BROCKWAY — The Ridgway Elkers boys soccer team came into Brockway Thursday night at Frank Varischetti Field and controlled much of the game — especially in the first half. But with a 1-0 Elkers lead, Brockway’s Alex Carlson tied it up with less than seven minutes in regulation and another Carlson goal gave the Rovers a 2-1 win in overtime to get to 4-4 on the season.

