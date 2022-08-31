BROCKWAY — Heading into this year, the Brockway Rovers boys soccer team knew it would have to rely on its underclassmen to step up after they lost nine players from graduation from its District 9 Class A championship team last season. Those underclassmen sure did make a statement in Tuesday’s opener against DuBois Central Catholic as freshman Bradey Hughes scored two goals — with each assisted by fellow freshman Vincent Cavaline — en route to a 3-1 win at Frank Varischetti Field.

Recommended Video

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos