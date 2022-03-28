BROCKWAY — Brockway baseball coach Terry Moore hopes a year makes all the difference.
This time a year ago, Moore and Rovers were preparing to enter the season with a very young squad — one that had just three returning lettermen, with only Ben Glasl and Conner Ford having extensive varsity experience following the lost COVID season of 2020.
That meant the majority of his starting lineup was comprised of first-time varsity players, a vast majority of whom lost valuable developmental time in that lost 2020 season.
The end result was a predictable one, as the Rovers struggled through a 3-15 season. It wasn’t all doom and gloom, though, as the Rovers played much better in the second half of the season once those youngsters logged some innings. Brockway won 2-4 in its final six games and found itself in most of its games in the second half of the year.
Fast forward a year, and Moore is confident his team is in a better place despite still being young because those players have a full year of varsity action under their belts. Brockway has just four seniors and one junior on the roster, and one of those seniors (Garret Park) will miss the season because of injury.
“It’s just one of those things,” said Moore of that 2021 season. “No excuses there. It was hard on us because we lost so many seniors (from 2019), and we had no experience besides Ben and Conner Ford coming back. Our record wasn’t great last year, but if you watched our games and compared when we played teams the second time, you can see we did better throughout the season. The kids can really be proud of that.
“We’re still going to have a young team this year, but I think biggest difference is those kids have experience now. Last year coming in, I’m not going to say they weren’t ready, but it might have been a bit overwhelming for them stepping up to varsity level. I mean, to never play in a JV game and be throw right into varsity games is tough.
“They made such great strides by the end of the year, and I’ve already seen in practice the level of confidence they have this year. I think that should lead to us not only being in more games, but competing and winning more games.
“You can go back and look, there were quite a few games last year the we had a decent chance to win and just couldn’t put all seven innings together. I think with that experience, it’s going to lead to us putting all seven innings together, and if we do that, obviously our record from last year improves even though still be quite young.”
It all starts on the mound, where Brockway had a pair of pitchers — Ford and Ezra Swanson — log 63 percent of the teams innings (68 2/3 of 108 1.3). With Ford gone, that leaves Swanson, just a sophomore, as the main guy.
He put together a solid sophomore campaign and went 2-1 with a 4.03 ERA with 32 strikeouts and 20 walks in 33 innings. He also hit .269 (14-for-52) with nine RBIs and 10 runs scored. He tied for second on the team in RBIs and fourth in hits.
“Ezra will definitely be a key part of our pitching staff,” said Moore. “He did great job for us last year as a freshman. Some other players who will pitch for us are Dylan Bash (sophomore), Andrew Brubaker (sophomore), Daniel Shugarts (senior), Chad Young (sophomore) and Eric Wherry (freshmen) on mound. There are a couple guys new to the team that should help out (on the mound). so we should definitely have more pitching than we did last year.”
Of the other players Moore mentioned, Bash logged the most innings a year ago with 11 1/3 as a freshman. He went 0-2 with a 5.56 ERA. Young (3 1/3), Brubaker (3 2/3) and Shugarts (2 2/3) all saw limited action.
When it comes to the defense around the mound, Brubaker (.209, 9 hits, 9 RBIs) returns behind the plate after starting as a freshman. Current freshman Raiden Craft will back him up.
On the infield, Bash (.280, 14 hits, 11 runs, 9 RBIs) and Young will see action at first, with senior Dylan Antonuccio and Craft at second. Sophomore Matthew Brubaker (.312, 15 hits, 14 runs, 7 RBIs) will be at short, with Bash and senior Marcus Bennett (.279, 12 hits, 9 RBIs, 7 runs) also seeing time time there. Shugarts (.216, 11 hits, 8 RBIs, 9 runs) returns at third, where he started all of last season. Andrew Brubaker could play there when needed.
They outfield is still a work in process when it comes to actual positions, but Moore said Ezra Swanson (when not pitching), Bennett and sophomore Jeremy Swanson are the main guys leading that group.
“Some positions are not completely settled yet,” said Moore. “But, I have 15-16 kids on roster and most of them will get a chance to play at some point this season.”
The biggest thing the Rovers need are leaders to step up with Glasl, a four-year starter, finally moving on from the program.
“Last year, the rest of the team called Ben the old man, because it seemed like he was around forever,” said Moore. “He was a huge part of program for four years and even before that was there for workouts from the time he was in seventh grade. He was always there and definitely the leader of the team last year.
“There are a few players, not to the level Ben was, but they are stepping in and filing that (leadership) role and doing a nice job of trying to get tis team to go in the right direction. After last season, I know a lot of the guys on this team are hungry to win some games. They’re putting in the effort and came to offseason workouts. They know, as do the coaches, we want to get this thing turned around.”
One major change that has helped the team get on the field more for preseason workouts is the major renovation work done on both the baseball and softball fields, which now feature turf infields.
“We have a great facility and they (school) put a lot of money in there for us,” said Moore. “The turf infield is wonderful to have because we’re able to go and practice even if it is raining. You can still go out and get something accomplished everyday as long as it’s not a complete wash out.
“They built new batting cages for us, so there is definitely an opportunity for us to get better. The goal is to always compete and win every time we step between the lines. Early on his season, we may have to deal with some bumps, but we’ll grow and see where we’re at come the end of the season.”
Moore’s main assistant this year will be Matt Mellilo, Justin Beimel and Zach Foradori. Beimel, a former standout for St. Marys, is a teacher at Brockway and new addition to the staff.
The Rovers are scheduled to open the season today at Kane.
ROSTER
Seniors: Dylan Antonuccio, Marcus Bennett, Daniel Shugarts, Garret Park. Junior: Ezra Swanson. Sophomores: Dylan Bash, Andrew Brubaker, Matthew Brubaker, Logan Faith, Jack Smith, Jeremy Swanson, Austin Tami, Chad Young. Freshmen: Ashden Barefield, Raiden Craft, Reese Stewart, Eric Wherry.