PUNXSUTAWNEY — Due to the unfortunate circumstances of a few wrestlers out sick, a few out with injuries and a lack of match-ups where there were healthy bodies, the Brockway Rovers and Punxsutawney Chucks were only able to contest four matches in their dual meet on Thursday night in Punxsutawney.
And with the Chucks holding the edge in the wins-by-forfeit department by a margin of 5-3, the Rovers had very little wiggle room in the contested bouts to pick up a win on the scoresheet. That proved to be no issue, though, as Brockway swept all four such matches, winning three by fall and one by decision, to secure a 39-30 victory.
Reflecting on his team’s victory, Brockway coach Troy Braddock said, “You’d always like to see more matches in the sport in general, but the guys have been showing up at the right time. We are hitting peaks and hitting the strides we want to be. We bumped up to get some match time in tonight, and it paid off. They looked good and wrestled tough.”
The must-watch match of the night came at 152 pounds, where Brockway’s Dylan Bash battled back from an early 4-1 deficit and scored two near-fall points in the match’s waning seconds to seal a 7-5 decision.
“Dylan, especially coming off an injury, you could see his elbow was taped, he just got back a couple weeks ago, so it was good to see him get a full match and have to grind for that win and not give up,” Braddock said.
Rowan fired out of the gates with his first takedown just 18 seconds into the period, and after an escape by Bash, Rowan scored two more with a second takedown with 1:11 left in the first period.
Bash escaped late, though, to pull within two points and then scored the only point of the second period after starting on bottom and escaping again to make it 4-3 heading into the third.
Rowan decided to start down with his choice as well and was able to escape relatively quickly to push his advantage to 5-3, but Bash never gave up and worked his way back into a tie score just 20 seconds later with a takedown.
Then, after more than 70 seconds of riding time, Bash spun Rowan to his back with just 7 seconds left on the clock and banked two near-fall points that were awarded at the buzzer to take a 7-5 victory.
The match that preceded that one, between Brockway’s Colton Ross and Punxsy’s Zeke Bennett at 145 pounds, was the only other one that made it out of the first period as Bennett battled throughout but eventually fell victim to a Ross pinfall at the 5:03 mark.
The two combatants sparred for much of the first period before Ross got on the board thanks to a takedown with just 8 seconds showing on the clock. Then, in the second period, Ross started down and reversed Bennett halfway through the period before banking two back points to make it 6-0.
In the third, Bennett opted to start neutral with his choice, and Ross scored one more takedown, this time with 1:21 remaining, to make it 8-0 before he managed to pin Bennett with 57 seconds to spare.
Brockway’s first win of the night came in the first bout on the card, at 107 pounds, as Gage Park scored a takedown of Punsy’s Hunter Dobson just 30 seconds into the bout and finished off the pin 15 seconds later. That win gave the Rovers their first lead of the night, 6-0.
The final contested win came at 215, where it was Johnathon Winnings squaring off with Punxsy’s Austin Fischer. Winnings was able to secure a takedown just 20 seconds into the first period then stay on top for nearly a minute-and-a-half before pinning Fischer at the 1:47 mark to put the Rovers ahead for good, 33-30.
Brockway’s wins by forfeit came from Parker Pisarchick (133 pounds), Seth Stewart (189) and Gavin Thompson (heavyweight). Meanwhile, the Chucks picked up their 30 team points with wins by forfeit for Dysen Gould (114), Jordan Rutan (121), Nick Motter (127), Jael Miller (160) and Grant Miller (172). There was no wrestler at 139 pounds for either squad.
With the postseason now just a month away — as AAA districts are set for Feb. 18, while AA will begin its tournament on Feb. 24 — both teams and their coaching staffs are beginning to look for the things that will make their teams and wrestlers successful when it matters most.
“All in all, I’m happy with everyone’s work ethic and attitude this year,” Braddock said. “They’ve all been working hard and putting in the work to hit their stride at the right time of year. The talents there, and we just need some numbers, but it’s head up, eyes forward going toward the postseason, so we’re ready to rock.”
And while Punxsy head coach DJ Gould was hoping for better results on Thursday night, he knows there’s still time to polish things heading into the postseason for his squad.
“It’s tough to get ready to go when you know you’re only going to wrestle four or five matches, but our guys need to be ready no matter what,” he said. “We’ll learn from it. We’re a few weeks away from districts, and that’s obviously the most important thing. We’re looking for improvement and to get ready for the postseason.”
Brockway is scheduled to return to action with a dual meet at Clarion next Thursday, while the Chucks will wrestle the same night at Johnsonburg.
BROCKWAY 39,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 30
107 — Gage Park (BW) pinned Hunter Dobson, 0:45 (6-0)
114 — Dysen Gould (P) won by forfeit, (6-6)
121 — Jordan Rutan (P) won by forfeit (6-12)
127 — Nick Motter (P) won by forfeit (6-18)
133 — Parker Pisarchick (BW) won by forfeit (12-18)
139 — No match
145 — Colton Ross (BW) pinned Zeke Bennett, 5:03 (18-18)
152 — Dylan Bash (BW) dec. Brice Rowan, 7-5 (21-18)
160 — Jael Miller (P) won by forfeit (21-24)
172 — Grant Miller (P) won by forfeit (21-30)
189 — Seth Stewart (BW) won by forfeit (27-30)
215 — Johnathon Winnings (BW) pinned Austin Fischer, 1:47 (33-30)
HWT — Gavin Thompson (BW) won by forfeit (39-30)