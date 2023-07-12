REYNOLDSVILLE — A big first inning helped propel the Rossiter Miners to a 4-2 win over the Sykesville Senators on Tuesday evening at the Reynoldsville Little League complex as the Senators lost just its third game of the Federation League season.
Jack Bracken hit a three-run homer in the top of the first off of Sykesville starting pitcher Brandon Simbeck and the Senators found themselves trailing for the entire contest. Sykesville scored one in the bottom of the first and another in the bottom of the seventh as Rossiter added one more in the top of the third inning to set the final.
A trio of current high school pitchers shut down the Senator bats as they allowed just two hits — both of which were by Shane Price.
Bracken, who will be a senior at Harmony Area School District in the fall and was a vital part of the team’s PIAA Class A state playoff berth, threw the first two innings and allowed just the RBI single by Price in the bottom of the first inning while also walking two and striking out three.
Two Punxsutawney players from this year’s PIAA Class 4A semifinalists then went the rest of the way as Coy Martino, a junior in the fall, pitched the next two innings, allowing no hits and one walk while striking out one. For the final three innings, Ty Limrick took to the mound, allowing one hit and one run while walking two and striking out one.
Before Sykesville even touched the bats, Isaac London drew a walk with one out off of Simbeck in the top of the first inning. Anthony Maseto, Bracken’s Harmony teammate, hit a single to center that moved London to third. That set up Bracken’s three-run shot well over the short fence in left field for the three-run bomb and a 3-0 lead.
Sykesville cut the deficit to two runs in the bottom half of the inning as Brandon Sicheri led off with a walk against Bracken. A Devon Walker groundout to short moved Sicheri up to second base with two out as Price then hit an RBI single to left as the game was 3-1 after the first inning.
Just two more runs would be scored for the entire contest. After Simbeck was able to shut down the Rossiter bats in the top of the second, the Miners had three hits and one run to show in the top of the third.
Darren Byers led off with a single to right field and with Maseto at the plate, Byers stole second. Maseto’s groundout kept Byers at second base, but a single to center by Bracken allowed Byers to get to third. As Pete Meterko was at the plate, Bracken went to steal second as he beat the throw, allowing Byers to make it home as Rossiter went up 4-1. Sykesville would then get out of the inning by turning a 6-3 double play.
From there, Simbeck pitched a hitless fourth before being relieved by Phil Myers, who threw the final three innings and allowed two hits and one walk while walking four. Rossiter had eight hits on the evening, with six of those coming in the first three innings.
Sykesville would get a baserunner on via a walk in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings but couldn’t get anything else after that, as they also hit into a 4-6-3 inning ending double play in the bottom of the fifth.
Needing three runs to tie and four to win in the bottom of the seventh inning, Sykesville got started quickly as Price took a Limrick pitch deep to left-center for the solo homer, cutting the Rossiter lead to just two. But from there, Limrick got Jake Felix to fly out to right and Jordan Frano to pop up to second base before striking out pinch hitter Isaac Knarr to end the game, giving Rossiter the 4-2 road victory.
It was the first win for Rossiter against Sykesville in four games this season as they improved to 9-6. Sykesville falls to 12-3 with makeup games taking place the rest of the week prior to the start of playoffs.
Rossiter plays again today at Brookville to determine who will be the No. 2/No. 3 seeds.
ROSSITER 4,
SYKESVILLE 2
Score by Innings
Rossiter 301 000 0 — 4
Sykesville 100 000 1 — 2
Rossiter—4
Addison Neal c 4010, Isaac London 3b-ss-3b 3100, Darren Byers cf 2110, Anthony Meseto 1b 3120, Jack Bracken p-3b-eh 3123, Pete Meterko dh 3020, Coy Martino ss-p-sss 2000, Peyton Hetrick 2b 3000, Ty Limrick eh-p 3000, Alex Shumaker rf 3000, Alec Greenblatt lf 0000. Totals: 29-4-8-3.
Sykesville—2
Brandon Sicheri cf 1100, Phil Myers rf-p 3000, Devon Walker eh, Shane Price 3b 3122, Jake Felix 1b 2000, Jordan Frano c 3000, Tylor Herzing ss 1000, Isaac Knarr ph 1000, Ryan Walker dh 1000, Ricky Clark 2b 2000, Jake Mowrey lf 2000, Wil Uberti rf 0000, Brandon Simbeck p 0000. Totals: 22-2-2-2.
Errors: Rossiter 0, Sykesville 1. LOB: Rossiter 7, Sykesville 4. DP: Rossiter 1, Sykesville 1. HR: Bracken; Price. SB: Byers, Bracken; Herzing.
Pitching
Rossiter: Jack Bracken-2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO; Coy Martino-2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Ty Limrick-3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
Sykesville: Brandon Simbeck-4 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Phil Myers-3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO.
Winning pitcher: Martino. Losing pitcher: Simbeck.