ST. MARYS — After losing twice to Elk County Catholic earlier this season, the Ridgway Elkers boys basketball team avenged those two losses and then some, leading wire-to-wire on Saturday night in a 44-23 win to capture the Allegheny Mountain League title.
The Elkers (17-5) jumped out to a 7-0 lead at the start and didn’t look back as the Ridgway defense led Elk County Catholic (19-5) to just seven second half points.
“The kids wanted it,” Ridgway head coach Tony Allegretto said. “We needed a good start for our confidence and we got the good start. A lot of time we get the good start against (ECC), especially lately we’ve been getting the good starts. But all of a sudden, we’re behind. Today, I don’t think we ever trailed from start-to-finish.”
Domenic Allegretto and Dan Park led the way for the Elkers as Allegretto had a game-high 17 points and Park had a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds. Jack Benninger also had key buckets and eight points while Aaron Sorg chipped in with seven.
“The seniors — Dom (Allegretto) and Dan (Park) — that was a great game for those two,” coach Allegretto said. “To go off as AML champions, that’s their second one ... Everybody on the court, Erik Panebianco, Aaron (Sorg) and Jack (Benninger). Jack was unbelievable. The last two games against ECC, Jack just handled the ball so well and that takes pressure off of Dom.”
Park scored the opening bucket, Benninger made two free throws and Allegretto hit a corner three to go up 7-0 early. But ECC would answer and cut the lead to 10-8 after Charlie Breindel scored underneath. That would be as close as the Crusaders got to the Elkers on the evening, however, as a Sorg midranger later gave the Elkers a 14-8 first quarter lead.
Ridgway later got up to 23-13 before Adam Straub answered with a three. Benninger then hit an acrobatic shot in the paint as time expired to give Ridgway a 25-16 halftime lead.
From there, the Elkers’ defense shut down ECC as Luke Jansen hit the only two Crusaders field goals in the second half — both of which were in the third quarter.
“We got really disjointed offensively,” ECC head coach Aaron Straub said. “Holding a team to 44 points is a good enough effort to win the game. Unfortunately we were all over the place offensively and really disorganized. (Ridgway) was very physical and we didn’t match their physicality tonight.
“I thought that we had a little bit of a pushback at the end of the game and I thought we competed a little bit harder. But (Ridgway) was ready to play. They have a couple of premier players that played really well tonight and we didn’t put our premier players in the best position to play well tonight.”
Ridgway started to pull away in the third quarter with Allegretto scoring seven of the team’s 13 points as the Elkers held ECC to just five points from Jansen.
“We know the way they play defense — a lot of pressure,” coach Allegretto said. “So we had to do some ball screening and attack the basket, a little bit different that what you see us do against most teams. It’s go time against (ECC) and we attacked under control.”
Ridgway would cruise from there as they held a 38-21 lead at the end of the third quarter and with 1:28 of the fourth quarter, got the lead up to 44-23 after Park hit two free throws that would eventually set the final for a Ridgway AML title.
“Coach Allegretto did a great job preparing his team,” ECC head coach Aaron Straub said. “They came in with a great plan and it looked like we did not come in with a good plan. They were ready to play. They didn’t look like the team that lost on Monday. They looked like the team that wanted to win on Saturday. They were prepared and their kids played well.”
Ridgway now enters the District 9 Class 2A playoffs as the No. 2 seed as they will host No. 7 Smethport on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
“This will help us confidence wise,” coach Allegretto said. “We laid an egg on Monday (in a 44-37 loss to Johnsonburg). We just played our worst game of the season. We had 20 turnover and Dom played the worst game of his career. But tonight, Dom was a leader out there, Dan was a leader out there and this gives those guys confidence that confidence that there’s one of the top teams in the the district (ECC) ... and we just knocked them off. We think we’re right there with any of them.”
The Crusaders will look to regroup as they go into D9 Class A playoffs as the number one seed. They’ll await the winner of Tuesday’s No. 8 Clarion/No. 9 Sheffield game and will host that matchup on Friday at 7 p.m.
“You certainly would like to win the league, especially coming and playing very well on Thursday night,” coach Straub said. “And we played well on Tuesday night, too. We played two really good teams and you would’ve thought the momentum coming in and trying to build on those two wins. But we got out of sorts.
“All the credit to Ridgway. When you watch this game, it didn’t look like the team that lost by 21 was the team that beat them two times this year. It didn’t look like that.”
RIDGWAY 44,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 23,
Score by Quarters
Ridgway 14 11 13 6 — 44
ECC 8 8 5 2 — 23
Ridgway—44
Domenic Allegretto 6 4-6 17, Aaron Sorg 3 0-2 7, Erik Panebianco 1 0-0 2, Dan Park 4 4-4 12, Jack Benninger 3 2-2 8, Will Howard 0 0-0 0, Dylan Goetz 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 10-14 44.
Elk County Catholic—23
Jordan Wasko 1 0-0 2, Luke Jansen 3 0-1 8, Michael Jacobs 0 1-2 1, Adam Straub 3 1-2 7, Charlie Breindel 2 1-2 5, Colby Nussbaum 0 0-2 0, James Foradora 0 0-0 0, Noah Cherry 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 3-9 23.
Three-pointers: Ridgway 2 (Allegretto, Sorg), ECC 4 (Jansen 2, Straub 2).