DuBOIS — It was a game of scoring spurts between the Brockway and DuBois Central Catholic boys soccer teams out on the pitch Wednesday evening. But in the end, the Rovers would pick up a 3-2 road win although the Cardinals made things interesting late.
Brockway (6-6) would hold a 2-0 lead at the of the first half with goals from Dylan Bash and Dom Durle — as they took place within 1:51 of each other.
DuBois Central Catholic would capitalize on a Brockway own goal at the 70:34 mark to cut the lead to 2-1 before Bradey Hughes found the back of the net at 76:37. But the Cardinals responded just 1:01 later as Andrew Green scored, making it 3-2. From there, the Rovers were able to hang on and escape with the victory.
“It looked real good in the first half,” Brockway head coach Andy Daugherty said. “We were passing the ball and winning balls ... Second half, it was back-and-forth, back-and-forth. Nobody wanted to take control. We tried a couple of different people in different positions — some didn’t work and some did.
“But I think our guys did a good job. They picked up the intensity a little bit in winning balls more. They worked really hard this week.”
Bash’s goal with the assist from Hughes came at the 30:44 mark after a couple of shots prior in the first half missed the mark. But Bash was able to get it by DCC goalkeeper Cartar Kosko in the left corner for the 1-0 lead. Brockway continued to pressure and was able to get a corner kick with Vincent Cavaline taking it on the right side of the field. Cavaline’s kick went into traffic and Durle was able to get his head on it, ricocheting it into the back of the net for a 2-0 lead at 32:35.
“All year we’ve sometimes struggled to start strong,” DCC head coach Phil Esposito said. “We give up couple early ones in most games and then we find a way in the second half to battle back and play better. It was great intensity in the second half and I’m proud of the boys for not giving up, but we need to see that starting the game.”
It was a toss up in the second half as both teams got shots on goal, but to no avail before less than 10 minutes to go in the contest. With DCC pressuring, a shot in close bounced off a Brockway defender for an own goal at 70:34 as the Rovers clung to a 2-1 lead.
“I think we tried to go into cruise control a little early, I don’t know,” Daugherty said. “I told them for 10-15 minutes, we put it in cruise control and let them back in the game. That’s dangerous. I’m glad we got to get out of here with the W.”
A couple of missed opportunities by the Cardinals then allowed Hughes to get the ball, split defenders and cash it in himself at 76:37, making it 3-1 Brockway with a little less than three and half minutes to play.
“Bradey does a good job,” Daugherty said.
However, DCC wouldn’t go down without a fight on Wednesday and they made things interesting just 1:01 later. Luke Fragle found Green in the middle of the field and Green put up a mid-ranger that went over the outstretch hand of Brockway goalkeeper Jacob Maze to cut the Rover lead to 3-2 at 77:38.
“It’s good to see Greeny get his first varsity goal,” Esposito said. “He’s been improving quite well since he’s started with us. And the boys fight — it doesn’t matter what the score of the game is. We just go out at 100 percent.”
A Kyan Peck corner kick for DCC with about 10 seconds left couldn’t materialize the game-tying score, as the Rovers held on for the 3-2 win.
Brockway is back on the pitch Monday at DuBois as coach Daugherty said he hopes the team will learn from the close contests this week and apply what they’ve learned for the rest of the season.
“Both games this week, we’ve had to hold right at the very end and not let the (tying goal) in,” Daugherty said. “We tell them how hard it is to win games. It’s not always just come show up and win. I think they’re finally figuring it out that they’ve got to work.”
The Cardinals are back in action Saturday at Coudersport as coach Esposito said he’s been proud of what the team’s done this week, albeit in losses.
“(Tuesday) against Karns City we kind of changed the formation up and our tactics and it worked — only losing 1-0 to them,” Esposito said. “We switched things up again today so it’s good to see the guys adapt on the fly with very little practice. We just want to finish strong this season. Every game left is a winnable game. We just want to get a couple before the season’s over.”
BROCKWAY 3,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 2
Score by Halves
B’way 2 1 — 3
DCC 0 2 — 2
First Half
B—Dylan Bash (Bradey Hughes assist), 30:44.
B—Dom Durle (Vincent Cavaline assist), 32:35.
Second Half
DCC—Own goal (off Brockway defender near net), 70:34.
B—Bradey Hughes, 76:37.
DCC—Andrew Green, (Andrew Reiter assist), 77:38.
Statistics
Shots: Brockway 17, DCC 12. Saves: Brockway 4 (Jacob Maze), DCC 7 (Cartar Kosko). Corner kicks: Brockway 5, DCC 4.