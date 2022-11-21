We’ve come to the conclusion of the 2022 high school football season with the Tri-County Area schools, as the final two teams playing Friday night — Brockway (8-5) and Clearfield (8-4) — ended its year with playoff losses.
Brockway was playing for the District 9 Class A title against top seed Port Allegany, which beat the Rovers 40-7 earlier in the season.
But since that loss that dropped the Rovers to 2-3 on the season, Brockway won six of its seven games since, including a 7-3 win over No. 2 seed Redbank Valley (who gave Brockway its only loss prior in that seven-game span) in the Class A semifinals.
Brockway appeared like it was on its way to avenge another loss, as Jendy Cuello scored on a 43-yard TD run on a 2nd-and-25 play that gave the Rovers a 14-7 lead with 3:15 left in the third quarter.
However, the Gators (11-1) would answer on the following drive as Noah Archer scored on a six yard run with 10:30 left in the fourth quarter.
Port Allegany then went for two to take the lead and got it as Archer hit a jump pass to Peyton Stiles.
Archer would later add another TD — this one a 57-yard run with 6:20 to go — but the point after attempt was blocked, leaving the Gators with a 21-14 lead.
But in the end, Port Allegany would hold on for the 21-14 win and a District 9 Class A championship.
Brockway’s other score on the night was a 12-yard TD reception by Alex Carlson from Brayden Fox with 21 seconds left in the first half as both teams went into the locker room tied at 7-7.
Cuello led the Rovers with 124 rushing yards and a score on 22 carries while Carlson had 54 receiving yards and his TD on four receptions.
Archer led Port Allegany with 158 yards on 23 carries as Blane Moses also had 97 yards on 16 carries.
For Clearfield, it was a PIAA Class 3A first round matchup against District 6 champion Central.
Clearfield knew it would have to stop the high-powered Central passing attack as senior Jeff Hoenstine came into the game having thrown 43 touchdowns and just three interceptions on the season.
But Hoenstine would complete his first 12 passes that helped the Dragons take a 14-0 lead over the Bison after the first quarter.
However it was still 14-0 with just minutes left in the third quarter as the Bison defense clamped down on the Dragons. Clearfield would then go for it on 4th-and-1 at its own 10 as Central stuffed Bison running back Carter Chamberlain at the line of scrimmage. One play later, Central’s Hunter Smith scored on a 10-yard run to make it 21-0 with 3:11 left in the third quarter.
That potential 14-point swing quickly then turned into a 28-point deficit after the Dragons got another Bison stop on fourth down — this one from near midfield — as Hoenstine would later score on a 1-yard keeper.
Central later scored to make it 35-0 with 10:36 left in the game after forcing a Bison three-and-out as Hoenstine threw an 8-yard TD to Dalton Metzger to start the mercy rule.
Clearfield would later get on the board with a Brady Collins 2-yard run with 4:18 left.
Collins led the Bison with 84 yards rushing and the team’s lone score on 18 carries while Carter Freeland had 54 yards rushing on nine carries.
Here are the box scores from both Tri-County Area football games on Friday night:
PORT ALLEGANY 21,
BROCKWAY 14
Score by Quarters
Brockway 0 7 7 0 — 14
Port 0 7 0 14 — 0
Second Quarter
PA—Blaine Moses 38 run (Jarrod Funk kick), 10:02.
BW—Alex Carlson 12 pass from Brayden Fox (Aiden Wilcox kick), 0:21.
Third Quarter
BW—Jendy Cuello 43 run (Aiden Wilcox kick), 3:15.
Fourth Quarter
BW—Noah Archer 6 run (Peyton Stiles pass from Noah Archer), 10:30.
PA—Noah Archer 57 run (kick blocked), 6:20.
BW PA
First downs 13 16
Rushes-yards 26-125 52-316
Comp-Att-Int 7-22-1 5-8-0
Passing Yards 95 49
Total Plays-Yards 48-220 60-365
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Punts 2-36.5 1-24
Penalties-Yards 2-20 6-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Brockway—Jendy Cuello 22-124, Carter Hickman 1-5, Brayden Fox 3-(-4).
Port—Noah Archer 23-158, Blaine Moses 16-97, Drew Evens 8-21, Peyton Stiles 2-46, Team 3-(-6),
PASSING
Brockway—Brayden Fox 7 of 22, 95 yards, 1 TD, 1 Int.
Port—Drew Evens 5 of 8, 48 yards.
RECEIVING
Brockway—Alex Carlson 4-54, Andrew Brubaker 2-30, Matt Pyne 1-11.
Port—Noah Archer 3-32, Blaine Moses 2-17.
INTERCEPTIONS
Brockway—None.
Port—Nick Wilfong.
CENTRAL 35
CLEARFIELD 6
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 0 0 0 6 — 6
Central 14 0 7 14 — 35
First Quarter
CE—Eli Lingenfelter 7 pass from Jeff Hoenstine, (Hunter Smith kick), 3:33.
CE—Lingenfelter 5 pass from Hoenstine, (Smith kick), 0:29.
Third Quarter
CE—Smith 10 run, (Smith kick), 3:11.
Fourth Quarter
CE—Hoenstine 1 run, (Smith kick), 11:56.
CE—Dalton Metzger 8 pass from Hoenstine, (Smith kick), 10:36.
CL—Brady Collns 2 run, (kick failed), 4:18.
CL CE
First downs 10 14
Rushes-yards 43-159 18-99
Comp-Att-Int 1-5-2 17-25-1
Passing Yards 8 231
Total Plays-Yards 48-167 43-332
Fumbles-Lost 5-1 0-0
Punts 3-24.0 3-34.3
Penalties-Yards 7-83 6-56
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Clearfield—Brady Collins 18-84, Carter Freeland 9-54, Carter Chamberlain 9-32, Xavier Curry 3-6, Aiden Graffius 1-(-1), Jacob Samsel 3-(-16).
Central—Kade Rhule 6-61, Jeff Hoenstine 4-27, Hunter Smith 5-11, Max Baker 1-0, Braydon Beach 2-0.
PASSING
Clearfield—Jacob Samsel, 1-of-5, 8 yds., 2 Int.
Central—Jeff Hoenstine 17-of-24, 231 yds., 3 TD, 1 Int.
RECEIVING
Clearfield—Joe Knee 1-8.
Central—Eli Lingenfelter 7-126, Kade Rhule 3-27, Hunter Smith 2-28, Rylan Daugherty 2-15, Dalton Metzger 2-13, Shalen Yingling 1-27.
INTERCEPTIONS
Clearfield—Colton Ryan.
Central—Eli Lingenfelter, Dalton Metzger.