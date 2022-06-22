DuBOIS — Passing its second big test of the Federation League season, the DuBois Rockets kept their stranglehold on first place and dealt the Brookville Grays their first two losses of the season at Showers Field Tuesday night.
Finishing off a suspended game from June 7 that saw the teams tied at 2-2 after three innings, the Rockets rallied for a walk-off win in the bottom of the seventh inning as they scored twice to win 4-3.
Then in the regular-scheduled game, the Rockets jumped on the Grays early for five runs in the first inning on their way to a 7-1 win.
The Rockets are now 8-0 while the Grays fell to 6-2. DuBois has now won 58 of 62 games over the past two seasons plus after beating the Grays for the 11th straight time since the title-bound Grays knocked them out of the playoffs in the semifinals in 2019.
Both teams play Thursday, the Grays hosting Rossiter at McKinley Field while the Rockets host Sykesville. The Rockets beat the Senators, 10-7, back on June 5 when they broke a 6-6 tie with four runs in the top of the seventh inning.
This time around in the first game against the Grays, the Rockets managed a their winning rally in the bottom of the seventh, finally getting to Grays pitcher Jamison Rhoades who had retired nine of 11 batters going into the Rockets’ final at-bat.
Zane Morgan singled, Thayne Morgan’s chopper back to first moved Zayne to second and Rhoades hit Garrett Brown with a pitch before walking Dan Stauffer to load the bases. Kane McCall replaced Rhoades with a 2-0 count on Sean Sleigh before Sleigh walked to tie the game.
Then Luke Salvo crushed a 0-1 McCall offering in the left-center field gap with the outfield playing in with the winning run in Brown at third base.
Jake Sorbera threw the final four innings to get the win, giving up three hits while walking three and striking out one. The Grays went up 3-2 in the top of the fourth when Cole Slaugenhoup’s forceout grounder pushed a run home.
The Rockets picked up where they left off in the bottom of the first of the regular game as seven straight batters reached with hits. Brown doubled in a run then scored on Stauffer’s single. After Hunter Geer replaced McCall, Salvo singled in a run and Josh Sorbera made it 5-0 with a two-run single.
Stauffer ripped a solo homer in the second and Thayne Morgan scored an unearned run in the fourth after leading off with a single and stealing second.
The Grays’ lone run came in the second when Slaugenhoup led off with a single and scored on Rhoades’ one-out single. The only other hit by the Grays came on Tanner LaBenne’s leadoff single in the seventh.
Joe Tettis went the first three innings and struck out three walking walking one and hitting a batter with Austin Amacher picking up the win by finishing the game, allowing just one hit and one walk while retiring 12 of the 14 batters he faced with seven strikeouts.
Thayne Morgan singled three times as did Cory Lehman.
ROCKETS 7, BROOKVILLE 1
Score By Innings
Brookville 010 000 0 — 1
DuBois 510 010 x — 7
Brookville –1
Hunter Geer cf-p-cf 3000, Joey Lopez ss 2000, Blake Phillips ph 1000, Nathan Bonfardine 3b 2000, Cole Slaugenhoup c 3110, Tanner LaBenne 1b 2010, Brady Caylor 2b 3000, Jamison Rhoades lf 2011, Cole LaBenne lf 1000, Owen Caylor rf 2000, Drew Beichner eh 2000, Kane McCall p-cf 2000, Dane Lyle p 0000, Blaise Roush p 0000. Totals: 25-1-3-1.
DuBois –7
Thayne Morgan cf 4230, Garrett Brown 2b 3120, Morgan Bell 2b 1010, Dan Stauffer rf 4222, Sean Sleigh 1b 4110, Cory Lehman c 3130, Luke Salvo dh-c 3011, Joe Tettis p 0000, Austin Amacher p 0000, Josh Sorbera 3b 2012, Zane Morgan lf 2000, Clayton Read ss 3000. Totals: 29-7-14-6.
Errors: Grays 2, Rockets 1. LOB: Rockets 6, Grays 5. DP: Grays 3. 2B: Brown. HR: Stauffer. SB: T. Morgan 3. HBP: Sorbera (by Lyle), Bonfardine (by Tettis).
Pitching
Brookville: McCall 0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Geer 4 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Lyle 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Roush 1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
DuBois: Tettis 3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO; Amacher 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO.
Winning pitcher: Amacher. Losing pitcher: McCall.