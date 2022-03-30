BROCKWAY — The Brockway Rovers boys tennis team will field seven players heading into the 2022 season that include three returners from last season and four freshmen.
Head coach Cynthia Copenhaver said preseason practices have gone well so far, although the weather has been a bit challenging at time — especially during the past week.
The Rovers will rely on senior captain Jared Marchiori to lead the way this season. Last year, Marchiori was the No. 2 singles player on the roster to then-senior Lewis Painter — who was the District 9 Class 2A runner-up in singles competition.
Marchiori himself made it to the quarterfinals of the D-9 Class 2A quarterfinals before being bounced by eventual district champion Dylan Aiello of St. Marys. He also finished second with teammate Painter in the D-9 Class 2A doubles tournament to Punxsy’s Braxton Sherry and Ben Gigliotti.
“This will be Jared’s fourth year and he came in second in the (D-9) doubles tournament last year, so he knows what it will takes to be in the finals,” Copenhaver said of Marchiori.
The other two returnees include co-captain junior Johnathan Knox and sophomore Damon Tucker. Both were starters last season as the No. 3 and No. 4 singles players, respectively, as both also made up the No. 2 doubles squad.
The rest of the lineup is made of up the four freshmen of Adam Lin, Timothy Hamilton, Etan McKiern and Wesley Wolfe — which Copenhaver said all are new to the game.
“We are all very pleased how well they all have picked up the fundamentals of tennis,” Copenhaver said.
Of the freshmen, Copenhaver expects Lin to be one of the team’s top four players.
“Adam has been practicing with his brother Ryan that played for Brockway,” Copenhaver said. “He will start off as my number two doubles team.”
The Rovers should be able to put together a formidable singles lineup, Copenhaver said, while the team will have to work on its doubles lineup throughout the season.
Knowing the size of the roster, Copenhaver said they’re looking to have a season where everyone gets ample court time and they’re hopeful to avoid any injuries along the way.
“My expectations are having everyone play and no injuries on the court,” Copenhaver said. “I see my top three players doing well this year — especially Jared in the district tournaments. Most of all, they need to have fun and enjoy the moment while on the court.”
While Copenhaver hopes the weather stays nice all season long, one of the joys of coaching that she gets is teaching the game to the athletes.
“We have four freshmen that I hope will continue to enjoy the art of tennis and the joy of being part of a team and learning that tennis is a sport for life,” Copenhaver said.
Copenhaver’s staff includes new assistant coach Nathan Bennett, along with volunteer coach John Hawkins and managers Selena Buttery and Roman Buttery.
“I have been very fortunate to have a group of people helping this year,” Copenhaver said.
Brockway originally was supposed to start its season on Tuesday against DuBois. However, that was postponed due to weather. They’ll look to finally get on the court on Thursday as they’ll host Punxsutawney at 3:30 p.m.
ROSTER
Seniors: Jared Marchiori. Juniors: Johnathan Knox. Sophomores: Damon Tucker. Freshmen: Timothy Hamilton, Adam Lin, Etan McKiern, Wesley Wolfe.