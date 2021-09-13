20210913-ce-sp Shreckengost run

Redbank Valley’s Ray Shreckengost finds a lane in the Elk County Catholic defense to run through during first-alf action Friday night. Shreckengost ran for 117 yards and three touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 51-0 victory.

 Photo by Chris Wechtenhiser

Blowouts proved to be a common theme in the Tri-County Area in Week 2 of the high school football season as five of the seven games featuring local teams Friday night were decided by four scores or more.

And, it proved to be a good evening for the area squads as five teams were victorious in those lopsided contests (2 were head-to-head matchups) while St. Marys also pulled out a win in a hard-fought 14-7 triumph against DuBois.

Overall, the 10 area teams went 6-4, with Brookville, Clearfield and Ridgway all improving to 3-0 on the year. 

Clearfield posted 536 yards of total offense in its 53-7 pasting of Penns Valley, while Redbank and Curwensville each had 438 total yards in routs of Elk County Catholic (51-0) and Meyersdale (35-6). The Golden Tide improved to 2-1 with that victory.

The area passing attacks were prevalent in the first two weeks of the season, but in game No. 3 in was the ground game that took charge for the most part.

Clearfield amassed 403 yards on the ground, led by Mark McGonigal who had 20 carries for 172 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Oliver Billotte ran for 51 yards and added three scores.

Curwensville's Thad Butler also enjoyed a big night as he ran for 160 yards on just 11 carries while scoring three times following a long bus trip south to Meyersdale, which is just 12 miles north of the Maryland border.

Teammate Ty Terry had his second straight huge game catching the ball, as he hauled in nine passes for 179 yards. He also returned an interception 77 yards for a score, his third pick in two weeks. 

Down in New Bethlehem, Bulldog Ray Shreckengost also went over the century mark in Redbank's 51-0 rout to previously unbeaten Elk County Catholic. He finished with 117 yards on 15 carries and scored three times. 

Ridgway also had a century club member, as Dom Allegretto hit 100 yards on the nose on just four carries in a 42-14 win vs. Moniteau in Johnsonburg. Allegretto added an interception on defense, while teammate Eric Salberg had 67-yard pick 6 in the third quarter to make it 42-0 at the time. 

Brookville didn't put up huge offensive numbers in a 35-6 victory against Punxsy in the Route 36 Trophy Game, but the Raiders defense came up huge by forcing eight turnovers, including six interceptions — three by Brayden Kunselman, who returned one 60 yards for a score. Kunselman also had a 16-yard TD grab.

Kunselman now has four interceptions in three games.

As for the Flying Dutchmen, quarterback Christian Coudriet threw for 241 yards and a touchdown and also scored on 2-yard run to help rally St. Marys from an early 7-0 deficit.

Here is a look at all the final statistics/box scores available from Friday night:

ST. MARYS 14,

DuBOIS 7

Score by Quarters

DuBois 7 0 0 0 — 7

St. Marys 0 6 8 0 — 14

First Quarter

D—Austin Mitchell 2 run, (Charlie Harman kick), 0:09.

Second Quarter

SM—Logan Mosier 1 pass from Christian Coudriet, (pass fail), 5:22.

Third Quarter

SM—Christian Coudriet 2 run, (Tony Lewis pass from Christian Coudriet), 7:05.

D SM

First Downs 11 13

Rushes-Yards 25-60 23-13

Passing Yards 122 241

Comp.-Att.-Int. 14-26-3 24-35-1

Total Yardage 182 254

Punts-Avg. 6-33.7 3-29.3

Fumbles-Lost 3-1 2-1

Penalties-Yards 6-45 6-46

Individual Statistics

Rushing

DuBois: Austin Mitchell 12-35, Austin Henery 6-12, Braxton Adams 6-10, Carter Vos 1-3.

St. Marys: Justin Dornisch 14-33, Team 2-(-2), Christian Coudriet 7-(-18).

Passing

DuBois: Austin Mitchell 14-of-26, 122 yds., 0 TD, 3 INT.

St. Marys: Christian Coudriet 24-of-35, 241 yds., 1 TD, 1 INT.

Receiving

DuBois: Brycen Dinkfelt 5-42, Braxton Adams 2-35, Cadin Delaney 1-27, Cam-Ron Hays 1-10, Derraick Burkett 4-8, Austin Henery 1-0.

St. Marys: Collin Reitz 5-75, Carter Chadsey 5-75, Logan Mosier 5-47, Tony Lewis 2-26, Charlie Coudriet 3-12, Justin Dornisch 4-6.

