STRATTANVILLE — In an otherwise evenly played game, the third quarter proved to be the difference as Ridgway outscored Clarion-Limestone 16-12 in the quarter in helping the Elkers defeat the Lions 48-44 on Monday evening in a non conference game at Strattanville.
C-L (2-1 overall) led 11-10 after one quarter before the game would be tied at 20-all by halftime.
The Elkers third quarter advantage put them ahead 36-32 after three.
However, the Lions would score the first five points of the fourth to take a 37-36 lead. Aaron Sorg was left wide open on an inbounds pass at the 6:14 mark for an easy layup putting Ridgway ahead for good at 38-37. Alex Merritt added a bucket two minutes later for a 40-37 lead. C-L would close the gap to 41-40 before Jack Benninger hit four straight free throws to push the lead to five at 45-40. A Jase Ferguson free throw and a Tommy Smith three-pointer cut the lead to one at 45-44. Sorg made a short jumper with 24 seconds left while adding a free throw with nine seconds remaining to set the final score of 48-44.
“I’m not sure what the reason was but we just didn’t seem to come in ready to play tonight,” said C-L head coach Joe Ferguson. “We just had no enthusiasm tonight which partly led to some breakdowns on defense.”
Benninger, Sorg, and Merritt combined for 44 of the Elkers 48 points for the game. Sorg scored a game-high 18 while Benninger and Merritt each added 13.
Tommy Smith scored 14 to lead C-L while he pulled down six rebounds. Jase Ferguson added a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds. He also dished out five assists.
C-L made just 9-of-19 free throws while Ridgway knocked down 8-of-16, although over the final two minutes they went 5-of-8 from the line.
C-L will host Keystone on Tuesday.
“We don’t have long to think about this one as we have Keystone tomorrow,” said Ferguson. “Keystone is always a tough matchup so we will definitely have to come out and be more ready to play tomorrow than we were tonight.”