BROCKWAY — There’s been plenty of times this season where the Brockway Rovers boys basketball team took a lead into the fourth quarter, only to come up empty. But on Wednesday night against Johnsonburg, the Rovers flipped the script and overcame a six-point deficit to take down the Rams, 48-47, thanks to a Noah Adams bucket and a made go-ahead free throw with 2.5 seconds left.
“I think the difference in tonight and actually the last two nights is we finished plays when we needed to finish,” Brockway head coach Rick Clark said. “I told the guys in the locker room, coming down the stretch when we needed a stop, we got a stop. When we needed a rebound, we got a rebound. When we needed a shot, we got a shot. So we did a lot a little things right down the stretch. It wasn’t always the prettiest but the result is what matters in the end. The guys just gutted it out and I’m real proud of the effort and how they finished the game tonight.”
With both teams swapping the lead throughout, Johnsonburg (9-11) would stretch the lead to six at 43-37 after Kole Asti hit a midranger near the foul line midway through the fourth quarter.
Brockway’s Alex Carlson, who scored a game-high 17 points on the night, would make a layup with 5:04 left in the game to cut the Rams’ lead to four. Adams would then hit a jumper to make it 43-41 but an Asti putback extended the Johnsonburg lead to four with 2:47 to go.
Carlson was then able to draw a foul and hit both free throws with 2:26 remaining and he tied up the game at 45-45 on the ensuing possession.
However, that tie would be short-lived as Johnsonburg’s Isaiah Jackson scored underneath with 1:40 left to give the visitors a 47-45 lead.
Brockway (7-13) would get a one-and-one opportunity from Marcus Bennett, but the shot missed with 1:02 to go and Jackson got the rebound for the Rams.
Johnsonburg’s Jake Lobaugh was later put on the line with 42.2 seconds left for a one-and-one, but he too missed it and Carlson snagged the rebound for the Rovers.
With about 18 seconds left, Adams drove into the Rams’ defense and was able to tie things up at 47-47.
“Noah’s hit a couple big shots this year,” Clark said. “He had that runner against Bradford for a game winner. And again got a big bucket here going to the hoop. I think he could’ve actually got a foul along with that, but we talk about that all the time — don’t rely on the foul and play through the contact and concentrate on the finish. And he did that.”
But on the inbounds, Carlson was able to get a steal as it set up Brockway with a chance to win it outright after trailing the entire fourth quarter up to that point. Adams then drove the lane again and with a slew of Rams nearby, he was able to draw a foul with 2.5 seconds remaining and a shot to knock down a free throw to take the lead. That was the case as Adams hit the first one but then missed the second, with Johnsonburg’s Jackson hauling in the rebound and the Rams called a timeout with 1.3 seconds left to set up its last ditch effort.
“Alex had the steal right at the end there,” Clark said. “Our guys didn’t panic with the clock. I didn’t want to take a timeout and get (Johnsonburg’s) defense set. They were in a little bit of a scramble and I wanted to take advantage of that. The guys did a good job of getting the ball reversed and Noah had a lane, got to the line and made the big free throw.”
Asti’s inbound pass was blocked by Dylen Coder into the student section, leaving just 0.1 left and only a potential tip opportunity for the Rams. The next inbounds play then hit the divider in the middle of the gym, giving the ball back to Brockway and the Rovers escaped with the 48-47 win.
“Dylen Coder down here with (1.3 seconds) on the clock, tips one ball (on the inbounds) and made them throw it high and it hits the ceiling. Two great defensive plays just being on the ball. And he only had one bucket but it was a three here in the corner that got us some momentum in the third quarter.”
Clark said it was a great all-around effort as the Rovers picked up wins on back-to-back nights.
“We hit some big threes in that third quarter,” Clark said. “Marcus, he hasn’t shot the three real great but he’s had some timely threes for us. And he hit two timely threes for us tonight. Our defense was not playing the best it’s been all season long. We gave up some opportunities in the breaks and getting back — overextending a bit on some of the traps — and just a little bit slow on the rotations giving (Johnsonburg) some runouts. But we got the stops when we needed to and got the rebounds when we needed to.”
Adams scored 14 points and Bennett had eight. Asti led Johsonburg with 14 of his own and Jefferson Freeburg chipped in with 13 points.
“I’m just proud of the effort the guys gave and finishing it off,” Clark said. “It’s something we hadn’t been doing until these past couple games.”
The win also gave Brockway four wins out of its last five games, as they’ll be back on the court Friday at Ridgway and the Rovers host Keystone on Monday to wrap up the regular season.
“We’ll try and stack another win and keep the momentum rolling,” Clark said. “That’s four out of the last five for us. We’re playing well at the right time at the end of the year. Let’s keep it rolling and see what happens from there.”
Johnsonburg is back in action Friday as they host Kane.
BROCKWAY 48,
JOHNSONBURG 47
Score by Quarters
J’burg 7 16 14 10 — 47
B’way 12 10 13 13 — 48
Johnsonburg—47
Jefferson Freeburg 6 0-1 13, Jake Lobaugh 3 0-1 9, Aaron Myers 1 3-3 5, Kole Asti 7 0-0 14, Jack Elmquist 1 0-0 2, Kenny McKenna 0 0-0 0, Isaiah Jackson 2 0-0 4, Eric Hoffman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 3-5 47.
Brockway—48
Jared Marchiori 3 0-0 6, Alex Carlson 5 6-10 17, Marcus Bennett 2 2-4 8, Noah Adams 6 1-2 14, Aiden Grieneisen 0 0-0 0, Dylen Coder 1 0-0 3, Landon Schmader 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 9-17 48.
Three-pointers: J’burg 4 (Lobaugh 3, Freeburg), B’way 5 (Bennett 2, Adams, Carlson, Coder).