BROCKWAY — A three-run bottom of the seventh inning rally by the Brockway Rovers against the Cameron County Red Raiders sent Wednesday’s game into extra innings. But in the top of the eighth, Cameron County would plate a run and pickup a 6-5 road victory.
Brockway’s seventh inning rally came as the Red Raiders’ defense imploded as the Rovers took advantage of four errors — three of those in consecutive at-bats — to erase a 5-2 deficit.
“We were able to take advantage of the situation,” Brockway head coach Matt Melillo said. “But we’ve still got to learn and we’ve still got to progress, improve and move forward.”
The Rovers jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning as Jeremy Swanson drew a leadoff walk off of Red Raider pitcher Ian Bolin and then stole second base with Raiden Craft at the plate. That stolen base turned out to be huge and Craft hit one into right field for an RBI single.
Cameron County tied things up in the top of the third as Rover starting pitcher Andrew Brubaker walked Eastyn Solveson on four straight pitches to lead off. Maddox Baughman then singled up the middle and two batters later, Josh Beer would ground out to second, bringing Solveson home and making it a 1-1 ballgame.
With the score still knotted up at 1-1, Brockway would go up 2-1 via the same duo that scored the Rovers’ first run. This time with one out, Swanson hit a bloop to left/center as both outfielders collided and no one came up with the catch. That allowed Swanson to hustle to second base. It was essentially a replay of the second inning as Craft put another ball into right field as Swanson rounded third and touched home for a 2-1 advantage.
The Red Raiders, however, would take a 4-2 lead in the top of the fifth as the Rovers went to Gage Park on the mound after Cameron County loaded the bases with no outs. A fielder’s choice by Jesop Farabaugh tied things up at 2-2 and Beer’s RBI single to right field gave the visitors its first lead of the game. Treyton Tucker then hit into a groundout to short, but that also plated Farabaugh as the Rovers trailed 4-2.
“We just have to eliminate some of the mistakes and get out of these long innings,” Melillo said. “And if we eliminate the errors, then we’re able to capitalize and advance on some of these runs that we’re getting.”
Bolin — who pitched six innings for the Red Raiders — was able to get into a groove and retire the side in the sixth as Brockway’s Park also got out of the sixth inning unscathed. But the Red Raiders would tack on another run in the top of the seventh to make it 5-2. After Tucker hit into a 6-4-3 double play, Lathan Reed would hit a grounder to third. But a high throw pulled Chad Young’s foot off of the bag and Reed was ruled safe as Farabaugh hustled home to give the Red Raiders a three-run advantage.
Brockway’s seventh inning rally started as pinch hitter Jendy Cuello led off with a bunt that popped up. However, Bolin rushed in and it went off of his glove as Cuello reached on an error. Bolin then walked Logan Faith as that would be it for him on the mound as he gave way to Solveson, who in turn got Ezra Swanson to fly out to right and Park to ground out to second base. With Faith on second and Cuello on third, Brubaker hit a hard line drive to short that was dropped, as the throw to first by Ryan Shaffer was also in the dirt as Cuello crossed the plate to make it 5-3.
Mattie Brubaker then appeared to end the game on a strikeout, but a passed ball then saw catcher Baughman throw to first and he hit Brubaker in the back as Faith scored and the Rovers trailed by one run.
Dylan Bash then hit a grounder to short that saw Shaffer make a throw wide as Andrew Brubaker plated the game-tying run and Mattie Brubaker advanced to third and Bash to second. However, Solveson was then able to strike out Jeremy Swanson to send the game to extra innings at 5-5.
Park started the top of the eight but hit Shaffer in the back of the head to lead off as Melillo then went with Young on the mound. Shaffer would then steal second with Solveson at the plate — as he would strike out looking — and then third with Baughman at bat as Baughman would then draw a walk. As Baughman took second and with two runners in scoring position, Farabaugh hit a hard grounder to first base. With Bash now there, he would field the grounder and get the out at first, but the throw home wasn’t in time and Shaffer scored to make it 6-5 Cameron County.
Shaffer then took to the mound for a save opportunity in the top of the eighth and struck out two of the first three batters, walking Young in between. Another walk to Ezra Swanson saw the end for Shaffer as Tucker then came in. But with the tying run in scoring position and the winning run at first, Tucker got Park to pop up to second and the Red Raiders escaped with a 6-5 win.
“There’s still little mental mistakes that we’re going to have to overcome,” Melillo said. “It’s still a learning process.”
Cameron County committed seven errors in total as Brockway had three. Both teams also had four hits as Craft had two of those, as did Beer for the Red Raiders.
Andrew Brubaker went four innings to start and allowed just two hits while walking five and striking out six — including the side in the fourth inning.
Melillo said albeit in the loss, he thought they played well on the bases.
“When we had the opportunity to be aggressive on the base paths, we did,” Melillo said. “Some of our hitters, like Raiden Craft, he was working to advance the runner and he hit back side (on both RBI singles). Jeremy Swanson, he hit a little bloop (that resulted in an error), was aggressive on that and got to second base on it. Then reading some passed balls and moving up some bases, we did do some good things well.”
Brockway (0-3) will try again for its first win of the season as they host Bradford today.
CAMERON COUNTY 6,
BROCKWAY 5, 8 innings
Score by Innings
CC 001 030 11 — 6
B’way 010 100 30 — 5
Cameron County—6
Ryan Shaffer ss-p-ss 3210, Eastyn Solveson 1b-p-ss-2b 3200, Maddox Baughman c 3010, Jesop Farabaugh 3b 4201, Josh Beer lf 5022, Treyton Tucker 2b-p 4001, Lathan Reed cf 3000, Ian Bolin p-1b 3000, Jake Narby cr-1b 0000, Anthony Mastriania rf 3000. Totals: 31-6-4-4.
Brockway—5
Ezra Swanson cf 4010, Gage Park 2b-p-2b 5000, Andrew Brubaker p-3b 4110, Eric Lindemuth cr 0000, Mattie Brubaker ss 4000, Dylan Bash 3b-2b-1b 4000, Jeremy Swanson lf 3200, Raiden Craft c 4022, Jendy Cuello cr-ph 1100, Chad Young 1b-p 2000, Logan Faith rf 3100. Totals: 34-5-4-2.
Errors: CC 7, B’way 3. LOB: CC 11, B’way 9. DP: CC 0, B’way 1. SB: Shaffer 4, Reed, Narby; E. Swanson, J. Swanson. HBP: Reed (by Park), Shaffer (by Park).
Pitching
Cameron County: Ian Bolin-6+ IP, 4 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 8 SO; Eastyn Solveson-1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO; Ryan Shaffer-2/3+ IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Treyton Tucker-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Brockway: Andrew Brubaker-4+ IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 6 SO; Gage Park-2+ IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO, 2 HB; Chad Young-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Solveson. Losing pitcher: Park. Save: Tucker.