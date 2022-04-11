LATROBE — Given its place on the schedule early in the season, the Latrobe Invite has often been held in less than ideal conditions, and Friday was no different as athletes were again forced to compete in cold, rainy conditions at Latrobe Memorial Stadium.
Those conditions didn’t stop the DuBois track and field team from putting together a strong day — one that saw saw the two squads bring home a combined nine medals while placing several other athletes in the Top 10 at a largely WPIAL-centric event that saw 25 boys and 18 girls teams score points.
The DuBois girls accounted for a large portion of that success Friday, collecting seven of those nine medals while finishing fourth in the team standings with 36.5 points. Norwin (117) edged North Allegheny (111) for the team title, with Hempfield (96.5) being a close third.
“Three words a track & field coach does not want to hear are cold, wind and rain,” said Lady Beavers coach Scott Sullivan. “And, we got all three throughout the 9-plus hour invitational. This might not be the best team I’ve ever coached but it just might be the toughest. They were warriors. Conditions were brutal and the times and distances in the sprints, throws and jumps reflected that.
“My staff and I preach mental toughness and today these young ladies stepped up and were not intimidated. There is a reason we don’t cancel practices or stay inside because of cold and rain, and today they found out why.”
Sophomore Morgan Roemer and junior Kamryn Fontaine led the charge for the Lady Beavers as both captured gold medals.
Roemer won the 800, besting Hempfield Area’s Cydney Balhovec to the line by .13 seconds, 2:21.59-2:21.73. She collected a bronze in the 1,600, setting a new school record in the process with a time of 5:10.79. That broke the old mark of 5:11.92 set by Catherine Sheffo in 2012.
A pair of North Allegheny sisters finished ahead of Roemer in the mile. Wren Kucler won with a time of 5:06.02, while Robin Kucler was second in 5:09.91.
“Morgan (Roemer) certainly didn’t let the weather or the WPIAL level of competition affect her,” said Sullivan. “She started her day setting a new school record in the 1600 meter run (5:10.79), breaking former standout Catherine Sheffo’s record (5:11.92) set in 2012.
“Catherine, considered the best distance runner in DAHS track & field history, would be proud of Morgan. They are both very modest and actually remind me a lot of each other. Catherine’s success at DAHS led her to Division I Maryland University and with Morgan just two weeks into her sophomore season, I see no reason why she can’t continue to rewrite the other school records in the distance races.”
As for Fontaine, she justed edged out Norwin’s Brandi Brozeksi for gold in the 100 hurdle finals. Both runners were given a time of 17.21, but Fontaine was awarded the gold and Brozeski the silver. The Lady Beaver posted the fourth-fastest time in the prelims at 16.98.
Fontaine just missed out on winning two other medals on the day.
She finished eighth in the 300 hurdles (52.22), with the final medalist (6th place) running a 51.76. Fontaine also ran anchor on the Lady Beavers’ meet-closing 4x400 relay team that placed eighth (4:42.13) and was just over seven seconds out of the medals. Nicole Wells, Leah McFadden and Abby Geist-Salone were the other members of that squad.
“Kam (Fontaine) once again led our hurdlers, winning the 100s and just missed a medal in the 300 meters,” said Sullivan. “She actually had the exact same time as the runner up finisher in the 100s, but after a lengthy delay, the officials determined after looking at the camera on the FAT system that Kamryn was the winner.”
Beyond those two, Lady Beavers Izzy Geist-Salone and Madelyn Crabtree tied for third place in the high jump as both cleared 4-8 and were even on scratches. Teammate Leah Colville was just outside the medal in ninth in the event after clearing 4-6.
Lauren Stroka landed on the podium in the long jump, placing fifth with a leap of 15-9 3/4. Teammate Peyton Grimm (14-6) tied for 10th in the event.
The Lady Beavers final medal performance came from Sarah DeFazio, who tied for sixth in the pole vault by clearing 7-0.
“Izzy and Maddy (high jump), Lauren (long jump) and Sarah (pole vault) all showed extreme mental toughness in their successful events,” said Sullivan. “They all had to endure the elements and delays in their competition. You get one attempt (jump) then you might have to wait 10-15 minutes before your next attempt.
“It’s quite the process to compete in the jumps in the cold and rain. You strip down to your uniform, get soaking wet, jump, and then go through the process of getting dressed to stay warm and dry only to repeat that process multiple times.”
The girls team also just missed out on a medal in the 4x100 relay as the quartet of Jaylee Battaglia, Horner, Grimm and Stroka finished seventh with a time of 54.09.
Plum crossed the line just .10 seconds ahead of DuBois and earned sixth place, with both those teams running in the second of three heats. The Top 5 teams all ran in the third and final heat, with one squad from tha tfinal heat placing eighth behind DuBois.
“We still have a long way to go, but today was definitely a step in the right direction,” said Sullivan. “With the weather forecast calling for temperatures near 70 for our meet on Thursday, we are eager to get back to work and improve our performances against Oil City.”
Over on the boys’ side, DuBois brought home a pair of medals on the track.
Erich Benjamin led the way with a bronze medal in the 100 dash as he and teammate Derraick Burkett both made the 12-man finals by posting the seventh and eighth fastest times in the prelims at 12.20 and 12.28. respectively.
Benjamin did the unthinkable, as he ripped off a time of 11.86 in the finals to not only win the slower finals heat but place third overall. Only Greensburg-Salem’s Cidy Rubrecht (11.69) and North Allegheny’s JR Burton (11.82) bested the Beaver while running in the fast heat of the finals. They were two fastest qualifiers in the prelims.
As for Burkett, he just missed landing on the podium as he crossed the line in 12.03 in the first heat. That matched the time of Latrobe’s Robert Fulton, who ran in the faster heat, but Gulton was awarded sixth. Latrobe’s Jacob Pittman was fifth at 12.02.
Benjamin just missed out on a second medal in the 200 dash as he finished eighth (24.47), just .05 seconds out of sixth place.
The Beavers’ other medal came from Luke Sturrock, who placed sixth in the 110 hurdles with a time of 17.00, just .06 seconds behind fifth-place finisher Ryan Schiller of Norwin. Latrobe’s Brennen Campbell won gold with a time of 15.52. Sturrock maintained his seeded spot with a much faster time, as he posted the sixth-best time in the prelims at 17.47.
Sturrock added another Top 10 individual showing in the triple jump, where he finished ninth with a mark of 37-7. The Top 7 jumpers made the finals, with the sixth-place distance being 38-11 1/2 at day’s end.
The Beavers also had a pair of relay teams post Top 10 finishes.
The meet-opening 4x800 squad of Rudy Williams, Christian Roemer, Jay Sheloski and Chase Hook finished ninth (9:52.49), while the 4x100 quartet of Sturrock, Joey Stubbs, Burkett and Benjamin was 10th (52.81).
The Beavers’ next best finishes came in the high jump, where Andrew Shaffer-Doan and Drew Gudalis tied for 13th after each cleared 5-4.
“The weather conditions were less than ideal, but our guys battled through them, and it’s good for them to see that type of competition,” said Beavers coach Brian Clinger. “Erich Benjamin has had a really good start to the season and had a great showing in the 100 against some tough WPIAL competition. He just missed winning a second medal in the 200.
“Derraick Burkett also made the 100 finals and had a good day, while Luke Sturrock had another strong showing in the 110 hurdles for us. It’s still early in the season, but the guys and working hard and looking to improve as the season goes on.”
Both DuBois teams are back in action Thursday against Oil City in its home opener.