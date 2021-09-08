BROCKWAY — The Brockway boys soccer program has accomplished just about everything imaginable in the last 10-plus years with the exception of reaching the state championship game.
And, the Rovers have been oh so close to doing that as well in recent years. Last fall marked the second time in four years Brockway suffered a heartbreaking one-goal loss in the Class A state semifinals to the WPIAL champ.
Greensburg Central Catholic ended the Rovers’ season a year ago with a 2-1 win to reach the state finals, while it was North Catholic that ended Brockway’s dreams of playing for a state title back in 2017 with a 1-0 overtime victory.
And just like in 2017, Brockway lost a talented senior class to graduation following that state semifinal setback. This time the Rovers lost six players — Noah Bash, Dom Inzana, Ryan Lin, Lewis Painter, Eli Fremer and Chase Azzato.
A majority of that group were starters, with Bash and Inzana earning league All-Star honors last season.
Bash was the team’s leading goal scorer his junior and senior years, while Lin was another key goal scorer throughout his career. Painter worked hard to become one of the top goalkepeers in District 9, while Inzana battled a shoulder injury throughout his career but toughed it out a season ago in hopes of helping the Rovers reach that elusive state title game.
Losses like that might cripple most programs, but not Brockway, which has built a tradition of having that next senior class ready to step in and lead the team.
And, this season looks to be no different.
“We had six good seniors last year that won a lot of games and a lot of titles for us,” said head coach Andy Daugherty. “They all have moved on to college now I think.
“But, this year’s senior class is even bigger. We have nine guys who have all seen plenty of varsity time. So, we’re definitely going to be very senior-heavy and their goals are no different from past years.
“Goal No. 1 is always winning a D-9 title, then we want to build off last year. I think we have the group we can do that with, as along as they keep their heads level and take it one game at time. We can’t be looking way out to the future about stuff like that (reaching state title game) right now.”
Brockway’s group of returning seniors is led bu a trio of returning league All-Stars in Marcus Bennett, Nolan Swanson and Jared Marchiori.
“We’re going to lean heavily on those three guys,” said Daugherty. “But, all the other seniors have been stepping up and leading well in practices too. These guys have been playing together since they were 8 years old. They’re pretty tight knit.”
Other seniors on this year’s squad are Noah Adams, Dylan Antonuccio, Dylen Coder, Joe Hertel, Garret Park and Eric Young. All will make their presence felt on the field this year.
Park is in a battle with sophomore Jacob Maze to see who replaces Painter in net this season.
Both have experience.
Park was the Rovers’ starting keeper his freshmen year before Painter took over and solidified the position — thus making park and outfield player the past two seasons. Maze was Painter’s backup a year ago and saw ample time in net when the Rovers’ built large leads. The starter was still to be determined.
When it comes to the other end of the field, who scores goals from night-to-night might change with the departures of Bash and Lin. And, Daugherty is perfectly fine with that and hopes that may prove to be the case.
“Noah Bashled us in goals the previous two years, and while we everyone we have back has scored goals, no one has done is consistently (like bash did),” said Daugherty. “For that reason, and we’ve been telling the kids this, we need to have that ball movement like we did last year.
“We want to control games with our possession, and if we move the ball the best we can then those goal scoring opportunities will open up. It doesn’t really matter who puts the ball in the back of the net, and that’s kind of the way we want it (scoring spread out).”
Daugherty has just two juniors on the roster in Alex Carlson and Johnathan Knox, but has a solid group of underclassmen in sophomores Dylan Bash, Evan Botwright, Mayson Fremer, Isaac Guaglianone and Maze and freshmen Jim Fremer, Adam Lin and Wesley Wolfe.
Even with a big senior class, Daugherty said a lot of those younger players will make an impact at some point during the season.
At this point, the Rovers are just happy it’s time to play games.
“They are definitely ready to go,” said Daugherty. “We’ve been trying to do some different things in practice to try to keep things interesting and break up the monotony. But, it’s still practice and only so much you can do.”
The Rovers get that first chance at live game action tonight against Ridgway in a game that will be played at Johnsonburg’s Memorial Stadium at 6 p.m.
Daugherty will once again be assisted by Chuck Marchiori, Brad Martino and Tyler Duttry.
ROSTER
Seniors: Noah Adams, Dylan Antonuccio, Marcus Bennett, Dylen Coder, Joe Hertel, Jared Marchiori, Garret Park, Nolan Swanson, Eric Young. Juniors: Alex Carlson, Johnathan Knox. Sophomores: Dylan Bash, Evan Botwright, Mayson Fremer, Isaac Guaglianone, Jacob Maze. Freshmen: jim Fremer, Adam Lin, Wesley Wolfe.