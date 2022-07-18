ROSSITER — The DuBois Rockets outslugged Rossiter, 11-6, Sunday afternoon at Shaffer Field to put themselves in the driver’s seat of their Federation League semifinal round series.
DuBois now holds a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series, having also won the opening game, 4-2, on Saturday.
The Miners must now win three straight, beginning with Game 3 on Tuesday, while the Rockets need just one more victory to reach the Fed League finals for the third straight year and fourth time in five years.
The Rockets are the two-time defending league champions and also won the title in 2018.
Sunday’s victory was all about the offense, as the Rockets outhit the Miners 12-9 in a game that saw both teams put a host of runners on base. DuBois left 10 runners on, while Rossiter stranded 11.
In the end, DuBois was the team to cash in on its opportunities more in a game that was tied 4-4 after three.
Dan Stauffer and Josh Sorbera each had three hits to lead the Rockets’ attack, with Stauffer driving in four runs and Sorbera one on a fifth-inning double.
Sean Sleight provided the power in the middle of the DuBois lineup as he went 2-for-3 with a double, home run and three RBIs. He was intentionally walked in his final two at-bats after crushing a two-run homer in the fourth.
Zane Morgan also went 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and a pair of runs scored.
DuBois jumped on Rossiter starter Darren Byers for a run in the top of the first.
Zane Morgan got things started with a walk with one out, then hustled around to third on a Stauffer single. Sleigh followed with a double to left-center that plated Morgan to make it 1-0 before Byers worked out of the jam and stranded a pair of runners in scoring position.
The Miners answered right back in the bottom of the inning against DuBois’ Morgan Bell.
Isaac London led off the frame with a single and took second on a wild pitch before scoring on a Byers triple down the right-field line. Byers in turn scored on a groundout by Anthony Maseto to put Rossiter up 2-1.
DuBois responded with a three-run second second, capitalizing on a trio of Rossiter errors.
Sorbera got things started with a single with one out, then Clayton Read reached on an error. Sorbera scored when Thayne Morgan hit into a fielder’s choice that resulted in all three runners being safe because of a throwing error.
Zane Morgan followed with a walk to load the bases for Stauffer, who ripped a single to center to plate a pair to make it 4-2 Rockets.
The back-and-forth affair continued in the bottom of the second as Rossiter pushed a pair of runs across to pull event at 4-4.
And, the Miners did that damage with two outs after Zach Dinger reached on a fielder’s choice that erased Pete Meterko, who had singled, for out No. 2. Peyton Hetrick followed with a walk, wjhile a single to center by London loaded the bases.
Addison Neal then shot a ball between first and second that DuBois’ Matt Zimmerman made a nice diving stop on. However, Neal beat the throw to first as Dinger scored.
DuBois then momentarily got Hetrick caught in a rundown between third and home, but eventually scored as a throw to the plate appeared to hit him as he slid.
The game went to the fourth knotted 4-4 before Sleigh broke the tie with his two-run blast to left with two outs. Stauffer walked in front of the homer to extend the inning.
Rossiter got a run back in the bottom of the fourth as Hetrick walked with one away and later scored on a two-out single by Byers to make it 6-5. That’s as close as the Miners got though, as DuBois finally broke the game open for good with a four-run top of the fifth.
Zimmerman led off the fifth with a single and took second when the ball was bobbled in the outfield. After a flyout, Sorbera doubled to deep right-center to bring home Zimmerman.
Read followed with a walk, but Byers got Thayne Morgan to fly out to center for out No. 2. The Rockets were far from done in the inning though, as a Zane Morgan triple scored Sorbera and a Stauffer single plated Read to make it 10-5.
Morgan’s triple came one pitch after Miners third baseman London couldn’t quite make a catch near the fence in foul territory that could have ended the frame.
Rossiter answered with a run in the bottom of the fifth but could have had more.
The Miners loaded the bases around a pair of outs against reliever Jake Sorbera as Ruben Taylor and Hetrick walked and Matt Gourley was hit by a pitch. London scored Taylor with his third single of the game, but Sorbera shut things down there and got Neal to groundout to Sleigh at first to leave the bases loaded.
London finished 3-for-4, while Neal and Byers each had two hits for the Miners. Byers, who knocked in a pair, also suffered the loss after allowing 10 runs, seven earned, on 10 hits in five innings of work.
DuBois scored one final run in the seventh when a Stauffer groundout plated Thayne Morgan, who had walked with one out.
Sorbera threw a scoreless sixth and seventh to earn the save. Although, he did have to work out of bases-loaded jam in the seventh — doing so when Neal lined out to Read at shortstop to leave the bases full.
The Rockets are scheduled to host Game 3 Tuesday, but a scheduling conflict with the fields in DuBois may force that contest to be played elsewhere.
DUBOIS 11, ROSSITER 6
Score by Innings
DuBois 130 240 1 —:11
Rossiter 220 110 0 — 6
DuBois—11
Thayne Morgan cf 4201, Zane Morgan lf 3222, Dan Stauffer rf 4134, Sean Sleigh 1b 3123, Cory Lehman c 5010, Matt Zimmerman 2b 4110, Luke Salvo dh 4000, Morgan Bell p 0000, Jake Sorbera p 0000, Josh Sorbera 3b 4231, Clayton Read ss 3200. Totals: 34-11-12-11.
Rossiter—6
Isaac London 3b 4131, Addison Neal c 5021, Darren Byers p-cf 4122, Anthony Maseto 1b 4001, Ruben Taylor lf 3100, Matt Gourley dh 3000, Jack Bracken rf 0000, Landon Neal p 0000, Pete Meterko 2b 4020, Shoemaker pr 0000, Zach Dinger cf-rf 3100, Peyton Hetrick ss 1200. Totals: 31-6-9-5.
Errors: DuBois 1, Rossiter 5. LOB: DuBois 10, Rossiter 11. DP: Rossiter 1. 2B: Sleigh, Jo. Sorbera. 3B: Z. Morgan; Byers. HR: Sleigh. HBP: London (by Ja. Sobera), Gourley (by Ja. Sorbera).
Pitching
DuBois: Morgan Bell-4 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Jake Sorbera-3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO, 2 HB.
Rossiter: Darren Byers-5 IP, 10 H, 10 R, 7 ER, 5 BB, 4 SO; Landon Neal-2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Bell. Losing pitcher: Byers. Save: Sorbera.