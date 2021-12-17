BROCKWAY — The Brockway wrestling team won its home opener in style Thursday, capturing wins in the final two bouts of the night to complete a thrilling 37-36 comeback victory against reigning District 9 Class AA runner-up Port Allegany.
Brockway head coach Eric Grecco expected a close battle entering the match, and the Rovers pulled out an improbable win even though Port Allegany got a big 18-point advantage on forfeits (4 by Brockway, 1 by Port) and pulled off two wins by fall that the Rovers didn’t factor into their prematch analysis.
The key for the Rovers was winning six of eight bouts contested on the mat and scoring bonus points in five, including four falls.
Brockway held a slim 21-18 lead midway through the match but a run of forfeits — three in Port’s favor and one in Brockway’s — gave the Gators a 36-27 advantage with two contests to go.
Rover senior Mark Palmer gave his squad the chance for the outright win when he earned an extra team point with a hard-fought 8-0 major decision of Chase Weimer at 132.
Palmer hit a quick four-point move in the first period, but the key points came when he got a two-count for two nearfall points just before the second-period buzzer sounded to go up 8-0. Palmer then rode out Weimer to finish off his win and pull the Rovers within five points at 36-31.
That set the stage for freshman Parker Pisarchick, who bumped up from 132 to 138 and pinned Gator freshman Alden Furgeson in 1:20 to give the Rovers’ the thrilling one-point victory.
Brockway also got falls from sophomore Jack Smith, freshman Reese Stewart and junior Gavin Thompson.
“It was a total team effort tonight,” said Brockway coach Eric Grecco. “Obviously, we had a couple kids lose that we didn’t expect to lose, but quite honestly, we had a couple kids win who maybe we weren’t expecting to win also. It was a very good dual meet and very competitive, and we’re super proud of the kids. I know the kids had a lot of fun and the atmosphere in here was great tonight.
“Those last two kids really stepped up for. We told Mark that Weimer is a quality kid but he was bumping up to us, so if you can get bonus, get bonus. he gets the 8-0 major decision and does his job.
“Then our freshman Parker Pisarchick, we bumped him up to 138 and he goes out there and gets the pin. Two great performance by two kids who work really hard in our room, and they got rewarded tonight.
Sophomore Dylan Bash got the Rovers off to a good start as he upended Ian Dynda, 4-2, in overtime in the opening bout at 145. The match was as tight as you could get, with Bash scoring two escapes around a takedown by Dynda in the second period.
Things went to overtime knotted at the score, and it was Bash who came up with the winning takedown with 11 seconds left on the clock.
Port countered right back with a forfeit win by Dayton Sherwood at 152, while Gator senior Caleb Furgeson scored a big win at 160 when he pinned Rover freshman Blake Pisarcik in the third period.
Pisarcik opened the scoring with a reversal from the bottom position early in the second, only to see Furgeson escape before scoring a takedown to lead 3-2. Furgeson added to that lead with an escape early in the third before taking Pisacik down again, this time to his back to get the fall in 4:49 to make it 12-3 Gators.
Brockway answered right back with two pins of its own to regain the lead as 15-12.
Smith scored a quick takedown against Gavin Burgess before locking on a cradle late in the first period to get the fall in 1:36.
At 189, Stewart fought off an initial takedown attempt by Logan Hurlburt, who tried to throw the Rover. However, when they hit the mat, Reese promptly broke and gained the advantage himself for the two points. He then turned Hurlburt for a set of backpoints before getting the fall in 1:49.
“Reese’s pin was big,” said Grecco. “Going in, we though that was a toss up. Reese being a freshman there in an upperweight, we thought hey we might be able to get a win (by decision), but he went out and honestly dominated the match and cranks him him over and gets the pin.”
Port Allegany then got a huge win at 215 when Gator Miska Young caught Rover junior Seth Stewart on a shot attempt in the second pin and flattened him to his back and secured a pin in 3:24. The loss was the first of the young season for Stewart (5-1), a returning regional qualifier, who bumped up to wrestle at 215 from 189.
Brockway got those six points right back at heavyweight when Thompson used a cradle to pin Hunter Dumire in 1:31 to put the Rovers back on top, 21-18.
The leads traded hands in each of the ensuing weights, with Gator Ian O’Shea (106) and Rover Weston Pisarchick (113) both receiving forfeits. That trend continued as Port’s Kai Stauffer (120) and Christian Rothermel got forfeits own their own to make it 36-27 Gators and set the stage for dramatic finish.
Brockway, which opened its season over the weekend a the Darren Klingerman Invitational in Bloomsburg, is now 2-0 after winning at Ridgway, 48-6, on Tuesday. The Rovers close out a busy opening weekend by competing in the David Walley Duals Saturday at Sharpsville.
BROCKWAY 37,
PORT ALLEGANY 36
145—Dylan Bash (BW) dec. Ian Dynda, 4-2. (0-3)
152—Dyaton Sherwood (PA) won by forfeit. (6-3)
160—Caleb Ferguson (PA) pinned Blake Pisarcik, 4:49. (12-3)
172—Jack Smith (BW) pinned Gavin Burgess, 1:36. (12-9)
189—Reese Stewart (BW) pinned Logan Hurlburt, 1:49. (12-15)
215—Miska Young (PA) pinned Seth Stewart, 3:24. (18-15)
285—Gavin Thomspon (BW) pinned Hunter Dumire, 1:31. (18-21)
106—Ian O’Shea (PA) won by forfeit. (24-21)
113—Weston Pisarchick (BW) won by forfeit. (24-27)
120—Kai Stauffer (PA) won by forfeit. (30-27)
126—Christian Rothermel (PA) won by forfeit. (36-27)
132—Mark Palmer (BW) maj. dec. Chase Weimer, 8-0. (36-31)
138—Parker Pisarchick (BW) pinned Alden Furgeson, 1;20. (36-37)