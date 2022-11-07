It was a great night for Tri-County Area football team on Friday night as three of the four came away winners in District 9 playoffs.
All three matchups were repeats from the regular season and all three came away with the same results.
Brockway routed Coudersport for the second time this season, 62-6, to advance to the D-9 Class A semifinals.
For the Class 2A semis, Brookville backed up its win over Karns City a handful of weeks ago with another victory, this one being a 31-7 win.
The Punxsy/St. Marys Class 3A semifinal had to see one area team lose, obviously. And for the second time this season, St. Marys took down Punxsy — this time albeit a 12-7 victory.
Brockway defeated Coudersport, 70-16, in Week 3 and the No. 3 seeded Rovers picked up where they left off in September against the No. 6 seeded Falcons, this time at Frank Varischetti Field.
Friday night’s game saw the Rovers rack up a 55-6 lead at the half compared to a 42-8 halftime lead in the regular season matchup.
Brockway’s 55 first half points equated for 400 yards of total offense compared to just 25 from the Falcons, eventually outgaining them over the entire game 522-102.
Brayden Fox threw for 342 yards and seven touchdowns on 15-of-19 passing as wideout Alex Carlson made it over 1,000 yards on the season with his four catches for 127 yards and a score. Junior Matt Brubaker had three catches for 92 yards and a score while Dylan Hanna had four receptions — three of which were TDs — for 88 yards.
Rover running back Jendy Cuello had 100 yards rushing on 11 totes and a TD, making it his sixth 100-game of the season.
After a 1-4 start to the season, Brookville continued its hot streak into the playoffs and a trip to the Class 2A title game against Central Clarion this week as they took down Karns City, 31-7.
The Raiders were down 7-0 late in the second quarter before the offense got its jumpstart on a Hayden Freeman 84-yard TD catch from quarterback Noah Peterson.
Freeman would get another TD catch — this one from 11 yards out with 38 seconds before the end of the first half and just 17 seconds later, Peterson had a 42-yard interception return TD that gave momentum to the Raiders as they never looked back.
Peterson was 13-of-16 for 197 yards and the two scores ad Freeman’s only two grabs on the night were for the TDs and 95 yards total. Brayden Kunselman also had 53 yards on six receptions as Jackson Zimmerman rushed for 58 yards — which put Zimmerman over 1,000 yards on the season as he came into the contest with 980 yards in seven games.
Brookville outgained Karns City 343-174 on the night as they held Gremlin QB Eric Booher to just 3-of-12 for 34 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.
St. Marys had beaten Punxsy, 34-21, in Week 5 of the regular season. But on Friday night, it looked like the Chucks might be able to get revenge in its first playoff trip in years in the Class 3A semifinal as they led 7-6 into the fourth quarter.
But after a Punxsy missed field goal, the Dutchmen took over at its own 20 and went 80 yards on 18 plays, eating up nine minutes and 23 seconds of clock before quarterback Charlie Coudriet punched it in from one yard out with just 1:44 left in the game to win it, 12-7.
Both defense made it rough for the offenses on Friday night as St. Marys outgained Punxsy, 259-223.
In his final game, senior RB Zeke Bennett rushed for 96 yards on 30 carries while the Dutchmen held Seth Moore and Maddox Hetrick to a combined 10-of-25 passing for 113 yards.
Coudriet threw for 191 yards on 11-of-19 passing, including a 75-yard TD to Carter Chadsey that had the team’s only touchdown prior to its fourth quarter score, with 35 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Chucks’ only score of the game came on an 8-yard TD reception from Noah Weaver from Hetrick, as Weaver had 48 yards on six receptions.
Here is a look at the box scores from Friday night’s games:
BROCKWAY 62,
COUDERSPORT 6
Score by Quarters
Coudy 6 0 0 0 — 6
Brockway 35 20 7 0 — 62
First Quarter
BW—Jendy Cuello 23 run (Aiden Wilcox kick), 10:03.
BW—Matt Brubaker 59 pass from Brayden Fox (Aiden Wilcox kick), 8:20.
BW—Alex Carlson 40 interception return (Aiden Wilcox kick), 7:13.
BW—Matt Brubaker 7 pass from Brayden Fox (Aiden Wilcox kick), 2:08.
C—Ethan Ott 79 kickoff return (run failed), 1:55.
BW—Dylan Hanna 15 pass from Brayden Fox (Aiden Wilcox kick), 0:40.
Second Quarter
BW—Dylan Hanna 15 pass from Brayden Fox (kick failed), 7:17.
BW—Alex Carlson 16 pass from Brayden Fox (Aiden Wilcox kick), 2:34.
BW—Dylan Hanna 11 pass from Brayden Fox (Aiden Wilcox kick), 1:19.
Third Quarter
BW—Alex Carlson 84 pass from Brayden Fox (Aiden Wilcox kick), 9:08.
C BW
First downs 6 21
Rushes-yards 39-99 28-139
Comp-Att-Int 2-15-3 17-24-1
Passing Yards 7 383
Total Plays-Yards 54-106 51-522
Fumbles-Lost 3-0 1-0
Punts 6-31.8 1-44
Penalties-Yards 9-75 5-61
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Coudy—Ethan Ott 17-59, Xander Brown 3-4, Owen Deutschlander 5-13, Dylan Howard 2-15, John Wright 9-(-13), Viggo Brown 2-23, Jackson Moss 1-(-3).
