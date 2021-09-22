DuBOIS — Coming off a tough five-set loss at St. Marys Monday, the Ridgway volleybal team bounced back in a big way Tuesday night with a sweep of DuBois Central Catholic, 25-15, 25-21, 25-22 at the Varischetti Sports Complex.
Ridgway, which held a 2-1 lead Monday night vs. the Lady Dutch, used a strong all-around team effort Tuesday — one that was highlighted by an aggressive night at the service line that helped the Lady Elkers get out to big early leads in the first and third sets.
Carli Thomas led that service attack with match-highs in points (12) and aces (4). Liz Geyer and Priscilla Ehrensberger posted 10 and nine points, respectively, while Payton Delhunty added five, including four aces to match Thomas for most in the match.
Thomas was also part of a balanced net attack that saw her, Delhunty and Kayla Reynolds each record five kills. Marissa Gulnac added four kills.
“I feel like our serves were very strong tonight, and our passing was much better,” said Ridgway coach Kayleen Porter. “We were coming off a hard game yesterday (Monday at St. Marys), so we definitely played all-around good. It could have been a little better, but overall we looked solid and were consistent throughout the three games, which is hard to do.”
Ridgway (3-2) opened the night with a point from Jessica Gilmore before a series of sidedouts ensued. The Lady Elkers eventually were the team to seize control of the set when Delhunty notched three straight points (2 aces) before Geyer ripped off eight in a row to give Ridgway a commanding 15-3 advantage.
Central Catholic didn’t hang its heads in the game, though and got a five-point run from Alyssa Johnston that cut the lead to seven at 18-11. The Lady Cardinals got as close as 19-14 on Jessy Frank’s servie, but a sideout and four straight points by Thomas put Ridgway at set point at 24-14. Thomas had three aces in that spurt.
A missed serve momentarily slowed Ridgway, but Reynolds slammed home a kill on the ensuing point to give the Lady Elkers a 25-15 opening-set win.
Central jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second game on back-to-back points by Johnston, while Ridgway got two points from Thomas to even things early on at 4-4.
The teams traded sideouts from there before three points by Ehrensberger gave Ridgway a 13-7 lead.
The Lady Cardinals battled back, getting a pair of points from Kali Franklin before a four-point spurt by Faith Jacob gave DCC the lead back at 17-16. Jacob’s run featured an ace and kills by Lydia Morgan and Madison Hoyt.
A series of sideouts ensuing again before Ehrensberger went on a four-point spurt to put Ridgway on the verge of winning the second set at 24-19. Central countered with a sideout and ace by Johnston, but a skill by Thomas on the next point ended the set at 25-21. Johnston led DCC with eight points on the night.
Ridgway got off and running quickly in set No. 3 as two points by Gilmore and six by Thomas promptly gave the Lady Elkers a 9-1 advantage.
Central countered with a sideout on a kill by Megan Pittsley and a four-point ru by Franklin to make it a three-point game at 9-6. Pittsley led DCC with seven kills.
The Lady Cardinals got as close as 11-9 on back-to-back points by Jacob, but Ridgway quickly pushed the lead back out to six (16-10) thanks to a point by Geyer and two by Reynolds.
Central Catholic got within three points late in the set at 23-20 following three points by Hoyt, and then two points (24-22) on an ace by Morgan, but a missed serve handed Ridgway the set to complete the sweep.
“We just had a lot of mental mistakes and i don’t know what happened,” said DCC coach Liz Snell. “They were just so flat tonight and down. We’re trying something different, but it wasn’t that different.
“They just seemed to panic tonight. I don’t know what happened. They do need to communicate with each other more. If they could help each other more when there is that confusion, that would have helped us more tonight.”
Both teams are at home Thursday.
Ridgway hosts Elk County Catholic, while DCC entertains Brookville.