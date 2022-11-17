BRADFORD — The Brockway football team continues its postseason revenge tour Friday night in Bradford when the Rovers get a rematch with the Port Allegany Gators with the District 9 Class A title and spot in the PIAA quarterfinals on the line.
A lot has changed for Brockway since Port Allegany routed the Rovers, 40-7, on the Gators home field in Week 5 of the regular season. The Rovers kind of hit rock bottom in that matchup, which was their third loss in four weeks as part of a 2-3 start to the season.
The loss seemed to serve as a wake-up call for the Rovers, who are 6-1 since that tough loss on a late Saturday afternoon in Port Allegany. Brockway has scored at least 28 points in four of its last seven games, with the lone loss being a 34-28 setback at two-time defending D-9 Class A champ Redbank Valley in Week 9.
Brockway (8-4) avenged that loss to the Bulldogs last week as it pulled out a hard-fought 7-3 victory in the District 9 semifinals. That win not only set up a rematch with top-seeded Port Allegany (10-1) but also put the Rovers in their first district championship game since 2018, when they fell to Ridgway, 14-7, in the Class 2A final.
The last time Brockway played in a Class A final was 2015 when the Rovers lost to Kane for the second year in a row. The Rovers’ last district title came in Class 2A back in 2010 when they blasted Brookville, 50-0.
As for the first meeting between Brockway and Port this year, it was all Gators after both teams opened the game by punting. Port Allegany drove 65 yards to pay-dirt on its second possession, with Blaines Moses capping the scoring march with a 7-yard touchdown run.
Port’s Peyton Stiles then picked off Brockway quarterback Brayden Fox on the second play of the Rovers’ ensuing drive and returned it 36 yards for a score as the Gators scored 14 points in a span of 40 seconds.
The Gators took a 26-7 lead to the half before eventually winning in lopsided fashion 40-7.
Port’s three-headed monster of Moses, Noah Archer and Drew Evens churned out 57 carries for 273 yards. Moses led the way with 28 totes for 148 yards and four touchdowns. Archer had 15 carries for 64 yards, while Evens, the Gators QB, added 12 for 63 yards while completing 6 of 9 passes for 42 yards and a score.
Conversely, the Port defense shut down Brockway’s usually potent offense — holding the Rovers to just 181 total yards (108 passing, 73 rushing). Jendy Cuello scored the Rovers’ lone TD on a 2-yard run in the second quarter and finished with 66 yards on 15 carries. Port held Fox to
Cuello has went over the century on the ground in six of seven games since that Port loss though, as the Rovers have turned their season around featuring a balanced offense that has seen big plays both on the ground and through the air. The junior has actually posted over 150 yards five times in that stretch, with a season-high 207 in a Week 10 win vs. Cameron County. He ran for 166 yards last week in the 7-3 win vs. Redbank.
Cuello has now run for 1,286 yards and 11 touchdowns on the season, while Fox has completed 190 of 337 passes for 2,516 yards with 32 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
Senior Alex Carlson is the Rovers main target in the passing attack and has 85 catches for 1,010 yards and 13 TDs. Fellow senior Dylan Hanna has 27 grabs for 603 yards and 12 scores and junior Andrew Brubaker 29 for 259 yards and one TD. Junior Matt Brubaker has made big impact here late in the season and has 17 catches for 188 yards and two touchdowns, one of which was a 45-yard score for the lone touchdown in last week’s vs. Redbank.
Defensively, senior linebackers Tanner Guaglianone and Seth Stewart lead the team in tackles with 79 and 72, respectively, in 11 games, with Stewart also leading the way in sacks with 4.5. Senior Aiden Grieneisen had four sacks and junior Reese Yahner three.
Carlson has in the team’s big playmaker in the secondary, hauling in six interceptions while returning two for touchdowns. Matt Brubaker has four picks.
That Rovers defense also has allowed just 82 points in seven games since giving up 40 in the loss to the Gators, and 34 of those points came in one game in the loss at Redbank Valley. Brockway has allowed just nine points in two playoffs game, having beaten Coudersport, 62-6, in its opener.
As for the Gators, they are predominantly a running team on offense (2,334 yards), but Evens has also thrown for 1,130 yards with nine TDs and six interceptions.
Moses leads the ground game with 177 carries for 890 yards and 17 TDs, while Noah Archer has 122 totes for 719 yards and nine scores. Evens has added 449 yards on 93 carries and scored five times.
Archer also is the team’s leading receiver with 42 catches for 569 yards and six TDs, while Stiles has 33 grabs for 343 yards and one TD.
Moses leads the Gator defense 109 tackles (36 solos, 73 assist), while Archer had 55 (39 solos) and Miska Young 51 (23 solos). Evens has a team-high five interceptions, while Nick Wilfong has four.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday night at Bradford’s Parkway Field.