NEW BETHLEHEM — It’s early, but the Redbank Valley Bulldogs soccer team has a couple of statement wins and a 5-0 record following Tuesday night’s 4-2 win over visiting Brockway.
It’s been awhile since the Bulldogs have been a factor in the District 9 playoffs, but in Class 1A, at least in the southern part of the district, they’re right there. Last week’s 8-3 win over Clarion-Limestone, which beat the Rovers 3-1 earlier, combined with Tuesday’s win have the Bulldogs buzzing.
But it is September and of course, there are the northern Class 1A contenders like Port Allegany, Coudersport and Elk County Catholic factoring into what could be a fun postseason.
Bulldogs head coach Ty Scott is happy to be a part of it.
“It feels awesome because this is the game that everyone dreads and just wants to play and it’s going to be physical,” said Scott. “I told the guys it was going to be physical and we can play with anybody. Why should we back down from them because they have Brockway on their chest? People should be looking at the name on our chest.”
The Bulldogs’ team speed is exceptional and has produced a whopping 34 goals so far and the lightning-fast attack led by Owen Clouse, Owen Harmon and Ty Carrier has produced 29 goals and 18 assists from that trio.
Tuesday night, it was Clouse scoring two goals with Harmon and Jordan Smith adding goals. After the Rovers scored first near the mid-point of the first half when Dylan Bash headed in a Vincent Cavalline corner kick, the Bulldogs scored four unanswered goals and three in the final 5:24 of the first half.
Three of the Bulldogs’ goals were headers, the first one tying it up when Clouse headed in a Carrier corner kick for the first of three Carrier assists. Just 81 seconds later, Harmon sent in a pass to Smith. His first shot was deflected by Rovers goalkeeper Jacob Maze, but Smith headed in the rebound for the 2-1 lead.
Then with 46 seconds left before halftime, Carrier’s cross to Clouse was headed in for a 3-1 lead.
The flurry came after a stretch of two Rovers yellow cards issued to Bash and Alex Carlson with 12:41 and 7:28 left in the half. Carlson was carded after breaking up a breakaway attempt by Clouse. After the two tangled up, Carlson charged toward Clouse, drawing the official’s attention.
Maze’s fantastic night in the net for the Rovers kept things somewhat close as the Bulldogs held a 19-4 edge on shots on goal. Maze made several above-average saves, especially on Clouse booming shots and finished with 14 saves overall.
“I told the kids at the beginning of the game, that (Maze) is probably the best keeper in District 9 and he’s amazing,” Scott said. “He’s fantastic. We told the kids the shots are going to be there and keep them low if you could, and he still stopped those.”
Maze did his best, but the Bulldogs’ speed and late first-half surge was enough to keep the Rovers at bay.
“We kind of prepared for what we saw tonight,” said Rovers coach Aaron Dougherty, whose team dropped to 3-2. “We knew they had the two guys up front who are really fast, so we prepared for that and it creates a lot of challenges for us. We got a bunch of young kids out there. We just graduated a bunch of seniors, but I thought they hung in there pretty well and we got real sloppy there at the end of the first half and lost a little momentum. They put a couple goals in that kind of shocked us and it took us awhile to get going again.”
The Bulldogs made it 4-1 just under five minutes into the second half on a Harmon unassisted goal. Clouse had a chance for another goal on a penalty kick with 26:40 left, but his shot went wide left.
Brockway set the final with 13:33 remaining when Johnny Knox one-timed a Bash corner kick into the net to beat winning goalie Cole Monrean, who made three saves.
With his youthful roster, Dougherty knows there’s plenty of time to stay part of the District 9 Class 1A playoff mix.
“There are 14 teams in single-A and there’s a lot of opportunity out there,” Dougherty said. “I keep telling these guys, it’s building blocks from day one. We just have to get better every game. We have to learn that losses aren’t terrible, especially with a young team as long as they take away the right things and learn from it and keep their heads up high. … I’ve been saying it since summer workouts. It’s building blocks and we have to start from the bottom.”
The Rovers host Elk County Catholic tonight. Redbank Valley is off until next Tuesday’s home matchup with Brookville.