Interceptions

DuBois: Erich Benjamin.

St. Marys: Collin Reitz, Carter Chadsey, Conner Straub.

BROOKVILLE 35,

PUNXSUTAWNEY 6

Score By Quarters

Punxsutawney 0 0 0 6 — 6

Brookville 7 14 7 7 — 35

First Quarter

B –Truman Sharp 39 pass from Charlie Krug (Logan Oakes kick), 4:08.

Second Quarter

B –Brayden Kunselman 16 pass from Krug (Oakes kick), 2:55.

B –Jackson Zimmerman 13 pass from Krug (Oakes kick), :42.

Third Quarter

B –Zimmerman 46 run (Oakes kick), 2:08.

Fourth Quarter

P –Alex Phillips 15 pass from Peyton Hetrick (pass failed), 10:56.

B –Kunselman 60 interception return (Oakes kick), 7:18.

B P

First downs 13 7

Rushes-yards 30-106 34-65

Comp-Att-Int. 17-27-3 6-18-6

Passing Yards 181 82

Total Plays-Yards 57-287 52-147

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 4-2

Punts 2-31 4-33.8

Penalties-Yards 6-60 5-40

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Brookville — Jackson Zimmerman 6-67, Joe Shields 6-22, Braiden Davis 3-13, Tate Lindermuth 7-10, Charlie Krug 7-(-6), Team 1-0.

Punxsutawney — Zeke Bennett 25-92, Noah Weaver 2-(-14), Gabe Kengersky 1-(-5), Peyton Hetrick 1-(-3), Kyle Varner 3-(-1), Team 2-(-4).

Passing

Brookville — Charlie Krug 14-for-24, 164 yards, 3 TDs, 3 Ints.; Miles Bogush 3-for-3, 17 yards.

Punxsutawney — Noah Weaver 1-for-7, 11 yards, 2 Ints.; Peyton Hetrick 5-for-11, 71 yards, 1 TD, 4 Ints.

Receiving

Brookville — Noah Peterson 5-48, Truman Sharp 2-47, Brayden Kunselman 4-31, Tate Lindermuth 2-25, Jackson Zimmerman 1-13, Easton Belfiore 2-12, Gavin Hannah 1-5.

Punxsutawney — Alex Phillips 3-34, Gabe Kengersky 2-41, Justin Miller 1-7.

Interceptions

Brookville — Brayden Kunselman 3, Truman Sharp, Carson Weaver, Coyha Brown.

Punxsutawney — Gabe Kengersky 2, Noah Weaver.

REDBANK VALLEY 51,

ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 0

Score by Quarters

ECC 0 0 0 0 — 0

Redbank 8 29 14 0 — 51

First Quarter

RV—Brandon Ross 5 punt return (Marquese Gardlock pass from Bryson Bain), 2:19.

Second Quarter

RV—Ray Shreckengost 2 run (Marquese Gardlock pass from Gunner Mangiantini), 8:13.

RV—Ray Shreckengost 2 run (Tate Minich pass from Gunner Mangiantini), 6:17.

RV—Tate Minich 61 pass from Bryson Bain (pass failed), 2:21.

RV—Bryson Bain 11 run (Russ Plyter kick), 0:45

Third Quarter

RV—Ray Shreckengost 13 run (Russ Plyter kick), 10:01.

RV—Gunner Mangiantini 1 run (Russ Plyter kick), 2:40.

Recommended Video

ECC RV

First downs 4 22

Rushes-yards 23-42 37-232

Comp-Att-Int 4-14-0 12-19-2

Passing Yards 15 206

Total Plays-Yards 37-57 56-438

Fumbles-Lost 3-2 0-0

Punts 7-24.5 0-0

Penalties-Yards 6-40 5-45

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING

ECC—Noah Cherry 14-55, Ben Reynolds 6-(-6), Ben Paul 2-(-7), Luke Ginther 1-0.

Redbank—Ray Shreckengost 15-117, Bryson Bain 2-18, Brenden Shreckengost 4-21, Cole Bish 4-25, Drew Byers 5-22, Gunner Mangiantini 3-15, Cam Wagner 3-16, Team 1-(-2).

PASSING

ECC—Ben Paul 4 of 14, 15 yards.

Redbank—Bryson Bain 11 of 14, 201 yards, 1 TD, 1 Int.; Gunner Mangiantini 0 of 1; Cam Wagner 1 of 4, 5 yards, 0 TD, 1 Int.

RECEIVING

ECC—Joe Tettis 1-9, Ben Reynolds 2-(-9), Luke Ginther 1-15.

Redbank—Tate Minich 4-80, Aiden Ortz 3-71, Chris Marshall 1-11, Marquese Gardlock 3-39, Kaden Neiswonger 1-5.

INTERCEPTIONS

ECC—Noah Cherry, David Anderson.

Redbank—None.

CLEARFIELD 53

PENNS VALLEY 7

Score by Quarters

Penns Valley 7 0 0 0 — 7

Clearfield 6 20 6 21 — 0

First Quarter

CL—Oliver Billotte 17 run, (kick failed), 7:26.

PV—Miles Brooks 42 Int. return, (Ty Watson kick), 4:36.

Second Quarter

CL—Billotte 5 run, (run failed), 9:31.

CL—Mark McGonigal 7 run, (Billotte run), 7:44.

CL—Billotte 2 run, (run failed), 3:32.

Third Quarter

CL—Jose Alban 1 run, (pass failed), 6:01.

Fourth Quarter

CL—McGonigal 2 run, (Luke Sidorick kick), 11:23.

CL—Carter Chamberlain 1 run, (Sidorick kick), 7:19.

CL—Cayden Bell 40 run, (Sidorick kick), 2:07.

PV C

First downs 6 26

Rushes-yards 25-48 47-403

Comp-Att-Int 7-20-0 9-16-1

Passing Yards 38 133

Total Plays-Yards 45-86 63-536

Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1

Punts 5-30.2 0-0.0

Penalties-Yards 2-20 5-25

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING

Penns Valley—Jackson Romig 1-16, Mason Greene 3-11, Rylee Brungart 7-9, Ty Watson 7-7, Tanner Ilgen 7-5.

Clearfield—Mark McGonigal 20-172, Cayden Bell 4-70, Jose Alban 13-66, Oliver Billotte 6-51, Carter Chamberlain 4-44.

PASSING

Penns Valley—Rylee Brungart 5-of-12, 45 yds., Jackson Romig 2-of-8, (-7) yards.

Clearfield—Oliver Billotte 9-of-16, 133 yds., 1 Int.

RECEIVING

Penns Valley—Miles Brooks 2-32, Jackson Romig 2-10, Tanner Ilgen 1-3, Danin Kerstetter 1-(-1), Ty Watson 1-(-6).

Clearfield—Karson Kline 3-34, Max Paul-Cook 2-23, Jose Alban 2-22, Will Domico 1-38, Carter Freeland 1-16.

INTERCEPTIONS

Penns Valley—Miles Brooks.

CURWENSVILLE 35

MEYERSDALE 6

Score by Quarters

Curwensville 7 14 7 7 — 35

Meyersdale 0 0 6 0 — 6

First Quarter

C—Thad Butler 10 run, (Jake Mullins kick), 1:04.

Second Quarter

C—Mullins 19 pass from Dan McGarry, (Mullins kick), 4:48.

C—Butler 76 run, (Mullins kick), 1:19.

Third Quarter

M—Bryson Hetz, (kick blocked), 6:08.

C—Butler 6 run, (Mullins kick), 3:08.

Fourth Quarter

C—Ty Terry 77 Int. return, (Mullins kick), 5:46.

C M

First downs 12 15

Rushes-yards 25-230 48-295

Comp-Att-Int 13-18-1 5-17-2

Passing Yards 208 30

Total Plays-Yards 43-438 65-325

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-2

Punts 1-41.0 0-0.0

Penalties-Yards 3-35 2-20

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING

Curwensville—Butler 11-160, Mullins 2-32, McGarry 7-29, Irwin 3-7, Pentz 1-2.

Meyersdale—Sellers 12-114, Simpson 12-55, Hetz 13-45, Brenneman 11-70.

PASSING

Curwensville—McGarry 13-of-18, 208 yds., 1 TD, 1 Int.

Meyersdale—Sellers 5-of-17, 30 yds., 2 Int.

RECEIVING

Curwensville—Terry 9-179, Mullins 2-31, Butler 1-8.

Meyersdale—Brenneman 1-5, Miller 1-13, Carr 1-13, Hetz 1-13, Simpson 1-1.

INTERCEPTIONS

Curwensville—Tkacik, Terry.

Meyersdale—Schurg.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos