BROCKWAY — Down 3-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning Thursday afternoon, the Brockway Rovers baseball team would rally to take a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the fifth, eventually picking up an 8-4 victory for the team’s second win of the year.
“There’s still improvement that we need to do moving forward but we’re starting to come together as a team and build,” Brockway head coach Matt Melillo said. “They’re buying into the system and we’re starting to improve on it. We had a little bit of a slow start but it seems like we’re getting a good head of steam to move forward.”
After taking a 4-3 lead, Brockway tacked on four more runs in the bottom of the sixth as they took advantage of three ECC errors.
Brockway starting pitcher and senior Ezra Swanson got the win, throwing six innings and scattering seven hits while allowing three runs and one walk as he struck out five Crusaders. At the plate, Swanson was 2-for-2 with an RBI via a sac fly and picked up three stolen bases.
“He’s a competitor and a fighter and he’s going to give you 100 percent every time he’s out there,” Melillo said of Swanson. “That’s why we want him out there because he motivates the team. He gets ground balls and he’s just a good all-around guy. That’s why he’s one of the captains ... He’s a spark for the team and he gets things going. That’s what a senior needs to do and does in order to help his team win.”
The Rovers didn’t get a hit until the bottom of the third inning as freshman leadoff hitter Gage Park hit a single off of ECC starting pitcher Shawn Geci as they found themselves in a 1-0 deficit at that point as a Joe Tettis RBI double to the left/center field gap made it 1-0 ECC just four batters into the game.
Elk County Catholic plated two more runners in the top of the third as four of the team’s eight hits came in the inning — albeit the runs came as a result of some successful strategy on the Crusaders’ part.
Charlie Geci and Colby Nussbaum led off with singles and would get to third and second, respectively, but an Isaac Dellaquila hit to Swanson on the mound had Charlie Geci out after third baseman Dylan Bash make the tag.
A sac bunt by Shawn Geci then moved Nussbaum up to third and Charlie Geci to second base with two outs. That’s when Frankie Smith hit a two-RBI single up the middle to make it 3-0.
Brockway would answer with two runs of its own in the bottom of the fourth. Andrew Brubaker drew a leadoff walk and a wild pitch moved Brubaker up to second. Swanson helped his cause with a single to right that moved Brubaker up to third as ECC head coach James Slay then went with Wil Wortman on the mound.
The first batter Wortman faced was Raiden Craft, who laid down a sac bunt that scored Brubaker as ECC led 3-1 with one out and Swanson at second.
Swanson would later steal third as Logan Faith drew a walk. After a Chad Young strikeout, Jeremy Swanson then hit a double to the right/center gap, plating Ezra Swanson but Faith only made it to third as the Rovers trailed 3-2 as Wortman got Park to pop up to get out of the jam.
Ezra Swanson didn’t allow an ECC hit in his final two innings of work as Brockway took a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Bash led off with a single and reached third base after a Matt Brubaker liner to Wortman saw Wortman throw it away into the outfield while trying to get Bash at second. Andrew Brubaker then drew a walk to load the bases as an Ezra Swanson sac fly to center tied it up at 3-3.
One batter later, a Craft groundout to short allowed Matt Brubaker to score and the Rovers took its first lead of the game as Wortman then struck out Faith to get out of the inning without anymore damage.
It was still a 4-3 Rovers lead heading into the bottom of the sixth as ECC then went to Joe Tettis on the mound. That looked to be the right move in the first two batters as Tettis struck out Young and Jeremy Swanson. But Park’s two-out single down the left field line was the catalyst for the four-run inning.
“It was timely hitting,” Melillo said. “Gage Park stepped up and started it. Then we had the aggressive base running and just capitalized on mistakes.”
With Bash at the plate, a wild pitch moved Park up to second and Bash’s grounder to short was booted, allowing Park to get to third. Matt Brubaker then hit an RBI single up the middle to make it 5-3 and an Andrew Brubaker hit to third saw him reach first after the throw went in the dirt as Bash crossing the plate made it 6-3.
Brockway then scored its final two runs without putting a ball into play. With Ezra Swanson at bat, a Tettis wild pitch saw Matt Brubaker score to go up 7-3. But with the exchange being delayed as Dellaquila flipped the ball back to Tettis, Andrew Brubaker took advantage and made it all the way home from second on the wild pitch as the Rovers led 8-3.
To close out the game, Brockway went to Jeremy Swanson in the seventh inning as ECC tried to rally. After Lance O’Neill drew a one-out walk, David Anderson brought him home with an RBI triple that went over Ezra Swanson in center field, making the score 8-4. But from there, Jeremy Swanson struck out Tettis and got Charlie Geci to ground out to third to end the game, giving the Rovers an 8-4 win.
“The Brubaker boys capitalized on scoring with (ECC errors),” Melillo said. “Gage Park stepped it up as a freshman to give a spark and he hit a (top area pitcher in Joe Tettis). All around, it was a good performance by everyone with timely hits. We’ve just got to build on this and move forward.”
Brockway (2-5) gets a week off as they travel to Kane on Thursday.
“This is our spark to get everything going the right way,” Melillo said. “We just need to keep improving and take it day by day and we’ll go from there.”
Elk County Catholic (1-4) is back in action again on Tuesday as they host Johnsonburg.
BROCKWAY 8,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 4
Score by Innings
ECC 100 200 1 — 4
B’way 000 224 x — 8
Elk County Catholic—4
Wil Wortman ss-p-ss 4010, Lance O’Neill 3b-ss-3b 3110, David Anderson 2b 3111, Joe Tettis dh-p 4011, Charlie Geci lf-1b-lf 4010, Colby Nussbaum 1b-3b-1b 3120, Isaac Dellaquila c 3100, Shawn Geci p-lf 2000, Frankie Smith cf 3012, Tom Gilmore rf 0000. Totals: 29-4-8-4.
Brockway—8
Gage Park lf 4120, Dylan Bash 3b 4210, Matt Brubaker ss 3211, Andrew Brubaker c 2200, Ezra Swanson p-cf 2121, Raiden Craft dh 3002, Logan Faith rf 2000, Chad Young 1b 3000, Jeremy Swanson cf-p 2011, Eric Lindemuth 2b 0000. Totals: 25-8-7-5.
Errors: ECC 4, B’way 1. LOB: ECC 7, B’way 7. 2B: Tettis; J. Swanson. SAC: S. Geci; Craft. SF: E. Swanson. SB: E. Swanson 3.
Pitching
Elk County Catholic: Shawn Geci-3+ IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO; Wil Wortman-2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Joe Tettis-1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
Brockway-Ezra Swanson-6 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO; Jeremy Swanson-1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: E. Swanson. Losing pitcher: Wortman.