BROCKWAY — Heading into this year, the Brockway Rovers boys soccer team knew it would have to rely on its underclassmen to step up after they lost nine players from graduation from its District 9 Class A championship team last season. Those underclassmen sure did make a statement in Tuesday’s opener against DuBois Central Catholic as freshman Bradey Hughes scored two goals — with each assisted by fellow freshman Vincent Cavaline — en route to a 3-1 win at Frank Varischetti Field.
“Bradey worked hard,” Brockway head coach Andy Daugherty said. “He’s one of the ninth graders I told when they were in seventh grade, ‘When you come to be a ninth grader, we’ll need you.’ So he’s worked hard the last two years and has played some travel ball with us and learning. And he’s feisty. He goes after it and has a nose for it — he finds a way to get to where it’s at and he put a couple away today.”
It was a back-and-forth contest in the first half as DCC pressured in the first few minutes before Brockway got quality shots up, many of which came from corner kicks.
Hughes’ first goal came on a Cavaline corner kick, as Hughes hit a header by Cardinals goalkeeper Cartar Kosko for a 1-0 lead at the 14:22 mark.
But a little more than 10 minutes later, DCC would answer back. Kyan Peck found Neel Gupta, who in turn did the rest, threading a shot between Brockway defenders into the back of the net for a 1-1 tie.
“Neel opened himself up for that opportunity and had a great pass to him (from Kyan Peck),” DCC head coach Phil Esposito said. “I think the team as a whole, we’ve worked on ball movement and getting in front of balls. First half I thought we did great. I think the momentum kind of stopped when they got that second goal.”
That 1-1 tie would also be the score at the end of the first half as both teams were unable to capitalize on various opportunities throughout.
“You could tell it was the first game,” Daugherty said. “I didn’t feel we played all that well. We were holding the ball a little bit long, not getting the ball off our foot, not stepping to the ball. But they grinded it out.”
“I thought the first half, we possessed the ball great,” DCC head coach Phil Esposito said. “I think we possessed it more than they did, maybe, moved the ball well and had great overlaps. But it comes down to discipline. When you give up all three goals on set pieces, you’re not going to win.”
Brockway would continue to pressure as they outshot the Cardinals 22-11 on the day. But for the Cardinals, goalkeeper Cartar Kosko made some spectacular saves throughout and had 13 total on the day.
“Cartar is a beast — he keeps us in all the games that he plays in,” Esposito said. “He makes the big saves and gives us a little momentum. But credit to Brockway, they made the proper defensive changes to mark our three guys. Just a learning experience for everybody.”
Kosko’s goalkeeping helped keep the Cardinals and Rovers tied at 1-1 until the onslaught of Rover corner kicks finally paid off.
That’s when Hughes connected on another header, courtesy of Cavaline, to give the Rovers a 2-1 lead at the 58:17 mark.
“We worked on those corners,” Daugherty said. “They do well with them. I’d like to see more shots obviously. I think that we had some opportunity where I think there’s space and they’re not taking advantage of it. But it’s the first game.”
Brockway added another insurance goal towards the end as Alex Carlson put one in after Cavaline’s corner kick went off of numerous people in traffic before Carlson cashed it in at 75:45 for a 3-1 lead.
“Alex plays well no matter where he’s at,” Daugherty said. “We saw a little bit where we tried to push him some to get him some touches. Defensively, he’s a rock.”
The Rovers were able to keep the Cardinals at bay for the rest of the game, taking a 3-1 win. The Rovers
Brockway (1-0) is back in action Thursday as they travel to Clarion-Limestone.
“A lot of guys did a lot of good things,” Daugherty said. “But there’s a lot of stuff that needs tweaked and cleaned up a little bit. We’ve just got to keep working.”
DuBois Central Catholic (0-1) also plays Thursday as they host Keystone.
“We’re creating chances and scoring goals,” Esposito said. “It’s just a matter of, we tell our kids the importance of scoring first and how that changes the momentum of play. Starting the next couple of games, we’ve just got to score first and see how the momentum switches to our favor.”
BROCKWAY 3,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 1
Score by Halves
DCC 1 0 — 1
Brockway 1 2 — 3
First Half
B—Bradey Hughes, (Vincent Cavaline assist), 14:22.
D—Neel Gupta, (Kyan Peck assist), 24:37.
Second Half
B—Bradey Hughes, (Vincent Cavaline assist), 58:17.
B—Alex Carlson, 75:45.
Statistics
Shots: DCC 11, Brockway 22. Saves: DCC 13 (Cartar Kosko), Brockway 5 (Jacob Maze. Corner kicks: DCC 2, Brockway 14.