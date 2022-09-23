BROCKWAY — The Ridgway Elkers boys soccer team came into Brockway Thursday night at Frank Varischetti Field and controlled much of the game — especially in the first half. But with a 1-0 Elkers lead, Brockway’s Alex Carlson tied it up with less than seven minutes in regulation and another Carlson goal gave the Rovers a 2-1 win in overtime to get to 4-4 on the season.
“I’m not sure we did anything right in the first half,” Brockway head coach Andy Daugherty said. “We weren’t stepping to the ball, we weren’t winning it out of the air, we weren’t talking, we weren’t passing the ball ... I’ve never been so mad at halftime. But I don’t know, maybe it worked ... It’s a win. We needed one — we needed one in a bad way.”
That first half saw the Elkers outshoot the Rovers 13-3 as even with three Rover corner kicks, Brockway was unable to get good looks on goal. Meanwhile the Elkers continued to pressure early and often and got on the board at the 10:54 mark. That’s when Sam McCurdy had a corner kick and booted it into traffic near the net. Teammate Jayce Lechien then found Jack Benninger, who was able to sneak it by Rover goalkeeper Jacob Maze among traffic for the 1-0 lead.
After that, Ridgway would continue to pressure, with Benninger, Lechien, McCurdy and Aaron Myers getting shots off — many of which were high and wide.
Brockway’s best chance in the first half came with about a minute to play as Carlson headed a Vincent Cavaline corner kick, but the ball went high and the Elkers took a 1-0 lead into the half.
But with a sunny and cloudy first half, the rains came literally right as the second half began, slowing down both attacks in a survival-like contest.
“When the weather’s like that, you’ve just got to do what you’ve got to do and try and pull one out,” Daugherty said. “And they did.”
Ridgway picked up where they left off in the first half, but the Rovers would start to turn things around about midway through the second half as Carlson was able to get some better looks. Those looks finally paid off at the 73:40 mark after a Cavaline corner kick.
With the ball booted around between both squads in front of the net, Carlson was able to get it and fire a laser into the back of the net, tying things up at 1-1 with 6:20 left in regulation.
“I told Alex, ‘It’s gotta be you,’” Daugherty said. “That’s our reason for taking him out of the back and moving him farther up the field — to give more possession. And it worked. He played a heck of a game. If there was only one person that was doing anything right in the first half, it was him. He was winning everything.”
The visitors were able to get a couple of good looks towards the end of regulation, including a Benninger attempt where he got behind the defense but was to get the shot by Maze for a goal, sending the contest to overtime.
Overtime saw the Elkers get a couple shots on goal, with Maze making a couple of stops to keep the game going. But the Rovers got the break they needed.
Cavaline had another corner kick and once again, sent the ball into heavy traffic. Carlson was then able to get the ball and get a shot off through numerous Elkers, slipping by goalkeeper Ethan Streich for the score and the 2-1 Rover win.
Brockway now plays Monday as they host Port Allegany — a game that was originally scheduled for Wednesday but was postponed due to weather. Ridgway is back in action Tuesday as they travel to Keystone.
“Hopefully (the team learns from Thursday’s game) they can’t just lollygag and win a game,” Daugherty said. “It doesn’t work. They’ve got to want it. So hopefully this is the turning point.”
BROCKWAY 2,
RIDGWAY 1, OT
Score by Halves
Ridgway 1 0 0 — 1
Brockway 0 1 1 — 2
First Half
R—Jack Benninger, (Jayce Lechien assist), 10:54.
Second Half
B—Alex Carlson, 73:40.
Overtime
B—Alex Carlson, 88:53.
Statistics
Shots: Ridgway 21, Brockway 15. Saves: Ridgway 5 (Ethan Streich), Brockway 10 (Jacob Maze). Corner kicks: Ridgway 5, Brockway 5.