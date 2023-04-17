LATROBE — The DuBois track and field teams made their annual journey to the Latrobe Invite Friday and came home with five medals (Top 6 finish), with several other athletes just missing out on landing on the podium.
The Lady Beavers captured four of those five medals and were led by junior Morgan Roemer, who had a pair of Top 3 finishes.
Roemer enjoyed a record-setting run in the 1,600, capturing a silver medal with a time of 5:08.40, which broke her own school mark in the event by nearly two seconds. Her old record was 5:10.07. North Allegheny junior Eva Kynaston took home gold in 5:02.13.
The Lady Beaver also won a bronze in the 3,200 with a time of 11:17.37, crossing the line behind a pair of North Allegheny runners in sophomores Wren Kucler (10:35.08) and Robin Kucler (10:41.32).
“Latrobe sure puts on a great invitational, and the 85 degrees and sun didn’t hurt either,” said Lady Beavers’ coach Scott Sullivan. “We’ve been here for rain, snow and freezing temperatures in previous years. It was definitely warmer than our athletes are used to but we held up well and turned in several outstanding performances.”
“Morgan (Roemer) has picked right up where she left off last season, running one of the top times in the state in both the mile and two mile. Her effort in the mile broke her own school record. She is one focused young lady. She has run non-stop since last fall’s cross country season, training all winter long, coming into the season in great shape.
“We definitely have high expectations for her, and I have done this long enough to know that you don’t get too many opportunities like this as a coach in your entire career. So, I am cherishing her competitiveness and drive to succeed. She just missed a state medal last year so she certainly has the motivation this year.”
DuBois got a third Top 3 finish from fellow junior Lauren Stroka, who collected a bronze medal in the triple jump with a mark of 35-6 1/3. Latrobe’s Mia Klasnic took home the gold with a leap of 36-0. Stroka narrowly missed out on a second medal as she placed seventh in the long jump (15-0 1/2).
“Lauren also turned in an awesome performance, (ranked 15th in the state) placing third in the triple jump,” said Sullivan. “She is physically and mentally very strong. She is a great leader and role model for our entire team, especially the underclassmen. Last year at this time, she was jumping 32 feet and this year she is 35 feet-plus, so she is well on her way to another successful season and potential state medal.”
Lady Beaver senior Kamryn Fontaine joined Stroka in winning a medal at the event while also finishing just off the podium in another. Fontaine won a sixth-place medal in the 100 hurdles (16.86) and placed seventh in the 300 hurdles (51.27).
“Kam is another leader that leads by example,” said Sullivan. “Winning a medal (top 6) in this invite is quite an accomplishment, and she’s done it multiple years now. She recently signed her letter of intent to West Chester University to continue her academic and athletic career. We feel she is now laser focused on ending her high school career on a high note.”
Mackenzie Prouty also just missed a medal in the javelin with a seventh-place finish with a throw of 99-10, while Nicole Wells (400, 1:05.20) and Madelyn Crabtree (high jump, 4-9) each collected eighth-place finishes in their respective events.
“Mackenzie just missed a medal in the javelin,” said Sullivan. “She’s been hovering around that 100-foot mark all season and just missed it again. We are expecting her to compete for the District 9 AAA title this season.”
Olivia Dressler added a 12th-place finish in the 400 (1:07.14), while Abbie McCoy was 13th in the 300 hurdles (52.47) and Battaglia 14th-place in the 100 (13.47). Sydney Peace, Abigail Riffe and Sarah DeFazio all tied for 15th in the pole vault after clearing 7-1.
All three Lady Beavers relays finished ninth or better.
The team’s best finish came in the 4x800, where the group of Morgan Rothrock, Olivia Dressler, Delaney Yarus and Isabella Hanley placed eighth in 11:06.13.
In the 4x100, Stroka teamed up with Jaylee Battaglia, Gabby Horner and Peyton Grimm to place ninth (53.19), while the 4x400 relay of Fontaine, Abbie McCoym Sarah Hickman and Wells were also ninth in 4:32.53.
Over on the boys’ side, the Beavers’ lone medal came courtesy of the 4x100 relay as the quartet of Nathan Kougher, Jaxson Hanzely, Joey Stubbs and Jaedon Yarus placed sixth with a time of 45.26.
Daniel Chichava fell just short of giving the Beavers a second medalist, as he crossed the line seventh in the 300 hurdles (18.79) — just .21 seconds off the podium.
Kougher also made the 12-man finals in the 100 dash, where he finished 11th in 12.01. Drew Gudalis added a 10th place in the triple jump (38-9) and 13th in the high jump (5-7), while James Becker was 11th in the javelin (134-8).
The Beavers also got individual Top 15 finishes from Chichava (110 hurdles, 18.79), Stubbs (discus, 116-3), Rudy Williams (800, 2:14.44) and Nathan Swope (3200, 11:20.25),
“It was another beautiful day and a chance for us to see some very good competition,” said Beavers coach Brian Clinger. “The 4x100 relay team had another great run to finish sixth, and the sprinters as a hole continue to run well for us. Nathan Kougher made the finals in 100 even though he didn’t win a medal.
“Daniel Chichava also ran a strong race in the 300 hurdles to just miss a medal, while Drew Gudalis had a solid day in the jumps, as James Becker and Joey Stubbs in their throwing events.
“We’re just looking to continue to improve as we move forward in the season towards districts.”
DuBois is back in action Tuesday at Punxsutawney.