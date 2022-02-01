BROCKWAY — The Brockway boys basketball team celebrated Senior Night in style Monday night as its large senior class played a huge role in a lopsided 50-26 victory against visiting Forest Area.
Brockway honored its eight seniors — Noah Adams, Marcus Bennett, Dylen Coder, Joe Hertel, Jared Marchiori, Austin Schmader, Landon Schmader and Micah Williamson — prior to the game, then that group accounted for 46 points in the lopsided victory.
Every senior scored except for Austin Schmader, who hasn’t played this season because of a shoulder injury. He dressed for the contest and started, corralling the opening tip before being taken out of the game in what will be his only action of the year.
Brockway (5-12) raced out to an 11-3 lead from there and never looked back as head coach Rick Clark largely played his seniors while working in his underclassmen. The Rovers led 22-5 after one quarter and took a 37-15 advantage to the half.
The Rovers invoked the mercy rule in the third quarter when a Landon Schmader 3-pointer put Brockway up 49-17 with 3:42 left in the period. The Rovers would score only one more point the rest of the way and were held scoreless in the fourth with the clock running.
Adams and Hertel led all scorers with 10 points, with Hertel scoring all his points in the first half. Coder was right behind them with nine points, while Landon Schmader added five.
“It’s always good to get a win on Senior Night and get those guys minutes,” said Rovers coach Rick Clark. “All the seniors who were actually able to play and get up and down the floor all did score.
“The good thing was right off the bat we were able to get Austin Schmader on the floor. It’s the only time he’ll see the floor all season, so it was good to get out there, if only for a couple seconds, and be out there with his teammates. Joe Hertel had a good game, good first half.
“All the seniors played well, especially when we had a few different combinations out there. They still played good defense and moved the ball well. We got some open looks and crashed the boards. I thought our ball movement was very good, and the guys made a lot of extra passes tonight and passed up shots to get even better shots.
“That’s two wins in a row, and we’re trying try to finish strong here down the stretch. We’ll get back to work (today) and see if we can’t pick up another one (win) before the end of the week.”
Coder opened the scoring with a basket 33 seconds into the game, but the Fires quickly countered on the other end with Allen Johnston hitting a 3-pointer to give Forest its lone lead of the night at 3-2.
Brockway promptly put together an 8-0 run that featured five points by Coder to take control of the game at 11-3. Forest’s Keyon Custer momentarily halted that run with a basket, but the Rovers then scored 11 straight points to end the period to push its lead to 22-5.
Hertel had seven of those final 11 points, completing an old-fashion 3-point play on a drive to the basket before netting two other hoops. Landon Schmader and junior Alex Carlson also scored in that closing spurt.
Johnston hit another three early in the second for the Fires, but the Rovers slowly pushed their lead up to 20 on a 3-pointer by Adams with 3:21 left in the second quarter.
The remainder of the half was back-and-forth as Brockway eventually took a 22-point advantage (37-15) in the locker room. Six different Rovers scored in the frame, led by Adams’ five points.
Adams then netted the first five points in the third quarter to make it a 42-15 game before Mitchell Bawden scored for the Fires. The Rovers then got baskets from Marchiori and Reese Yahner before Landon Schmader hit his 3-pointer to give Brockway a 32-point lead at 49-17 with 3:42 left in the quarter.
Brockway scored just one point — a free throw by Aiden Grieneisen with 1:04 left in the third — in the game as the Fires outscored the Rovers 9-1 over the final 11:42 with the clock running.
Johnston and Colton Kuntz led the Fires with seven points each. Forest fell to 0-14 with the loss. The Rovers swept the season series, winning 63-22 at Forest on Dec. 23.
Brockway, which has won two games in a row, travels to Sheffield on Wednesday.
BROCKWAY 50,
FOREST AREA 26
Score by Quarters
Forest 5 10 4 7 — 26
Brockway 22 15 13 0 — 50
Forest Area—26
Allen Johnston 3 2-7 7, Colton Kuntz 3 0-0 7, Keyon Custer 2 0-0 5, Amber Guzzi 1 0-0 2, Christian Stiegerwald 0 0 0-0 0, Mitchell Bawden 2 0-0 4, Riley Ross 0 0-0 0, Daniel Custer 0 1-1 1, Logan Carll 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 2-3 26.
Brockway—50
Landon Schmader 2 0-2 5, Jared Marchiori 2 0-0 4, Austin Schmader 0 0-0 0, Marcus Bennett 1 0-0 2, Noah Adams 3 2-2 10, Dylen Coder 3 2-2 9, Micah Williamson 1 0-0 2, Alex Carlson 2 0-0 4, Joe Hertel 3 4-5 11, Reese Yahner 1 1-4 3, Aiden Grieneisen 0 1-4 1, Isaac Crawford 0 0-0 0, Alex Pearce 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 10-19 50.
Three-pointers: Forest 4 (Johnson 2, Kuntz, K. Cusler), Brockway 4 (Coder, Adams 2, L. Schamder).