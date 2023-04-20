ST. MARYS — The Brockway Rovers baseball team picked up its second win of the season over Elk County Catholic, this time defeated the Crusaders 12-1 in five innings for a road victory.
Brockway (3-6) took advantage of four ECC errors and outhit the Crusaders 9-4 to end the game via the mercy rule.
Jeremy Swanson led the way at the plate by going 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs. Logan Faith was 1-for-2 with three RBIs while Gage Park was 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
Dylan Bash got the win on the mound for the Rovers, throwing all five innings and allowing four hits, one run (which was unearned) and one walk while striking out five Crusaders.
Elk County Catholic (2-6) pitcher Shawn Geci took the loss, throwing two and 2/3 innings while allowing four hits, five runs and seven walks while striking out four. Crusader teammate Kevin Millet had two of the four hits for the team, with Joe Tettis and Lance O’Neill having the other two.
Park put the Rovers up 2-0 with a two-RBI single in the top of the second as the third inning saw Swanson hit a bases-clearing double to make it 5-0 Rovers.
Another bases-clearing hit — this time by a Faith single — saw Brockway lead 8-0 after four innings as the Rovers tacked on four more in the top of the fifth with two via errors and two more on groundouts that scored runs.
Leading 12-0 heading into the bottom of the fifth, ECC was able to score one run as pinch runner Tom Gilmore scored on an error but the Rovers eventually walked away with a 12-1 win.
Both teams are back in action today as Brockway hosts Brookville and Elk County Catholic travels to Kane.
BROCKWAY 12,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 1, 5 innings
Score by Innings
B’way 023 34 — 12
ECC 000 01 — 1
Brockway—12
Dylan Bash p 2010, Gage Park 2b 3112, Andrew Brubaker c 4110, Matt Brubaker ss 3210, Ezra Swanson lf 4220, Eric Lindemuth 2b 0000, Raiden Craft dh 1301, Logan Faith rf 2213, Chad Young 1b 3100, Jendy Cuello pr 0000, Jeremy Swanson cf 3024. Totals: 25-12-9-10.
Elk County Catholic—1
Charlie Geci lf-1b-lf 2000, Wil Wortman 3b-ss-2b 3000, David Anderson 2b-p-2b 2000, Colby Nussbaum 1b-p-1b 2000, Joe Tettis 3b 2010, Frankie Smith cf 2000, Isaac Dellaquilia c 2000, Kevin Millet rf 2020, Tom Gilmore pr 0100, Lance O’Neill ss-p 2010, Shawn Geci p 0000. Totals: 19-1-4-0.
Errors: B’way 2, ECC 4. LOB: B’way 8, ECC 4. 2B: J. Swanson. HBP: Craft.
Pitching
Brockway: Dylan Bash-5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO.
Elk County Catholic: Shawn Geci-2 2/3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 7 BB, 4 SO; Colby Nussbaum-2/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; David Anderson-2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Lance O’Neill-1 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Bash. Losing pitcher: S. Geci.
In other baseball action:
DCC,
BROOKVILLE 5
DuBOIS — For the second time in as many days, the DuBois Central Catholic baseball team took down the Brookville Raiders at Stern Family Field as this time the Cardinals had a six-run seventh inning to down the Raiders, 11-5.
The Cardinals racked up 17 hits on the evening as the “away” team with five of those coming in the six-run seventh as DCC scored all of its last-inning runs with two outs.
Brayden Fox was 4-for-4 with four RBIs as he, Carter Himes, Trent Miller, Blake Pisarcik and Aiden Snowberger each had a double.
Pisarcik had three RBIs while Snowberger and Kaden Brezenski had three hits each.
With the game tied 5-5, Brezenski and Cartar Kosko had singles as Himes’ double gave DCC a 6-5 lead, advancing Kosko to third.
Snowberger was then intentionally walked to load the bases as Brookville pitcher Ladd Blake walked Carter Hickman to make it 7-5. Fox then hit a bases-clearing double for a 10-5 DCC lead before a Pisarcik single plated Fox, setting up what would be the final score at 11-5.
Owen Fleming led the Raiders at the plate, going 2-for-2 with two RBIs as Carter Kessler had an RBI double.
After relieving starter Andrew Green, Pisarcik got the win on the mound by throwing three scoreless innings, giving up just three hits and walking four while striking out one.
Bryce Weaver took the loss, allowing 10 hits and five runs in four and 1/3 innings.
Brookville (1-7) travels to Brockway today while DuBois Central Catholic (5-3) hosts Elk County Catholic on Friday.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 11,
BROOKVILLE 5
Score by Innings
DCC 004 010 6 — 11
B’ville 032 000 0 — 5
DuBois Central Catholic—11
Aiden Snowberger 4230, Carter Hickman 3201, Brayden Fox 4344, Blake Pisarcik 5123, Matt Pyne 4000, Kaden Brezenski 4131, Cartar Kosko 4121, Trent Miller 2010, Ben Gritzer 1000, Carter Himes 4121, Johnny Varischetti 0000, Andrew Green 0000. Totals: 35-11-17-11.
Brookville—5
Carter Kessler 3011, Sergio Sotillo 3011, Carson Weaver 3011, Bryce Weaver 4000, Ladd Blake 3100, Dylan Tollini 1000, Riley Smith 2200, Pierson Ruhlman 1000, Owen Fleming 2112, Noah Shaffer 3110. Totals: 25-5-5-5.
Errors: DCC 1, B’ville 0. LOB: DCC 9, B’ville 9. 2B: Fox, Himes, Miller, Pisarcik, Snowberger; Kessler. HBP: Miller; Kessler.
Pitching
DuBois Central Catholic: Andrew Green-2 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 2 SO; Blake Pisarcik-3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO; Aiden Snowberger-2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO.
Brookville: Bryce Weaver-4 1/3 IP, 10 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Pierson Ruhlman-2 1/3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO; Ladd Blake-1/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Pisarcik. Losing pitcher: B. Weaver.