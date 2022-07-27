BROOKVILLE — It was a special recognition night for longtime Brookville Grays 85-year-old manager Bobby McCullough as the team retired his jersey number nine prior to Tuesday’s Federation League finals game with the DuBois Rockets.
Actually, not even the Rockets’ convincing 9-1 win at McKinley Field that put them up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series dampened anything regarding the ceremony recognizing McCullough’s 64 years with the franchise.
He was a bat boy for the Grays in the late 1940s and had eight plate appearances as late as 2019, his seventh decade of batting at least once at the plate.
“I was thrilled we had the opportunity to play these guys on a night like tonight,” Rockets manager Jeff Gasbarre said. “I sent the team a text today and told them what was happening and everybody was pretty excited. There’s a lot of respect in the league for Bob. When I started managing the Rockets in 2016, just at the meetings, hearing his input and attitude, it was really fun to watch him and kind of get an understanding of the importance of this league.”
The Grays honored former players, 17 in all, who played in seven different decades as well and they joined in with the current team to honor McCullough.
“I didn’t know a lot of people were coming, but I was really surprised by all the people who came,” said McCullough, who sort of downplayed the retired number with a smile. “It’s just a shirt.”
“I would’ve like it better had I known better this was going to happen going into tonight, but I was really awed by the fact that so many people showed up,” he added.
“We were super-happy to see that tonight,” Grays shortstop Joey Lopez said. “Every single player who plays for this team recognizes the legendary status of Bobby and if it wasn’t for him, we wouldn’t have this opportunity to play. One of our focuses is to go out there and play hard for him and he inspires all of us with his love of the game and we all love the game. It was a special night and it’s so deserving, the retirement of the jersey and we were happy to be a part of that.”
On the field, it was all Rockets in a somewhat sloppy contest. The Rockets posted five runs in the first two innings off Grays starter Jamison Rhoades. Back-to-back two-run doubles by Garrett Brown and Devin Stauffer made it 5-0 in the second.
“We got that early run and that takes the pressure off Austin before we even take the field and it’s important to cash in,” Gasbarre said. “We had two hit batters in the second inning and both of those guys scored. You want to win ballgames and not go deep into your bullpen, so you have to cash in on those opportunities and we were happy to do that tonight.”
Luke Salvo doubled in a run and T.J. Gornati singled in two more runs in a three-run fifth that gave the Rockets an 8-0 lead. Zane Morgan singled in a run in the sixth.
The lone Grays run came on Cole Slaugenhoup’s RBI single that scored Dillon Wolbert in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Rockets pitchers Austin Amacher and Dan Stauffer combined on a four-hitter, offsetting control problems by keeping the Grays from much hard contact. Amacher allowed three hits in his 4 1/3 innings with four strikeouts against six walks while Stauffer went the final 2 2/3 innings, giving up one hit and two walks while fanning four.
Recommended Video
“They pitched into trouble relatively often through the night and didn’t have a lot of clean innings, but they pitched themselves out of trouble,” Gasbarre said. “They made good pitches when they had to when their backs were against the wall and worked within the strike zone. It was a little bit of a labor outing tonight, but we got where we needed to be with it.”
NOTES: Game three is tonight at Showers Field starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, it’s back at Brookville for game four. … Brown had three hits and scored two runs for the Rockets. Thayne Morgan and Stauffer each had two hits. … Slaugenhoup had two of the Grays’ four hits. Hunter Geer and Brady Caylor had the other. … While Rhoades threw two innings and took the loss, Brady and Owen Caylor, and Dillon Wolbert combined to pitch the final five.
ROCKETS 9, GRAYS 1
Score by Innings
Rockets 140 031 0 — 9
Grays 000 010 0 — 1
Rockets –9
Thayne Morgan cf 3220, Garrett Brown 2b 4232, Dan Stauffer rf-p 3022, Sean Sleigh 1b-rf 4110, Zane Morgan 3111, Luke Salvo c 4011, Morgan Bell ss 3011, Jake Sorbera 3b 3000, T.J. Gornati dh-1b 3112, Gabe Bembenic cr-ph 1100, Austin Amacher p 0000. Totals: 31-9-12-8.
Errors: Rockets 2, Grays 0. LOB: Grays 13, Rockets 6. DP: Grays. 2B: Brown, Stauffer, Bell, Salvo. SB: T. Morgan, Geer, C. LaBenne. HBP: Bonfardine (by Amacher), Sorbera (by Rhoades), T. Morgan (by Rhoades).
Pitching
Rockets: Amacher 4 1/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 SO, 6 BB; Stauffer 2 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 SO, 2 BB.
Grays: Rhoades 2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 SO, 1 BB; B. Caylor 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 SO, 1 BB; O. Caylor 2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 SO, 1 BB; Wolbert 2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 SO, 0 BB.
Winning pitcher: Amacher. Losing pitcher: Rhoades.