RIDGWAY — Ridgway hosted the latest round of the Allegheny Mountain Girls Golf League Thursday at Laurel Mill Golf Course and went 1-3 on the day.
DuBois posted the top team score of the day with a 203, while Brookville (269) and Brockway (272) also notched wins against the host Lady Elkers, who posted a 277.
Ridgway got a win vs. Curwensville, which only had three girls and didn’t score as a team on the day. Punxsutawney did not compete on the day.
DuBois’ Alexas Pfeufer earned medalist honors on the day with a 45, while teammate Sarah Henninger had the second-best round with a 49. Lady Beaver Sophia Seduski tied for the third-best score with a 53, while Isabella Geist-Salone rounded out the DuBois scoring with a 56.
Brookville was led by the duo of Audrey Barrett and Karlee Stiver, who shot a 65 and 66, respectively. Kat Kelly (68) and Maeve Jordan (70) also scored for the Lady Raiders.
Brockway’s best score was a 60 by Sara Werner, with Julia Werner also shooting in the 60s with a 69. Anna Brubaker added a 71, while Sarah Huglar had a 72.
Ridgway’s Kaitlyn Amacher shot a 53 on her home course to tie Seduski for the third-best round of the day. Unfortunately for the Lady Ellkers, she was their lone player to break 70. Gabby Amacher had a 74, while Alexa Steis and Isaeblle Ehrensberger both shoot 75s.
Curwensville got a 61 from Skylar Pentz, while Megan McCracken had a 75 and Izzy Stephens an 82.
The league plays at DuBois Tuesday.
DuBois—203
Alexas Pfeufer 45, Sophia Seduski 53, Isabella Geist-Salone 56, Sarah Henninger 49. Others: Jordan Watt 60.
Brookville—269
Audrey Barrett 65, Karlee Stiver 66, Maeve Jordan 70, Kat Kelly 68. Others: Lindsey Clinger 77, Taryn Hoffman 82.
Brockway—272
Sara Werner 60, Julia Werner 69, Anna Brubaker 71, Sarah Huglar 72. Others: Bailey Franci 82, Alexis Laubaker 87.
Ridgway—277
Kaitlyn Amacher 53, Gabby Amacher 74, Alexa Steis 75, Isabelle Ehrensberger 75.
Curwensville—N/A
Skylar Pentz 61, Megan McCracken 75, Izzy Stephens 82.