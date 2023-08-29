BROCKWAY — The Brockway boys soccer team finds itself in an unfamiliar position, as the Rovers have become the hunter again instead of the hunted.
That’s because for the first time in a long time graduation hurt the Rovers in 2022 to the point where they found themselves in a rebuilding yea instead of a reloading one. And, the end result was Brockway posted an 8-10 record while seeing it run of winning five straight District 9 Class A titles come to an end.
However, a new year has brought with it new optimism that the Rovers can bounce back and once again put themselves in the discussion when it comes to who can win the district crown.
That’s because Brockway lost just two seniors, albeit productive ones in Alex Carlson and John Knox, and welcomes back the majority of its squad — including several underclassmen who now have that year (or two) of varsity experience under their belts.
“It definitely didn’t end the way we would have liked it to,” said Rovers head coach Andy Daugherty of his team’s 2022 campaign, which ended with a 2-1 overtime loss to Brookvile in the opening round of the D-9 playoffs. “But, we were really young, and a lot of freshmen put in significant time.
“There was a lot pf patch and plug stuff going on last year, so they got a lot of experience all over the field. So, we feel pretty comfortable that no matter where we put them they’re going to be all right. But, I’m expecting a lot of those freshmen who played last year to step their game up a little bit more this season. We also replaced the two (graduated) seniors with four freshmen, so hopefully they can give us some quality minutes too.”
Brockway has five seniors on the roster — Dylan Bash, Evan Botwright, Mayson Fremer, Gabe Hamilton and Jacob Maze — on the roster this season with all but Hamiton seeing starting time a year ago.
“Dylan Bash is back and will play somewhere up top in the midfield or the forward position,” said Daugherty. “Evan Botwright is also back and will be about the same thing (position-wise). Mayson Fremer is a solid defender and will be in the back again ... maybe a little higher than he was last year, but we’ll see how that plays out.
“Jacob Maze (goalkeeper) did an awesome job for us last year and kept us in a lot of games, He’s going to be a key piece back there in the net again. I’m also looking for big things out of juniors like Adam Lin and Jimmy Fremer and good minutes out of the freshmen from last year who are now sophomores.
“All of them have potential and all played key minutes last year. But, instead of just quality minutes put in, we’re going to need and expect a little more out of them. Having that experience now is big for them. Last year, the talks after every practice or game was about how we’re laying the building blocks down. Now, we don’t have to tear that foundation down and start new with everything. We’re going to pick up where we left and keep taking it higher.”
And, the Rovers hope that ultimate height is another District 9 title for the program.
“The goal is always D-9 title or bust,” said Daugherty. “Obviously, we busted last year. But, we just had a big talk about where we want to be and how hard they have to work to be there. So, hopefully that sinks in with them.”
Daugherty will be assisted by Chuck Marchiori, Austin Boyd, Brad Martino, Marcus Bennett, Clayton Heckman and Tyler Duttry.
Brockway opens its season today at DuBois Central Catholic.
ROSTER
Seniors: Dylan Bash, Evan Botwright, Mayson Fremer, Gabe Hamilton, Jacob Maze. Juniors: Jimmy Fremer, Adam Lin, Wesley Wolfe. Sophomores: Dom Carlini, Vincent Cavaline, Dom Durle, Bradey Hughes, Aiden Wilcox. Freshmen: Edison Bazik, Logan Carpenter, Caleb Daugherty, Kolton Kahle.