BROOKVILLE — Playing its fourth game in three days, the DuBois Rockets had no trouble keeping their unbeaten Federation League season intact with an 11-2 win over the Brookville Grays Thursday night at Showers Field.
Now 15-0, the Rockets’ final scheduled game is Sunday against the Curwensville Legion at Stern Field starting at 5 p.m.
The Federation League regular season ends Sunday with the playoffs starting as early as Tuesday. For the 9-4 Grays, the busy stretch continues through the weekend. They’ll host Sykesville tonight at 6 p.m., Rossiter in a doubleheader Saturday and the DuBois Lumberjacks in a twinbill Sunday with both weekend sets starting at 1 p.m.
If all seven teams enter the league playoffs, the first-place Rockets will get a first-round bye with the rest of the field matchup up in best-of-three first-round series.
Thursday, the Rockets batted around and scored three runs in the first inning and built on the lead from there as eight different players combined for the 14-hit attack.
Sean Sleigh singled in two runs as he and Zane Morgan had the only two hits in the first as Grays starter Blaise Roush walked four batters.
The Grays, the home team in this matchup, scored an unearned run in the second when Owen Caylor doubled down the right-field line and scored on a two-out infield error, but the Rockets continued to score int he third with three more runs. Matt Zimmerman and Josh Sorbera hit back-to-back doubles followed by Nate Barr’s triple.
Zimmerman doubled again in the fourth, driving in Dan Stauffer and Sleigh who both singled. Then in the fifth, Sleigh drove in his third run with a two-out single that scored Clayton Read after he doubled. Morgan doubled in Sleigh and scored on an infield error on Zimmerman’s grounder.
Sleigh finished with three hits as did Morgan. Zimmerman and Sorbera each had two. Thayne Morgan walked twice in his first two at-bats and stole four bases.
On the mound, Jake Sorbera went the first four innings to get the win, striking out four and giving up four hits while walking two. Stauffer earned a three-inning scoreless save, striking out four and giving up two hits.
The Grays’ other run came in the fourth when Dylan Wolbert scored on a throwing error with two outs.
Brady Caylor singled twice for the Grays.
DuBOIS 11, BROOKVILLE 2
Score By Innings
DuBois 303 230 0 — 11
Brookville 010 100 0 — 2
DuBois –11
Thayne Morgan cf 3010, Clayton Read ss 3210, Dan Stauffer c-p 4210, Sean Sleigh 1b 5333, Zane Morgan lf-3b 4131, Matt Zimmerman 2b 4122, Josh Sorbera 3b-p 5122, Nate Barr rf-lf 4111, Jake Sorbera p 3001, Gabe Bembenic ph-rf 1000. Totals: 36-11-14-10.
Brookville –2
Joey Lopez cf 3000, Drew Beichner pr-3b 1000, Nathan Bonfardine 3b-2b-p 4000, Brady Caylor ss 4020, Jamison Rhoades lf-cf 4010, Cole Slaugenhoup c 3010, Owen Caylor rf-2b-lf 3110, Dylan Wolbert 1b 2110, Blaise Roush p-rf 3000, Dane Lyle 2b-p-2b 2000. Totals: 29-2-6-0.
Errors: Brookville 4, DuBois 3. LOB: DuBois 14, Brookville 8. 2B: Read, Z. Morgan, Zimmerman 2, Jo. Sorbera, Caylor. 3B: Barr. SB: T. Morgan 4, Stauffer, Sleigh.
Pitching
DuBois: Jake Sorbera 4 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO; Stauffer 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO.
Brookville: Roush 2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 2 SO; Lyle 3 IP, 11 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Bonfardine 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Sorbera. Losing pitcher: Roush. Save: Stauffer.