BROCKWAY — The Brockway football program came oh so close last year to ending a decade-plus drought when it comes to winning a District 9 title, but in the end the Rovers lost a tough 21-14 matchup to Port Allegany in the Class A championship game.
Brockway, which lost to the Gators 40-7 in the regular season, led that game 14-7 entering the fourth quarter before Port Allegany scored twice to win a district title in comeback fashion.
That loss was a tough way for the a talented group of Brockway seniors to see their high school careers come to an end and also left a sour taste in the mouths of the underclassmen who return in hopes of writing a different ending this season.
To do that, Head coach Jake Heigel and his staff will have to overcome the loss of that senior class — eight in total and most of whom were starters on a team that went 8-5.. Gone are the likes of Alex Carlson (receiver/DB), Seth Stewart (lineman/linebacker), Dylan Hanna (receiver/DE), Aiden Grieneisen (linemen), Tanner Guaglianone (lineman/linebacker), Carter Hickman (receiver/linebacker) and Matt Pyne (receiver/DB).
Carlson was a do-everything type player who had 89 catches for 1,064 yards and 14 touchdown on offense and seven interception (2 returned for TDs) on defense. His 96 points scored tied for third in the area.
Hanna (27-603, 12 TDs) joined Carlson in being among the top receivers in the area, while Stewart and Guaglianone tied for the team lead in tackles with 87 each and also were main cogs along the offensive line along with Grieneisen.
The cupboard is far from bare for Heigel, as he welcomes back 18 upperclassmen (7 seniors, 11 juniors) — a majority of whom have either been starters or seen varsity action in the past.
That senior class is comprised of Andrew Brubaker, Matthew Brubaker, Isaac Crawford, Jendy Cuello, Clayton Hichert, Jack Smith, Reese Yahner, while key junior returnees include the likes of Brayden Fox, Blake Pisarcik, Johnny Varischetti and Carter Guaglianone.
“Our senior class, and a few our our juniors who were part of that game, definitely had a sour taste in their mouth,” said Heigel of the loss to Port in the D-9 finals. “The have really dedicated themselves in the offseason and here into camp to make sure that the young guys coming in who will get substantial time for us understand what it takes to not only get there (finals) but win it.
“The guys are paying much more attention to the smaller details and getting the younger guys to understand how iimportant they are and how close we were (to winning a title). How a couple little things that maybe we pay closer attention to that week (finals) or during the year might have made the difference.
“Ultimately, the district championship is our goal, but they understand we need to get through our schedule to get there. We have conveyed to our guys that we need to take our schedule in chunks. If we ever look past more than 1-2 games, we’re in deep trouble. We can start game-planning a little early for the following opponent, but if we sleep on Kane (opener) …. they are a very talented, physical team who historically has had our number.”
And, some of those younger guys from the sophomore and freshmen classes, which feature eight and 10, respectively, will be called upon to either be starters or play significant roles to help offset the group lost to graduation.
However, it is a group of veterans who will lead the way in the backfield in Cuello (running back) and Fox (quarterback).
Cuello, who ran for just 48 yards as a sophomore, enjoyed a breakout junior campaign that saw him finish second in the area in both carries (252) and rushing yards (1,410) while scoring 12 touchdowns. He averaged 108.5 yards per game.
Cuello will be backed up by junior Colton Ross and senior Jack Smith, who is back with program after dealing with some injuries in recent years.
As for Fox, he has become a household name in the Tri-County Area in both football and baseball. Fox is entering his third season as the Rovers’ starting QB and has already amassed 5,179 yards, 56 touchdowns and 26 interceptions in 23 career games.
Highly-touted freshman Aiden Patton is now at the varsity level and gives the Rovers depth at that key position.
“Bray (Fox) is doing good mentoring Aiden Patton, and Patton is going to be a serious talent for us,” said Heigel. “Between the two of them, we feel really good about our quarterback spot, especially with Bray being a 5,000-yard returning passer. Bray is obviously our guy as long as he is healthy, but we feel really good about Patton should he have to play.”
On the outside, the loss to Carlson and Hanna at receiver will be softened some by the return of Pisarcik, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2 last year. He had 39 catches for 634 yards aand five TDs as a freshman.
“Getting Blake back is huge,” said Heigel. “I don’t know if we find out what kind of ball player Jendy is if blake doesn’t go down. We probably ride him (Pisarcik) and Carlson the rest of the way, but who knows what could have happened, It’s a shame Blake went down because he’s such a good ball player, but Im very excited becuause he has worked his butt off to get back.”
Pisarcik will be joined at receiver by seniors Andrew Brubaker (31-289, 1 TD), Matt Brubaker (19-256, 3 TDs) and Isaac Crawford (3-102, 1 TD) and freshmen newcomers Caleb Daugherty and Maddox Decker.
Up front, Yahner and Varischetti return as starters at center and right guard and will be joined. Junior Ja Wherry (right tackle) and sophomore Ben Yale (left guard) have nailed down two of the other starting spots, with the trio of Reese Stewart (junior), Jake Hoover (junior) and Jon Winnings (sophomore) battling for the left tackle position.
Whoever doesn’t win that job will serve as the primary backups along the offensive line.
On the other side of the ball, Yahner, Yale, Wherry, Carter Guaglianone (junior), Hoover, Stewart and Maddox Decker will be in the mix on on the defensive line at either tackle or end.
The team has some big shoes to fill at linebacker with the loss of the elder Stewart and Guaglianone brothers, but Varischetti returns to the position with Ross and Maddox also seeing time there.
Drew Brubaker and Crawford will see time at outside linebacker.
In the secondary, Pisarcik and Matt Brubaker will man the corners, with Cuello at strong safety and junior Raiden Craft at free safety. Crawford can also play free safety.
“We lost a lor of production (on both sides of the ball) for sure,” said Heigel. “When you look at some of the guys who graduated the last few years ... those guys had one or two years of total football under them. I think Seth (Stewart) was the only one who played four straight years.
“As our program and coaching staff have gone on here for a few more years, we’re starting to get guys who have played five, six, seven or even eight years of football (all levels), So, I thin that is going to be very helpful for mental part of the game.
“Where in the past we were spending a lot of time teaching those guys just the game of football itself., now we’re to the point where kids have run our offense and defense since 7th grade and even before that in some of our flag programs.
“Some of those guys (in past) were playmakers, and what they did was very impressive for only playing a couple years, we are hoping the next few years we get a lot more guys who, for a lack of a better word, are thorough bred Brockway football players who have been baptized in the Toby Creek and have the Brockway mentality.
“I feel like that will be helpful for us as we lose playmakers … having actual long-term Brockway football players stepping into their roles.”
The Rovers open their season Saturday afternoon with a 1:30 p.m. game at Kane.
ROSTER
Seniors: Andrew Brubaker, Matthew Brubaker, Isaac Crawford, Jendy Cuello, Clayton Hichert, Jack Smith, Reese Yahner.
Juniors: Ashden Bearfield, Raiden Craft, Brayden Fox, Carter Guaglianone, Jacob Hoover, Michael Pirrow, Blake Pisarcik, Colton Ross, Reese Stewart, Johnny Varischetti, Ja Wherry.
Sophomores: Caine Brubaker, Garrett Frantz, Gage Park, Derrick Pinge, Aiden Wilcox, Jon Winnings, Ben Yale, Michael Zuchelli.
Freshmen: Cash Butters, Caleb Daugherty, Maddox Decker, Zayden Faith, Marcus Hoover, Kolton Kahle, Kyle Kennedy, Aiden Patton, Xavier Schwentner, Collin Weir.