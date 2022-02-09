BROCKWAY — The Brockway boys basketball team another strong defensive effort coupled with a balanced scoring attack to knock off visiting Kane, 56-40, Tuesday night.
The Rovers grabbed an 8-5 lead just past the midway point of the first quarter and never trailed from there.
Brockway led 15-10 after one quarter and 27-23 at the break before Kane got as close as one point three times in the third. The last of of those occasions came at 31-30 following a hoop by Kane’s Justin Mishic with 3:17 left in the third.
Rover Jared Marchiori countered with an old-fashion 3-point play before Sam Lundeen scored on the other end to make it 34-32.
That’s when the game swung completely in Brockway’s favor as Dylen Coder drained a 3-pointer with 25 seconds left in the quarter, sparking a 9-0 spurt that carried over into the fourth and gave the Rovers an 11-point lead at 43-32.
The Wolves cut the lead to nine twice, but the Rovers (6-13) finished the game strong and put together another 9-0 run, this one in the final three minutes, to win the game going away by 16 points. The win was the Rovers’ third in the last four games
Brockway put three players in double-digits, led by Alex Carlson’s game-high 17 points. Noah Adams and Marchiori added 13 and 12, respectively, while Coder nearly gave the Rovers a fourth in double digits as he had eight.
“For most of the night, I thought our defense was really strong, and guys were really active,” said Rovers coach Rick Clark. “We took some opportunities to trap when it presented itself and got some deflections which got us some steals and run outs, which always helps our offense.
“And, we finished more tonight than we have in a lot of games. But, we left the door open there a little with a couple we needed to finish. But, I thought we handed their pressure at the end of the game well and made some extra passes and got wide open layups.
“We also did a great job keeping them off the foul line (Wolves only went 3 of 7) and contesting their 3-point shooters (made 3). We didn’t give them many open looks, and while doing that, didn’t let them drive right by us to the hole early.”
Kane jumped out to a 3-1 lead behind a 3-pointer by Jon Mishic. The teams then traded scores, with Rovers Aiden Grieneisen and Carlson making hoops to make it 5-5. Adams quickly hit a triple of his own before adding a bucket for five straight points to put the Rovers up 10-5 just past the 3-minute mark.
The teams traded scores again to end the quarter, with Brockway getting a 3-point play by Carlson and Adams hoop in the closing seconds to lead 15-10 after one quarter.
Marchiori made his presence felt with four points in the first two minutes of the second before Kane went on a 7-0 run to pull even at 19-19 with 3:34 left in the half.
Carlson countered with a 3-pointer just over a minute later to put Brockway up 22-19, then after Marcus Bennett scored his lone points on a drive to the basket, Carlson hit another trey with 17 seconds remaining to make it 27-21.
Kane’s Andy Jekielek hit a floater in the lane at the buzzer to send the teams to the locker rooms with the Rovers up 27-23.
Jekielek then hit a 3-pointer to open the third to make it a one-point game at 27-26, but Grieneisen countered on the inside on the other end. Jekielek was the lone Kane player to reach double figures with 12.
That sequence happened two more with the Wolves getting within one, with Adams scoring in between to maintain the lead for Brockway.
Marchiori’s 3-point play with 1:28 left in the quarter finally gave the Rovers a little more breathing room at 34-30 before Coder’s late trey sparked the decisive run that put the game out of reach.
The Rovers closed out the win in the fourth by outscoring Kane 19-8. Carlson had six in the final eight minutes, while coder netted five. Marchiori and Adams each added four.
“Offensively, we moved the ball well and found the curl cutters a number of times down the middle and finished those opportunities,” said Clark. “That just helps fuel our defense, and down the stretch i think we just wore them down a little and got some extra steals and finished it off. That might have been our best fourth quarter this year.”
Brockway is back in action at home again tonight against Johnsonburg.
BROCKWAY 56,
KANE 40
Score by Quarters
Kane 10 13 9 8 — 40
Brockway 15 12 10 19 — 56
Kane—40
Jack Bell Jr. 1 0-0 2, Justin Mishic 1 1-2 3, Josh Greville 3 0-0 7, Jon Mischic 3 0-0 7, Andy Jekielek 5 1-3 12, Caleb Waite 0 0-0 0, Shane Ackley 1 0-0 2, Sam Lundeen 3 1-2 7. Totals: 17 3-7 40.
Brockway—56
Jared Marchiori 4 4-5 12, Alex Carlson 7 1-3 17, Marcus Bennett 1 0-0 2, Noah Adams 6 0-0 13, Aiden Grieneisen 2 0-0 4, Dylen Coder 3 0-0 8, Landon Schmader 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 5-8 56.
Three-pointers: Kane 3 (Jo. Greville, Jo. Mishic, Jekielek), Brockway 5 (Carlson 2, Adams, Coder 2).