Brockway—Jendy Cuello 11-100, Carter Hickman 4-24, Brayden Fox 1-11, Matt Brubaker 1-6, Andrew Brubaker 3-5, Landon Thompson 3-(-4), Team 3-(-6).
PASSING
Coudy—John Wright 2 of 15, 7 yards, 0 TD, 3 Ints.
Brockway—Brayden Fox 15 of 19, 342 yards, 7 TDs, 1 Int.; Andrew Brubaker 2 of 5, 51 yards.
RECEIVING
Coudy—Jackson Moss 1-11, Xander Brown 1-(-4).
Brockway—Alex Carlson 4-127, Dylan Hanna 4-88, Matt Brubaker 3-92, Andrew Brubaker 3-18, Carter Hickman 1-17, Matt Pyne 1-8, Isaac Crawford 1-33.
INTERCEPTIONS
Coudy—Ethan Ott.
Brockway—Alex Carlson 2, Tanner Guaglianone.
BROOKVILLE 31,
KARNS CITY 7
Score By Quarters
Karns City 7 0 0 0 — 7
Brookville 0 21 0 10 — 31
First Quarter
K –Nate Garing 22 pass from Eric Booher (Cole Ritzert kick), 5:22.
Second Quarter
B –Hayden Freeman 84 pass from Noah Peterson (Brayden Kunselman kick), 5:00.
B –Hayden Freeman 11 pass from Noah Peterson (Brayden Kunselman kick), :38.
B –Noah Peterson 42 interception return (Brayden Kunselman kick), :21.
Fourth Quarter
B –Brayden Kunselman 20 field goal, 6:01.
B –Tony Ceriani 9 run (Brayden Kunselman kick), 1:50.
KC B
First downs 8 16
Rushes-yards 36-140 36-146
Comp-Att-Int 3-13-2 13-16-0
Passing Yards 34 197
Total Plays-Yards 49-174 52-343
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-2
Punts 5-33.2 3-47.7
Penalties-Yards 8-55 4-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Brookville — Jackson Zimmerman 15-58, Carson Weaver 9-43, Noah Peterson 9-25, Tony Ceriani 3-20.
Karns City — Levi Hawk 14-61, Nathan Hess 5-24, Eric Booher 4-17, Mason Martin 5-14, Layla Colsey 1-12, Braden Slater 2-12, Hunter Scherer 1-8, Nate Garing 1-4, Mason Bell 1-0, Cooper Coyle 1-(-2), Owen Heginbotham 1-(-10).
Passing
Brookville — Noah Peterson 13-for-16, 197 yards, 2 TDs
Karns City — Eric Booher 3-for-12, 34 yards, 1 TD, 2 Int.; Mason Martin 0-for-1.
Receiving
Brookville — Brayden Kunselman 6-53, Hayden Freeman 2-95, Truman Sharp 2-38, Sam Krug 1-5, Jackson Zimmerman 1-4, Carson Weaver 1-2.
Karns City — Nate Garing 2-25, Micah Rupp 1-9.
Interceptions
Brookville — Noah Peterson 2.
ST. MARYS 12,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 7
Score by Quarter
Punxsy 0 0 7 0 — 7
St. Marys 6 0 0 6 — 12
First Quarter
SM—Carter Chadsey 75 pass from Charlie Coudriet. (kick failed), 0:35.
Third Quarter
P—Noah Weaver 8 pass from Maddox Hetrick (Peyton Hetrick kick), 9:30
Fourth Quarter
SM—Coudriet 1 run (2-point try failed), 1:44.
P S
First downs 12 10
Rushes-yards 36-106 27-68
Comp-Att-Int 11-26-0 11-20-2
Passing Yards 117 191
Total Plays-Yards 62-223 47-259
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1
Punts 3-33.0 3-28.7
Penalties-Yards 8-70 7-60
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Punxsutawney—Zeke Bennett 30-96, Justin Miller 2-13, Maddox Hetrick 3-(-6), Beau Thomas 1-4.
St. Marys—Charlie Coudriet 18-44, Justin Dornisch 8-25, Matthew Davis 1-(-1).
PASSING
Punxsutawney—Seth Moore 6-of-14, 84 yards; Maddox Hetrick 4-of-11, 29 yards, 1 TD; Noah Weaver 1-of-1, 4 yards.
St. Marys—Charlie Coudriet 11-of-19, 191 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs; Justin Dornisch 0-of-1.
RECEIVING
Punxsutawney—Noah Weaver 6-48, Mason Nesbitt 1-38, Justin Miller 3-18, Landon Peterson 1-8, Zeke Bennett 1-4.
St. Marys—Carter Chadsey 3-99, Logan Mosier 4-53, Collin Reitz 3-30, Matthew Davis 1-9.
INTERCEPTIONS
Punxsutawney—Landon Peterson, Noah Weaver.
St. Marys—None.