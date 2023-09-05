REEDSVILLE — The DuBois cross country teams made the trip to Reedsville for the Big Valley Invitational on Saturday and put together a strong showing headlined by senior Morgan Roemer capturing individual gold in the girls Class 3A race.
Roemer bested State College’s Devon Jackson by nine seconds, 18:47-18:56, down the stretch to collect the win in Class 3A, as the duo were two of just three girls overall to break 19 minutes on the day. Roemer’s time was the second fastest time of the day — Bedford’s Chloe May ran three seconds faster (19:44) in winning the 2A girls race.
Roemer was joined as a medalist (Top 15 finishers) by fellow seniors Sidney Beers (11th, 21:01) and Morgan King (14th, 21:24). That trio helped lead the Lady Beavers to a third-place team finish (76 points), behind State College (33) and Hollidaysburg (62). Altoona finished right behind DuBois in fourth with a 77.
DuBois’ fourth runner was Addison Love, who crossed the line in 22nd with a time of 22:08, while Sierra Sell (23:02) was 28th. Taylor Roy (33rd, 25:30) and Cheyenne Miller (40th, 27:49) also competed for the Lady Beavers.
“Morgan ran a perfect race from start to finish to win the AAA crown,” said DuBois coach Scott Sullivan. “It was a blistering pace to start, running a 5:39 first mile. She caught the State College girl late in the race and out sprinted her the final 100 meters. This invite is famous for its grueling, uphill finish and that’s where she passed her. Just a great gutsy performance.
“Sidney (Beers) and Morgan (King) joined her on the medal stand. They both ran smart races, getting out at the start to avoid the bottleneck that the middle of the pack had to deal with. Our top three senior runners are smart, experienced runners and it showed today. Even more gratifying was to see was the improvement of freshmen Addison Love and Sierra Sell. Not only did they both improve their time, but they closed the gap between our number three and number five runners. It takes a strong top five to win any championship, and that’s what we have been concentrating on during our workouts.
“The entire team improved their time from Wednesday’s race at Punxsutawney. That’s all a coach can ask for. Roemer’s 18:47 is a remarkable time for early September. With eight weeks remaining before districts, the team is off to a strong start.”
Over on the boys’ side, DuBois had a pair of medalists in the Class 2A race in Rudy Williams and Trent LaBenne, who helped the Beavers collect a fourth-place team finish with a score of 107. Bellefonte took home the 2A team title with a 45 and was followed by Juniata (59) and Bedford (90).
Williams crossed the line in ninth place in 18:17, while LaBenne wasn’t far behind in 11th at 18:39. The Beavers’ next two finishers were soccer players Jay Parekh and Landon Akers, who made their varsity cross country debuts at the tough invite.
Parekh (19:32) finished 19th, 32 seconds out of the medals, with Akers (20:10) crossing in 32nd place. Aaron Chewning (20:27) rounded out the Beavers top five with a 36th-place finish. Isaiah Chewning (38th, 20:33) and Harrison Blakeslee (52nd, 23:09) also ran for DuBois.
“Rudy and Trent once again led the boys team, both medaling,” said Sullivan. “It was a tough race for our boys team, as most have not been on that course before. But, they all improved as well to make it a successful day. The debut of our newest members, Jay Parekh and Landon Akers went well, placing 19th and 32nd. Not far behind were Aaron and Isaiah Chewning and Harrison Blakeslee.
“Our boys are working hard, and it showed today. Hopefully the progress will continue (today) at our first home meet.”
East Pennsboro’s Andrew Namatka took home the boys 2A gold medal with a time of 16:12.
DuBois welcomes Brockway, DuBois Central Catholic and Bradford for the home opener today.