DuBOIS — Taylor Boland cannot lose.
At least in 2022, that is. The ace of the Penn State DuBois pitching staff this spring went 8-0 and earned all-conference honors along the way. Sunday’s four-hit shutout in a 5-0 win over the Brookville Grays in opening of the Federation League best-of-seven finals at Showers Field made him 15-0 for the year.
That’s 7-0 for the Rockets right-hander, who improved to 18-0 for the season with their 20th straight win dating back to last year’s one loss in the finals against Rossiter.
“He’s been great for us all year long and he works hard,” said Rockets manager and PSU DuBois assistant coach Jeff Gasbarre. “He throws bullpens, he throws on the side and he prepares and works on his stuff. He talks to (Rockets teammate and PSU coach) T.J. (Gornati) a lot and they talk pitching and breaking stuff and how to grip pitches, so he’s soaking it up and he’s learning and executing.”
Boland struck out six, walked three and hit a batter with two of the walks and a leadoff single to Hunter Geer happening in the first inning, but Boland struck out Tanner LaBenne to end the inning.
The Grays put runners at second with two outs three other times with two outs, but Boland got inning-ending outs each time.
“Tonight, my changeup was every good. It hasn’t been good all summer, but today, it was on and I was throwing it to most of their hitters whenever I was up in the count and just tried to get them out front and roll it over or pop it up,” said Boland, a 2020 Elk County Catholic graduate. “In the first inning with the bases loaded, that was the difficult inning, I just had to stay focused and pitch to my catcher.”
Gasbarre agreed with the rundown.
“It took him the first inning to get settled in and you could see he got really sharp with his breaking stuff,” he said. “He started pitching off his secondary stuff, started locating his fastball a lot better and he was getting a lot of swing and misses throughout the count, so it was a really, really good outing for him.”
The Rockets scored once in the first four innings off Grays starter Thomas Plummer, another former PSU-DuBois pitcher, before putting the game away with three runs in the fifth and another in the sixth.
Boland accepted those runs, threw a much higher ratio of strikes after the first inning and enjoyed offensive support like he has since the college season began this spring.
“I really didn’t think about winning games,” Boland said. “I went out and tried to throw strikes and get outs pretty much and let my hitters go out and get runs for me and hold the other team to zero as much as I possibly could.
“Especially with these guys, if I pitch well, I know they’re going to score runs and if I hold the team to one or two runs, I know we’re going to win every time.”
Thayne Morgan led off the bottom of the first with an infield single, stole second, moved to third on Dan Stauffer’s flyout to right and scored on Sean Sleigh’s groundout to second.
The score stood at 1-0 until the fifth when Garrett Brown was hit by a Plummer pitcher and Stauffer doubled off the left-field fence to score him. A Sleigh walk, groundout by Zane Morgan and a walk to Matt Zimmerman loaded the bases before catcher Luke Salvo singled in two runs to put the Rockets up a much more comfortable 4-0.
“We know he’s going to hold them in check and give us a chance to break it open and it was great to get an early run and take advantage,” Gasbarre said. “That feels like a bigger lead than one run whenever you have Taylor on the mound. That was absolutely a huge hit from Luke. He works and wants it. He hits the ball hard and that was a big hit and two huge runs. Then we felt we could breath in that spot.”
Recommended Video
Cole Slaugenhoup relieved Plummer and got an inning-ending double-play groundout. The Rockets’ run in the seventh scored when Slaugenhoup hit Zane Morgan with the bases loaded.
NOTES: Thayne Morgan singled twice for the Rockets and Owen Caylor singled twice for the Grays. The Rockets outhit the Grays, 6-4. … The series has the Grays hosting Tuesday, the Rockets Wednesday and the Grays again Thursday with all games starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday’s game will have a pre-game Grays Reunion ceremony at McKinley Field.
ROCKETS 5,
GRAYS 0
Score By Innings
Grays 000 000 0 — 0
Rockets 100 031 0 — 5
Grays –0
Hunter Geer cf 4010, Joey Lopez ss 2000, Brady Caylor rf 3000, Dillon Wolbert lf 2000, Nathan Bonfardine 3b 2000, Tanner LaBenne 1b 3000, Jamison Rhoades c 3010, Cole Slaugenhoup dh-p 2000, Owen Caylor 2b 3020. Totals: 24-0-4-0.
Rockets –5
Thayne Morgan cf 4220, Garrett Brown 2b 1111, Dan Stauffer rf 4111, Sean Sleigh 1b 1101, Zane Morgan lf 3001, Matt Zimmerman dh 1000, Taylor Boland p 0000, Gabe Bembenic pr 0000, T.J. Gornati ph 1000, Luke Salvo c 3012, Morgan Bell ss 2010, Josh Sorbera 3b 3000. Totals: 23-5-6-5.
Errors: Grays 1, Rockets 0. LOB: Rockets 10, Grays 7. DP: Grays 1. 2B: Stauffer. SB: Lopez 2, Wolbert, Rhoades, T. Morgan, Brown, Stauffer 2. HBP: Slaugenhoup (by Boland), Brown (by Plummer), Z. Morgan (by Slaugenhoup).
Pitching
Grays: Plummer 4 2/3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 SO, 7 BB; Slaugenhoup 1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 SO, 1 BB.
Rockets: Boland 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 6 SO, 3 BB.
Winning pitcher: Boland. Losing pitcher: Plummer.