and Brockway (272) also notched wins against the host Lady Elkers, who posted a 277.

Ridgway got a win vs. Curwensville, which only had three girls and didn’t score as a team on the day. Punxsutawney did not compete on the day.

DuBois’ Alexas Pfeufer earned medalist honors on the day with a 45, while teammate Sarah Henninger had the second-best round with a 49. Lady Beaver Sophia Seduski tied for the third-best score with a 53, while Isabella Geist-Salone rounded out the DuBois scoring with a 56.

Brookville was led by the duo of Audrey Barrett and Karlee Stiver, who shot a 65 and 66, respectively. Kat Kelly (68) and Maeve Jordan (70) also scored for the Lady Raiders.

Brockway’s best score was a 60 by Sara Werner, with Julia Werner also shooting in the 60s with a 69. Anna Brubaker added a 71, while Sarah Huglar had a 72.

Ridgway’s Kaitlyn Amacher shot a 53 on her home course to tie Seduski for the third-best round of the day. Unfortunately for the Lady Ellkers, she was their lone player to break 70. Gabby Amacher had a 74, while Alexa Steis and Isaeblle Ehrensberger both shoot 75s.

Curwensville got a 61 from Skylar Pentz, while Megan McCracken had a 75 and Izzy Stephens an 82.

The league plays at DuBois Tuesday.

DuBois—203

Recommended Video

Alexas Pfeufer 45, Sophia Seduski 53, Isabella Geist-Salone 56, Sarah Henninger 49. Others: Jordan Watt 60.

Brookville—269

Audrey Barrett 65, Karlee Stiver 66, Maeve Jordan 70, Kat Kelly 68. Others: Lindsey Clinger 77, Taryn Hoffman 82.

Brockway—272

Sara Werner 60, Julia Werner 69, Anna Brubaker 71, Sarah Huglar 72. Others: Bailey Franci 82, Alexis Laubaker 87.

Ridgway—277

Kaitlyn Amacher 53, Gabby Amacher 74, Alexa Steis 75, Isabelle Ehrensberger 75.

Curwensville—N/A

Skylar Pentz 61, Megan McCracken 75, Izzy Stephens 82.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos