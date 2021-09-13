Blowouts proved to be a common theme in the Tri-County Area in Week 2 of the high school football season as five of the seven games featuring local teams Friday night were decided by four scores or more.
And, it proved to be a good evening for the area squads as five teams were victorious in those lopsided contests (2 were head-to-head matchups) while St. Marys also pulled out a win in a hard-fought 14-7 triumph against DuBois.
Overall, the 10 area teams went 6-4, with Brookville, Clearfield and Ridgway all improving to 3-0 on the year.
Clearfield posted 536 yards of total offense in its 53-7 pasting of Penns Valley, while Redbank and Curwensville each had 438 total yards in routs of Elk County Catholic (51-0) and Meyersdale (35-6). The Golden Tide improved to 2-1 with that victory.
The area passing attacks were prevalent in the first two weeks of the season, but in game No. 3 in was the ground game that took charge for the most part.
Clearfield amassed 403 yards on the ground, led by Mark McGonigal who had 20 carries for 172 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Oliver Billotte ran for 51 yards and added three scores.
Curwensville's Thad Butler also enjoyed a big night as he ran for 160 yards on just 11 carries while scoring three times following a long bus trip south to Meyersdale, which is just 12 miles north of the Maryland border.
Teammate Ty Terry had his second straight huge game catching the ball, as he hauled in nine passes for 179 yards. He also returned an interception 77 yards for a score, his third pick in two weeks.
Down in New Bethlehem, Bulldog Ray Shreckengost also went over the century mark in Redbank's 51-0 rout to previously unbeaten Elk County Catholic. He finished with 117 yards on 15 carries and scored three times.
Ridgway also had a century club member, as Dom Allegretto hit 100 yards on the nose on just four carries in a 42-14 win vs. Moniteau in Johnsonburg. Allegretto added an interception on defense, while teammate Eric Salberg had 67-yard pick 6 in the third quarter to make it 42-0 at the time.
Brookville didn't put up huge offensive numbers in a 35-6 victory against Punxsy in the Route 36 Trophy Game, but the Raiders defense came up huge by forcing eight turnovers, including six interceptions — three by Brayden Kunselman, who returned one 60 yards for a score. Kunselman also had a 16-yard TD grab.
Kunselman now has four interceptions in three games.
As for the Flying Dutchmen, quarterback Christian Coudriet threw for 241 yards and a touchdown and also scored on 2-yard run to help rally St. Marys from an early 7-0 deficit.
Here is a look at all the final statistics/box scores available from Friday night:
ST. MARYS 14,
DuBOIS 7
Score by Quarters
DuBois 7 0 0 0 — 7
St. Marys 0 6 8 0 — 14
First Quarter
D—Austin Mitchell 2 run, (Charlie Harman kick), 0:09.
Second Quarter
SM—Logan Mosier 1 pass from Christian Coudriet, (pass fail), 5:22.
Third Quarter
SM—Christian Coudriet 2 run, (Tony Lewis pass from Christian Coudriet), 7:05.
D SM
First Downs 11 13
Rushes-Yards 25-60 23-13
Passing Yards 122 241
Comp.-Att.-Int. 14-26-3 24-35-1
Total Yardage 182 254
Punts-Avg. 6-33.7 3-29.3
Fumbles-Lost 3-1 2-1
Penalties-Yards 6-45 6-46
Individual Statistics
Rushing
DuBois: Austin Mitchell 12-35, Austin Henery 6-12, Braxton Adams 6-10, Carter Vos 1-3.
St. Marys: Justin Dornisch 14-33, Team 2-(-2), Christian Coudriet 7-(-18).
Passing
DuBois: Austin Mitchell 14-of-26, 122 yds., 0 TD, 3 INT.
St. Marys: Christian Coudriet 24-of-35, 241 yds., 1 TD, 1 INT.
Receiving
DuBois: Brycen Dinkfelt 5-42, Braxton Adams 2-35, Cadin Delaney 1-27, Cam-Ron Hays 1-10, Derraick Burkett 4-8, Austin Henery 1-0.
St. Marys: Collin Reitz 5-75, Carter Chadsey 5-75, Logan Mosier 5-47, Tony Lewis 2-26, Charlie Coudriet 3-12, Justin Dornisch 4-6.
Interceptions
DuBois: Erich Benjamin.
St. Marys: Collin Reitz, Carter Chadsey, Conner Straub.
BROOKVILLE 35,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 6
Score By Quarters
Punxsutawney 0 0 0 6 — 6
Brookville 7 14 7 7 — 35
First Quarter
B –Truman Sharp 39 pass from Charlie Krug (Logan Oakes kick), 4:08.
Second Quarter
B –Brayden Kunselman 16 pass from Krug (Oakes kick), 2:55.
B –Jackson Zimmerman 13 pass from Krug (Oakes kick), :42.
Third Quarter
B –Zimmerman 46 run (Oakes kick), 2:08.
Fourth Quarter
P –Alex Phillips 15 pass from Peyton Hetrick (pass failed), 10:56.
B –Kunselman 60 interception return (Oakes kick), 7:18.
B P
First downs 13 7
Rushes-yards 30-106 34-65
Comp-Att-Int. 17-27-3 6-18-6
Passing Yards 181 82
Total Plays-Yards 57-287 52-147
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 4-2
Punts 2-31 4-33.8
Penalties-Yards 6-60 5-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Brookville — Jackson Zimmerman 6-67, Joe Shields 6-22, Braiden Davis 3-13, Tate Lindermuth 7-10, Charlie Krug 7-(-6), Team 1-0.
Punxsutawney — Zeke Bennett 25-92, Noah Weaver 2-(-14), Gabe Kengersky 1-(-5), Peyton Hetrick 1-(-3), Kyle Varner 3-(-1), Team 2-(-4).
Passing
Brookville — Charlie Krug 14-for-24, 164 yards, 3 TDs, 3 Ints.; Miles Bogush 3-for-3, 17 yards.
Punxsutawney — Noah Weaver 1-for-7, 11 yards, 2 Ints.; Peyton Hetrick 5-for-11, 71 yards, 1 TD, 4 Ints.
Receiving
Brookville — Noah Peterson 5-48, Truman Sharp 2-47, Brayden Kunselman 4-31, Tate Lindermuth 2-25, Jackson Zimmerman 1-13, Easton Belfiore 2-12, Gavin Hannah 1-5.
Punxsutawney — Alex Phillips 3-34, Gabe Kengersky 2-41, Justin Miller 1-7.
Interceptions
Brookville — Brayden Kunselman 3, Truman Sharp, Carson Weaver, Coyha Brown.
Punxsutawney — Gabe Kengersky 2, Noah Weaver.
REDBANK VALLEY 51,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 0
Score by Quarters
ECC 0 0 0 0 — 0
Redbank 8 29 14 0 — 51
First Quarter
RV—Brandon Ross 5 punt return (Marquese Gardlock pass from Bryson Bain), 2:19.
Second Quarter
RV—Ray Shreckengost 2 run (Marquese Gardlock pass from Gunner Mangiantini), 8:13.
RV—Ray Shreckengost 2 run (Tate Minich pass from Gunner Mangiantini), 6:17.
RV—Tate Minich 61 pass from Bryson Bain (pass failed), 2:21.
RV—Bryson Bain 11 run (Russ Plyter kick), 0:45
Third Quarter
RV—Ray Shreckengost 13 run (Russ Plyter kick), 10:01.
RV—Gunner Mangiantini 1 run (Russ Plyter kick), 2:40.
ECC RV
First downs 4 22
Rushes-yards 23-42 37-232
Comp-Att-Int 4-14-0 12-19-2
Passing Yards 15 206
Total Plays-Yards 37-57 56-438
Fumbles-Lost 3-2 0-0
Punts 7-24.5 0-0
Penalties-Yards 6-40 5-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
ECC—Noah Cherry 14-55, Ben Reynolds 6-(-6), Ben Paul 2-(-7), Luke Ginther 1-0.
Redbank—Ray Shreckengost 15-117, Bryson Bain 2-18, Brenden Shreckengost 4-21, Cole Bish 4-25, Drew Byers 5-22, Gunner Mangiantini 3-15, Cam Wagner 3-16, Team 1-(-2).
PASSING
ECC—Ben Paul 4 of 14, 15 yards.
Redbank—Bryson Bain 11 of 14, 201 yards, 1 TD, 1 Int.; Gunner Mangiantini 0 of 1; Cam Wagner 1 of 4, 5 yards, 0 TD, 1 Int.
