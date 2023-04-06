The rosters for Team PA are set for the Seventh Annual NY/PA Corporate Cup Soccer Showcase, which will be played at Allegany-Limestone High School in Allegany, N.Y., this year on Sunday, July 23.
This will be the second year for the expanded showcase, which started as just a single boys game. A girls contest was added in year two before the showcase doubled in size again last year when two boys and girls games (Gold and Silver) were held.
Players from just 20 high schools tried out for that inaugural boys game, whiled this year 176 total players will be a part of the eight teams (4 each for Pennsylvania and New York). An alumni game has also been added this year, with that event slated to be held the evening of July 22nd at Allegany-Limestone High.
The Showcase is different from most high school “All-Star” events. “All-Star” games are reserved for current seniors (or those that just graduated) and typically happen at some point after the high school season is over for that particular sport.
However, the Corporate Cup Showcase can feature players from all varsity grades (9-12) under PIAA rules because interested players go through a three-part tryout process to be selected for the game and also do not directly represent their school or wear any school-issued uniform or apparel for the games.
The Showcase pits players from Southwestern New York against players from Northwestern Pennsylvania.
A total of 41 players from the Tri-County Area will compete in the four games.
More than half of those local players — 26 to be exact — will suit up for the two Pennsylvania boys teams.
The boys Gold squad will feature 12 locals, including two from DuBois — senior Ethan Wineberg and junior Thai Tran. St. Marys had six players selected in Tanner Fox (senior), Aiden McKay (senior), Eli McKay (senior), Liam Brem (junior), James Pistner (junior) and Jason McAnany (sophomore).
Elk County Catholic’s Anthony Messineo (senior), Timmy Brannock (junior) and Bobby Urmann (junior) also made the squad, as did Ridgway’s Ethan Streich (junior), who is one of two goalkeepers.
Also on the Gold team are Warren seniors Will Nebinski, Corban Reinard and Jack Darling; Kane juniors Aaron Mishic and Ethan Illerbrun; Port Allegany’s Henry Kisler (junior) and Jett Ruding (senior); Bradford’s Mitch Strauss (junior) and Coudersport’s Jacob Hooftallen (senior).
There is an even heavier local presence on the PA Silver Team with 14 players.
DuBois has four of those players in Eddie Burkett (junior), Jay Parekh (sophomore), Jay Sheloski (sophomore) and Lucas Lanzoni (freshman), while St. Marys has five — Dawson Krug (junior), Camden Novak (junior), Casey Young (sophomore), Angelo Catalone (sophomore) and Lukasz Curtis (freshman). Young is one of two keepers.
Other area players on the Silver squad are ECC’s Landen Snyder (junior); Ridgway’s Garrett Lehman (junior) Gabe Heiberger (freshman) and Gavin Lehman (freshman) and Clarion-Limestone’s Brendan Bettwy (freshman).
Rounding out the boys Silver Team are Port Allegany sophomores Aidan Clark, Justin Dunn and Austin Hamilton and freshman Alex Schott; Kane senior Isaak Johnson; Coudersport’s Micah Batson (junior) and Nash Delp (senior) and Warren’s Quintin Norris (freshman).
Three local coaches — DuBois’ Matt Erickson, St. Marys Mike Shaffer and Ridgway’s TJ Weaver — will serve assistants for both the Gold and Silver teams.
On the girls’ side, seven locals were selected to play for the PA Gold Team.
Brockway had three players picked for the Gold squad in senior Paris Stern and sophomores Zoe Puhala and Josie Orinko, who is one of two goalkeepers for the team.
DuBois has two Gold players in senior Mariah Allen and junior Madalyn Rhodes, while Elk County Catholic junior Sami Straub and St. Marys junior Sophie Radkowski also made the squad.
Warren leads the way with four Gold players in junior Eliza Brook and freshmen Lilly Stanley, Leyna Irwin and Meea Irwin, while Kane has three senior Macie Johnson, junior Raeann Raught and sophomore Emily Stephan-Payne.
Rounding out the PA Gold girls team are Bradford’s Bella Prince (sophomore), Jaydon Hogue (freshman) and Kierstin Taylor (freshman); Port Allegany’s Brielle Budd (senior) and Kailey Bartlett (freshman) and Curwensville senior Tiffany Bloom.
The girls Silver Team features eight players from the area highlight by DuBois’ Jasmine Carney (junior) and Ariel Carney (sophomore) and Brockway junior Angela Durle. Jasmine Carney is the team’s goalkeeper.
Elk County Catholic juior Seanna VanAlstine was also chosen to play, as did Ridgway’s Alexis Rohr (sophomore) and Hannah Wolf (sophomore) and Johnsonburg’s Ally Notarianni (sophomore) and Rae Bevacqua (senior).
Closing out the Team PA Silver squad are Port Allegany’s Kendra Meade (freshman), Lily Madison (sophomore), Madison Fillhart (freshman) and Starlet Bridenbaker (senior); Kane’s Anna Meyers (junior); Bradford’s Dawn Flynn (junior); Smethport’s Abby Lutz (senior) and Warren’s Lucy Bigelow (sophomore).
Elk County Catholic head coach Michaela Cashmer will serve as an assistant for both the Gold and Silver teams.