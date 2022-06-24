DuBOIS — The DuBois Rockets moved its Federation League record up to 9-0 on the season with a 5-2 win over the Sykesville Senators Thursday evening at Showers Field.
The Rockets had to work for the victory with Sykesville (6-4) trailing 3-2 at one point with runners on second and third with one out in the top of the fourth inning. But from there, Rockets pitcher Taylor Boland — who came on in relief in the top of the fourth for starter TJ Gornati — allowed just one hit the rest of the way as the Rockets added a couple more insurance runs later in the contest.
DuBois didn’t waste any time to start, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning off of Senators pitcher Dan Wascovich.
Thayne Morgan led off the Rockets with a single to center and then stole second with Clayton Read at the plate. Read grounded out, advancing Morgan to third. One batter later, a Dan Stauffer single to center gave the Rockets a 1-0 lead.
Sean Sleigh then became the third Rocket out of the first four batters with a hit — as he roped a double in the left/center gap to bring home Stauffer from first for a 2-0 lead. With two outs, it looked like Luke Salvo would be out on a high fly ball to center, but Sykesville’s Brandon Sicheri dropped it, allowing Sleigh to score to make it 3-0 Rockets after one inning.
Wascovish would then settle down in the second inning as both he and Gornati were able to retire the side.
Sykesville then gave the Rockets a scare in the top of the third. Ryan Walker led off the inning with a double down the third base line. Trey Wingard then singled to center, advancing Walker to third as Ben Glasl then courtesy ran for Wingard, who was the catcher. Jake Mowrey then singled past Sleigh at first base to bring in Walker to cut the deficit to 3-1.
Sicheri then hit into a fielder’s choice that brought home Glasl to make it 3-2 DuBois. Devon Walker singled to left field after that to move Sicheri to second. But with one out, Gornati was then able to get Jake Felix to hit into a 6-3 double play to end the Sykesville scoring threat with the Rockets still on top at 3-2.
The Rockets couldn’t get anything going in the bottom of the third as they then went to Boland on the mound to start the fourth inning.
The Senators picked right back up where they left off in the top of the third with singles by Shane Price and Jordan Frano to lead off the top of the fourth. Phil Myers then laid down a sac bunt that moved Price to third and Frano to second with one out. However, that would be as close to the lead as Sykesville would get for the rest of the evening. Boland was then able to get Tyler Herzing to fly out to shallow center — thus not allowing Price to tag up to go home — and then got Walker to fly out to right to end the scoring threat.
DuBois would tack on another run in the bottom of the fourth inning with two outs as Morgan Bell hit a double down the first base line and Zane Morgan would then hit a single to right/center to plate Bell for a 4-2 lead.
Mowery would reach base on a bunt in the top of the fifth but that would be the last hit of the day for the Senators. The bottom half of the fifth then saw DuBois score another run in what would end up being the final score of 5-2. Thayne Morgan led off with a single to left — his second leadoff single of the game — and he would once again steal second. With two outs, Sleigh hit his second double of the contest — this one down the left field line to plate Thayne Morgan for a 5-2 Rockets lead.
Myers would draw a leadoff walk in the top of the seventh and two wild pitched advanced him to third. But Boland got Wingard to fly out to center to give the Rockets the 5-2 win.
Sleigh led the Rockets going 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs. Thayne Morgan was also 2-for-3 with two runs, two singles and two stolen bases.
Mowery was 2-for-2 as the Sykesville No. 10 hitter with an RBI.
Both teams are back in action Sunday as Sykesville hosts a doubleheader with Clearfield starting at 2 p.m. The Rockets then host the DuBois Lumberjacks at 5 p.m. at Shaffer Field.
DuBOIS ROCKETS 5,
SYKESVILLE SENATORS 2
Score by Innings
Sykesville 002 000 0 — 2
DuBois 300 110 x — 5
Sykesville—2
Brandon Sicheri cf 3001, Devon Walker 2b 3010, Jake Felix 1b 3000, Shane Price 3b 3010, Jordan Frano eh 3010, Phil Myers rf 1000, Tyler Herzing ss 3000, Ryan Walker dh 3110, Dan Wascovich p 0000, Trey Wingard c 3010, Ben Glasl cr 0100, Jake Mowrey lf 2021. Totals: 27-2-7-2.
DuBois Rockets—5
Thayne Morgan cf 3220, Clayton Read ss 3000, Dan Stauffer rf 3111, Sean Sleigh 1b 3122, Cory Lehman lf 3000, Luke Salvo c 3010, TJ Gornati p-dh 3000, Taylor Boland p 0000, Morgan Bell 3b 3110, Zane Morgan 2b 2011. Totals: 26-5-8-4.
Errors: Sykesville 2, DuBois 1. LOB: Sykesville 6, DuBois 3. DP: Sykesville 1, DuBois 1. 2B: R. Walker; Sleigh 2, Bell. SAC: Myers: SB: Glasl, Myers; T. Morgan 2, Stauffer.
Pitching
Sykesville: Dan Wascovich-6 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
DuBois Rockets: TJ Gornati-3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO; Taylor Boland-4 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Boland. Losing pitcher: Wascovich.