RECEIVING
ECC—Joe Tettis 1-9, Ben Reynolds 2-(-9), Luke Ginther 1-15.
Redbank—Tate Minich 4-80, Aiden Ortz 3-71, Chris Marshall 1-11, Marquese Gardlock 3-39, Kaden Neiswonger 1-5.
INTERCEPTIONS
ECC—Noah Cherry, David Anderson.
Redbank—None.
CLEARFIELD 53
PENNS VALLEY 7
Score by Quarters
Penns Valley 7 0 0 0 — 7
Clearfield 6 20 6 21 — 0
First Quarter
CL—Oliver Billotte 17 run, (kick failed), 7:26.
PV—Miles Brooks 42 Int. return, (Ty Watson kick), 4:36.
Second Quarter
CL—Billotte 5 run, (run failed), 9:31.
CL—Mark McGonigal 7 run, (Billotte run), 7:44.
CL—Billotte 2 run, (run failed), 3:32.
Third Quarter
CL—Jose Alban 1 run, (pass failed), 6:01.
Fourth Quarter
CL—McGonigal 2 run, (Luke Sidorick kick), 11:23.
CL—Carter Chamberlain 1 run, (Sidorick kick), 7:19.
CL—Cayden Bell 40 run, (Sidorick kick), 2:07.
PV C
First downs 6 26
Rushes-yards 25-48 47-403
Comp-Att-Int 7-20-0 9-16-1
Passing Yards 38 133
Total Plays-Yards 45-86 63-536
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1
Punts 5-30.2 0-0.0
Penalties-Yards 2-20 5-25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Penns Valley—Jackson Romig 1-16, Mason Greene 3-11, Rylee Brungart 7-9, Ty Watson 7-7, Tanner Ilgen 7-5.
Clearfield—Mark McGonigal 20-172, Cayden Bell 4-70, Jose Alban 13-66, Oliver Billotte 6-51, Carter Chamberlain 4-44.
PASSING
Penns Valley—Rylee Brungart 5-of-12, 45 yds., Jackson Romig 2-of-8, (-7) yards.
Clearfield—Oliver Billotte 9-of-16, 133 yds., 1 Int.
RECEIVING
Penns Valley—Miles Brooks 2-32, Jackson Romig 2-10, Tanner Ilgen 1-3, Danin Kerstetter 1-(-1), Ty Watson 1-(-6).
Clearfield—Karson Kline 3-34, Max Paul-Cook 2-23, Jose Alban 2-22, Will Domico 1-38, Carter Freeland 1-16.
INTERCEPTIONS
Penns Valley—Miles Brooks.
CURWENSVILLE 35
MEYERSDALE 6
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 7 14 7 7 — 35
Meyersdale 0 0 6 0 — 6
First Quarter
C—Thad Butler 10 run, (Jake Mullins kick), 1:04.
Second Quarter
C—Mullins 19 pass from Dan McGarry, (Mullins kick), 4:48.
C—Butler 76 run, (Mullins kick), 1:19.
Third Quarter
M—Bryson Hetz, (kick blocked), 6:08.
C—Butler 6 run, (Mullins kick), 3:08.
Fourth Quarter
C—Ty Terry 77 Int. return, (Mullins kick), 5:46.
C M
First downs 12 15
Rushes-yards 25-230 48-295
Comp-Att-Int 13-18-1 5-17-2
Passing Yards 208 30
Total Plays-Yards 43-438 65-325
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-2
Punts 1-41.0 0-0.0
Penalties-Yards 3-35 2-20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Curwensville—Butler 11-160, Mullins 2-32, McGarry 7-29, Irwin 3-7, Pentz 1-2.
Meyersdale—Sellers 12-114, Simpson 12-55, Hetz 13-45, Brenneman 11-70.
PASSING
Curwensville—McGarry 13-of-18, 208 yds., 1 TD, 1 Int.
Meyersdale—Sellers 5-of-17, 30 yds., 2 Int.
RECEIVING
Curwensville—Terry 9-179, Mullins 2-31, Butler 1-8.
Meyersdale—Brenneman 1-5, Miller 1-13, Carr 1-13, Hetz 1-13, Simpson 1-1.
INTERCEPTIONS
Curwensville—Tkacik, Terry.
Meyersdale—Schurg.