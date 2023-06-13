SLIPPERY ROCK — Call it the fifth inning curse.
For the second year in a row, the Punxsutawney baseball team appeared to be in control headed to the bottom of the fifth inning in the state semifinals before opposition turned the tables on Punxsy to rally past the Chucks and secure a trip to the state finals.
A year ago, the Chucks led undefeated Central, 3-1, after a two-run top of the fifth only to see the Scarlet Dragons put up a 5-spot in the bottom half of the fifth to take a 6-3 lead. Punxsy countered with two runs in the sixth but it wasn’t enough as Central pulled out a 6-5 victory to propel them to an eventual state championship.
On Monday, Punxsy jumped on undefeated Riverside for three runs in the top of the first and that took that lead into the bottom of the fifth.
The Chucks didn’t totally give up the lead this time around as the Panthers pushed three runs across against Punxsy ace Jake Sikora to even the score at 3-3 before Punxsy turned its third and final double play of the game to get out of the jam.
However, Riverside followed up its fifth with a five-run outburst in the sixth to grab control of the game at 8-3.
Punxsy, which saw its bats silenced by Riverside ace Christian Lucarelli, a Duke recruit, after its huge start, didn’t go away quietly in the seventh though. The Panthers went to Drake Fox on the mound for the last inning, and Punxsy put together a rally to make things a little interesting.
A two-out double down the right-field line by senior Justin Miller promptly made it an 8-5 game and brought fellow senior Zeke Bennett to the plate. Bennett, who had a two-run single in the first, ripped a liner down the first base line, but Panther Mitch Garvin made a leaping grab or the final out.
Had Garvin not made the web gem, Miller would have scored to make it 8-6 and Bennett would have at least been at second with the tying run coming to the plate.
Instead, Garvin’s play brought an abrupt end to Punxsy’s season — and the careers of nine Chuck seniors — in the state semifinals for the second year in a row.
“We knew they (Panthers) were good top to bottom, and it was going to require a Herculean effort by nine guys,” said Punxsy coach Mike Dickey. “For a while there it was looking pretty good, but you can’t hold a lineup like that down for seven innings very often.
“Hats off to Jake (Sikora) for battling. He’s done it every time we’ve given him the ball. Josh (Tyger) came in and we just felt like he was the best matchup for them the way they were barreling fastballs. He did his job, they just worked some counts and barreled a couple balls there.
“We made a couple miscue to open things up for them there too. You can’t do that against a team like that. That’s two years in a row we’ve done that.”
It was all Punxsy (20-3) to open the game Monday at Slippery Rock’s Jack Critchfield Park as the Chucks blitzed Riverside starter Ronnie Harper, who came in with a 7-0 record and an ERA of 1.51 ERA in 46 1/3 innings, for three unearned runs in two-thirds of an inning.
Senior Zach Dinger reached on an error to led off the game, while senior Josh Tyger followed with a single. Harper then got Nevin Day to fly out to right as Dinger tagged and went to third.
That brought senior Carter Savage to the plate and he smacked a single to center to plate Dinger for a 1-0 lead. Harper countered with a strikeout of Sikora, but Miller extended the inning with a two-out walk.
Bennett then made that two-out, free pass hurt as he ripped a two-run single to center to put the Chucks up 3-0. That spelled the end for Harper, as Riverside had a quick hook for the lefty and went to Lucarelli.
The Panther righty promptly got Cooper Hallman to groundout to second to end the inning with runners on the corners.
Punxsy struggled to put together another inning like that again with Lucarelli on the mound as he kept the Chucks at bay for 5 1/3 scoreless innings.
Dinger did blast a book-rule double off Lucarelli with one out in the second but was stranded there. That proved to be the only hit Lucarelli allowed, although he did walk five.
Bennett drew a leadoff walk in the fourth and was bunted to second by Hallman. Lucarelli then struck out senior Peyton Hetrick before intentionally walking Dinger to face Tyger, who got a hold of a pitch but was caught in center field for the final out.
Sikora drew a two-out walk in the fifth, then his courtesy runner senior Owen Wood swiped second. But, he was left standing there as Lucarelli struck out Miller to end the inning.
In the sixth, Hallman walked with one out and his courtesy runner Donnie Bender reached second on a wild pitch. However, Lucarelli then got Hetrick to fly out to left before intentionally walking Dinger again.
Tyger worked a full count but didn’t get a chance to try and cash in in a 3-3 game as Dinger took for second too soon and was picked off by Lucarelli to end the threat.
While Lucarelli was silencing the Punxsy bats, his offense tried to battle back into the game against Sikora. But, the Chucks defense was up the challenge early on.
