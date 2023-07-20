DuBOIS — The No. 4 seeded Clearfield Chiefs took down the No. 5 seeded DuBois Rockets on Wednesday evening at Showers Field as the Chiefs had plenty of hitting and good pitching to propel themselves to the 13-1 win.
The win gave the Chiefs the sweep in the best-of-3 Federation League playoffs as Clearfield will now take on regular season champion Sykesville in the semifinals.
But on Wednesday night, Clearfield outhit DuBois 14-4 as starting pitcher Elijah Quick got the win, tossing the first four innings and allowing just three hits and one walk while striking out four.
After that, Craig Mays relieved Quick on the mound and tossed the next two innings, allowing a hit and a run while walking two and striking out two. Morgen Billotte then capped it off by throwing the seventh and allowed no hits or runs.
“Elijah Quick pitched really well,” Clearfield head coach Sid Lansberry said. “He set the tone and the four innings he threw were excellent. Then Craig came in and threw well. Our pitching was good and we got some clutch hits.”
Hunter Rumsky led the charge for Clearfield at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs. Teammate Kyle Elensky was 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs while Billotte racked up two RBIs late in the contest.
“Hunter had a great game and he had some clutch hits, too,” Lansberry said. “It’s always great to have Kyle and Morgen with us. They haven’t been able to play a while lot with us because they play with the (DuBois) Bucks (of the Tri-State Collegiate Baseball League). When we have them here, it makes a difference. But we had hitting all the way down through the order.”
The Chiefs got on the board early against DuBois starting pitcher Austin Mitchell as Cole Bloom drew a walk and got to second on a wild pitch with Anthony Lopez at the plate. Lopez then reached first on an error, allowing Bloom to score to go up 1-0. Three batters later, Rumsky’s first RBI single took place as Clearfield led by two.
Clearfield put the game out of reach in the top of the third. With the bases loaded and a full count, Hayvin Bumbarger ripped a Mitchell pitch to left field for a two-RBI single. Derrick Mikesell followed that up a couple batters later with an RBI single of his own as Clearfield led by five.
Braison Patrick’s groundout made it a 6-0 ballgame before Bloom’s RBI single put Clearfield up seven. The team’s final run of the inning came as Mitchell went for a pickoff attempt at first. But with the ball going into right field, Mikesell was able to score for the 8-0 lead.
Still leading 8-0 into the top of the sixth, Clearfield tacked on two more runs as Billotte had an RBI single to go up by nine and Hunter Rumsky’s RBI single put Clearfield up by double-digits.
DuBois finally answered in the bottom of the sixth as Mitchell drew a walk, stole second and third and then scored as Tyler Buerk reached first on a Clearfield error, cutting the deficit to nine.
Clearfield then scored three more in the top of the seventh to seal the win as Elensky had a two-RBI single and Billotte’s fielder’s choice set the final at 13-1.
Clearfield (5-12) will now face off against Sykesville in a semifinal matchup beginning next week.
“I think we buckled down and played better baseball during the series,” Lansberry said. “During the season, it gets tough. When we’re getting pounded — and we got pounded a lot this year — it was tough. But come down to the playoffs, they got serious (and got the series win). We’ll see what happens.”
DuBois finishes its season at 2-15.
CLEARFIELD CHIEFS 13,
DuBOIS ROCKETS 1
Score by Innings
Clearfield 206 002 3 — 13
DuBois 000 001 0 — 1
Clearfield—13
Cole Bloom dh 4221, Anthony Lopez ss 2201, Noah Wriglesworth 2b 1110, Kyle Elensky 3b-2b-ss 4122, Morgen Billotte cf-p 5112, Hunter Rumsky lf 4142, Hayvin Bumbarger 2b 3012, Hayden Rumsky pr-1b 1100, Elijah Quick p 2110, Craig Mays p-cf 1000, Derrick Mikesell rf 3111, Xavier Lutz rf 0100, Braison Patrick 2b 2001, Matt Irvin 3b 1100, Colton Bumbarger c 0000. Totals: 33-13-14-11.
DuBois—1
Nate Tyler c 4020, Dayne Bauman ss-p-cf 4000, Trenton Gaffney cf-p 2000, Mark Lyons lf 3010, Austin Mitchell p-ss 1110, Ethan Spellen rf-2b 1000, Tyler Buerk 2b 2001, Cullen Corle 1b 2000, Buddy Lines 3b-rf-lf 3000, Jamey Azzato 2b-3b 1000. Totals: 23-1-4-1.
Errors: Clearfield 1, DuBois 3. LOB: Clearfield 8, DuBois 7. 2B: Lopez; Tyler. SAC: Lopez; Mitchell. SB: Mitchell 2. HBP: Azzato 2 (by Mays, Billotte).
Pitching
Clearfield: Elijah Quick-4 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO; Craig Mays-2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO, 1 HB; Morgen Billotte-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO, 1 HB.
DuBois: Austin Mitchell-3 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO; Dayne Bauman-3 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Trenton Gaffney-1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Quick. Losing pitcher: Mitchell.