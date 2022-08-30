BROCKWAY — The Brockway boys soccer program has been a District 9 power for quite some time, so continuing that success while being tasked with replacing key players to graduation is nothing new for the Rovers.
That challenge may be a little harder this season compared to years past as Brockway lost a huge nine-man class to graduation who were all multi-year starters and helped the Rovers continue a run of five straight D-9 Class A titles. Gone are Noah Adams, Dylan Antonuccio, Marcus Bennett, Dylen Coder, Joe Hertel, Jared Marchiori, Garret Park, Nolan Swanson and Eric Young.
“It’s going to be a completely different looking team,” said Daugherty. “Those guys that graduated last year, the last three seasons they made up the majority of our positions. So, we’re definitely going to look a lot different and be a lot younger.
“We have just three returning starters — Alex Carlson (senior), Mayson Fremer (junior) and Jacob Maze (junior), who started in net after Garrett’s (Park) injury. Alex is playing both sports (soccer, football), so we only see hom half the time. When he is here therem he is a strong leader for us.
“We only have two seniors with him and Johnny Knox, so we need some other guys to step up (as leaders) as well. We have some other guys who played real significant minutes for us last year in juniors Dylan Bash and Evan Botwright and learned a lot, along with some other guys.”
The Rovers youth is easy to see though, as nearly half (8) of their 17-man roster is comprised of freshmen.
“We’re pretty heavy on the freshmen class this year., and we’ll need a bunch of them to step up and play for us,” said Daugherty. “I have been telling those guys since they were in seventh grade and working with the junior high team that when you guys are freshmen, you’re going to have to play just timing it out.
“I knew we were going to lose a lot, so I told them they had to be ready and work hard. And, there are quite a few of them who are looking good and will see a lot of time.”
One freshman in particular who will see starting action is Aiden Wilcox, who is working in net along with Maze.
“They both are solid, and we’ll probably need either one of them in the field whichever one doesn’t play in the net,” said Daugherty. “They both know that going into the season. I’m sure they’ll both get time in net and both time in the field. Once it gets down to crunch time, we’ll see which way we lean in net.”
Despite all that youth, the goals for the program haven’t changed a bit.
“The expectations don’t change ever. They know we want to go get that gold medal,” said Daugherty. “We’re laying the building blocks right now.
“It’s just like my first year as coach. We were young, and kind of struggled the first half of the year. But, we put those building blocks together and by time playoffs came around, we were on a roll and went and got that district title. I told them that’s what our plan is, to build throughout the season and get there (playoffs).
“I remember we lost a big senior class when I played back in the day when Lou Verne was our head coach. He said, ‘Good programs don’t rebuild, they reload.’ So, that’s what we’re going for — trying to quick flip and not take a whole year to complete rebuild.”
Daugherty will once again be assisted by Chuck Marchiori, Brad Martino and Tyler Duttry. Bennett also has joined the staff after graduating.
Brockway opens its season today at home against DuBois Central Catholic.
ROSTER
Seniors: Alex Carlson, Johnathan Knox. Junior: Dylan Bash, Evan Botwright, Mayson Fremer, Jacob Maze. Sophomores: Jim Fremer, Adam Lin, Wesley Wolf. Freshmen: Dominic Carlini, Vincent Cavalline, Dom Durle, Brady Hughes, Nathan May, Zane McFadden, Aiden Raybuck, Aiden Wilcox.