Garvin and Fox led off the second with back-to-back singles in the second but a base running mistake by Garvin led to the first out. The throw back into the infield on Fox’s hit skipped away from shortstop Coy Martino, and Garvin tried to take third.
Martino quickly tracked down the loose ball, though, and threw out Garvin at third. Darren McDade then hit into an inning-double play as the Panthers rally was over and quickly as it started.
Punxsy turned another double in the third after a leadoff single Sam Barber, then Sikora worked a 1-2-3 fourth to keep it a 3-0 game.
Riverside finally got to the Chucks’ righty in the fifth.
And, it was an error with one out that got things started as Fox reached safely. A single by McDade and Barber walk then loaded the bases for pinch-hitter Zach Hare, who ripped a two-run single to left.
Evan Burry followed with a double to left-center that plated Barber to knot things at 3-3. Burry proved to be Sikora’s final batter, as Dickey went to Tyger in relief. He needed just one pitch to get out of the jam as Ashton Schlosser lined into a 4-6 inning-ending double.
Punxsy then had the chance to potentially regain the lead in the sixth before Dinger was picked off to end the inning.
Riverside carried that momentum into the bottom of the sixth and put together a big rally against Tyger.
It started innocently enough though, as Bo Fornataro reached on an infield single on what was basically a swinging bunt, while Hunter Garvin was hit by a pitch. Mitch Garvin then bunted over the runners before Dickey elected to intentionally walk Fox to load the bases and set up a force out at every base.
Riverside didn’t let Punxsy off the hook, though, as McDade ripped a two-run double and Barber a two-run triple to make it 7-3 in a blink of an eye. An error led to a fifth run in the inning and an 8-3 Panther lead before Martino, who had relieved Tyger used a pickoff and strikeout to finally get of the inning.
Some teams may have folded there after falling behind in such a big game, but the Chucks kept battling.
Martino and Day led off the seventh with back-to-back singles against Fox, who reponded by retiring Savage and Sikora. A wild pitch allowed the runners to advance before Miller belted his two-run double to right to make it an 8-5 game.
Unfortunately for Punxsy, things ended a batter later when Mitch Garvin snagged Bennett’s liner to end the game.
“He’s a Duke commit for a reason,” said Dickey of Lucarelli. “I thought we battled as hard as we could, but he was tough. When you have that kind of velo and got other pitches in your pocket, it’s tough.
“I think the last inning kind of exemplified who we are though. We talk all the time about how there is no clock. As long as there isn’t three outs, you have a shot. We believed it, but just didn’t quite get it done.”
Riverside (24-0) will play for the state title on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. against either District 3 champ Camp Hill or D-11 champ Saucon Valley. Their semifinal was postponed Monday and will be played today.
RIVERSIDE 8,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 5
Score by Innings
Punxsy 300 000 2 — 5
Riverside 000 035 x — 8
Punxsy—5
Zach Dinger rf 2110, Josh Tyger dh-p 3110, Coy Martino ss-p 1010, Owen Wood cr 0100, Nevin Day 3b-ss 4110, Carter Savage 1b 4011, Maddox Hetrick pr 0100, Jake Sikora p-3b 3000, Justin Miller lf 3012, Zeke Bennett cf 3012, Cooper Hallman c 1000, Donnie Bender 0000, Peyton Hetrick 2b 3000. Totals: 27-5-7-5.
Riverside—8
Evan Burry ss4011, Ashton Schlosser rf 2000, Bo Fornataro cf 3110, Hunter Garvin dh 2100, Ronnie Harper p 0000, Christian Lucarello p 0000, Mitch Garvin 1b 2010, Drake Fox lf-p 2110, Shawn Kristophel pr 0100, Darren McDade c 3222, Sam Barber 3b 2222, Sen Hayes 2b 2000, Zach Hare ph 1012. Totals: 23-8-9-7.
Errors: Punxsy 2, Riverside 1. LOB: Punxsy 8, Riverside 2. DP: Punxsy 3, Riverside 0. 2B: Dinger, Miller; McDade. 3B: Barber. SAC: Hallman. SB: Wood. PO: Dinger (by Lucarelli). HBP: H. Garvin (by Tyger).
Pitching
Punxsy: Jake Sikora-4 1/3 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO; Josh Tyger-1 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO, 1 HB; Coy Martino-2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 BB.
Riverside: Ronnie Harper-2/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Christian Lucarelli-5 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 5 BB, 6 SO; Drake Fox-1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Lucarelli. Losing pitcher: Tyger.