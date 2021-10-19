The Brockway boys and girls soccer teams both notched victories on the road Monday.
The Rovers made the trek out east on Interstate 80 to battle Central Mountain, the second largest Class 3A school in District 6, and came home with a 2-0 victory.
Senior Dylan Antonuccio scored both Rover goals, with fellow seniors Jared Marchiori and Nolan Swanson each recording an assist.
With the win, Brockway finished off an undefeated regular season at 17-0. The Rovers now wait to see who they play in the upcoming District 9 Class A playoffs.
Central Mountain dropped to 6-11 with the loss. The Wildcats were coming off a 2-0 win against St. Marys on Friday. The Dutchmen are the only other D-9 school on the Wildcats schedule.
As for the Brockway girls, they ran their record to 12-4 with a 6-2 win against Ridgway in a game played at Johnsonburg's Memorial Stadium.
Senior Bailey Allison powered the Lady Rovers with a hat-trick, while Amanda Decker had a pair of goals. Paris Stern also scored her first goal since returning to the Brockway lineup.
Lady Rover Maddie Mortimer and Raegan Gelnette each recorded a pair of assists, while Delayne Fremer had one.
Gina Gerg and Natalie Dunsworth each scored for the Lady Elkers.
The two teams play again tonight in Brockway at 5 p.m. in the regular season finales for both teams.