BROCKWAY — It was quite the pitcher’s duel on Wednesday afternoon on the new turf infield at Brockway with the Rovers’ Ezra Swanson and Elk County Catholic’s Joe Tettis going toe-to-toe. While Tettis struck out 14 and allowed just three hits over five innings of work, Swanson pitched a complete game and allowed just one run as the Rovers opened up its season with a 2-1 win over ECC.
“Ezra threw a lot of strikes tonight,” Brockway head coach Terry Moore said. “To pitch the game he pitched the very first time out on the season, it’s an absolutely fantastic effort. I couldn’t be more proud of that guy.”
The Rovers made its three hits count on the night as they scored early to take a 1-0 lead.
In the bottom of the first inning, Marcus Bennett hit one to ECC third baseman Ryan Shaffer as he beat out the throw. However, Shaffer’s throw went wide and Bennett made it to second on the error. One batter later, Dylan Bash plated Bennett on a double to center field for the 1-0 lead.
The Crusaders would answer in the top of the second, however. With Dominic Zambanini leading off the inning, the first baseman took a 1-0 Swanson pitch over the left field wall for a solo shot, tying things up at 1-1.
Both teams were held scoreless in the third inning as Tettis struck out the side and Swanson allowed just one baserunner.
While the Crusaders couldn’t get anyone past second base in the top of the fourth, the Rovers scored what would eventually be the game-winning run in the bottom of the fourth after Swanson manufactured it to help his own cause on the mound.
Swanson led off the bottom of the fourth with a single to center and he later stole second. An Andrew Brubaker groundout and a Dan Shugarts strikeout still kept Swanson at second with two out. With Chad Young at the plate, Swanson made it to third on a wild pitch and he then made it home on yet another wild pitch to make it 2-1 Rovers.
That would be the last of the Rovers’ offense from there as the Crusaders tried to tie things up, but to no avail.
Luke Ginther led off the top of the sixth for ECC with a single. But Zambanini then grounded into a double play and a Tettis fly out to center ended the potential sixth inning threat.
“We made plays on defense,” Moore said. “I don’t think we had an error tonight and that was huge. When you play a game and it’s 2-1, you need to play it pretty close to perfect on defense and we did a really good job tonight. I’m very, very proud of every kid that played.”
Brockway couldn’t get anything going in its potential last at-bats in the bottom of the sixth off of reliever Ben Paul.
Elk County Catholic’s last ditch effort came down to the top of the seventh with things looking promising early. Colby Nussbaum led off with a single on a liner to center field. Shaffer then grounded out into a fielder’s choice, advancing Nussbaum to second base.
Joe Geci then popped up to short on a one-pitch at-bat for the second out. However, Swanson then beaned Isaac Dellaquila to put him on first as the tying run in Nussbaum on second. That put the order back to the top of the lineup with Tommy Slay, as Wil Wortman then pinch ran for Nussbaum.
With an early 1-2 count, Slay battled back to a full-count before roping a line drive that went directly into the glove of Rovers’ third baseman Shugarts to pickup the 2-1 victory.
Ginther and Nussbaum had two hits each while Zambanini and Tettis had the other two hits for ECC.
Brockway (1-0) will get a bit of time to savor the opening day victory as they’ll travel Monday to take on Bradford.
“It’s very exciting for the kids tonight,” Moore said. “Seeing their faces, it makes all these early spring days worth it. They came out and they played hard and they left it on the field. I can’t be more proud of the effort they put in.”
The Crusaders (0-1) are back in action Friday as they travel to Kane.
BROCKWAY 2,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 1
Score by Innings
ECC 010 000 0 — 1
B’way 100 100 x — 2
Elk County Catholic—1
Tommy Slay ss 3000, David Anderson 2b 3000, Luke Ginther cf 3020, Dominic Zambanini 1b 3111, Joe Tettis p-rf 3010, Colby Nussbaum dh 2020, Will Wortman pr 0000, Ryan Shaffer 3b 2000, Joe Geci lf 3000, Isaac Dellaquila c 2000, Lance O’Neil rf 0000, Ben Paul p 0000. Totals: 24-1-6-1.
Brockway—2
Jeremy Swanson lf 3000, Marcus Bennett cf 3110, Dylan Bash ss 3011, Ezra Swanson p 1110, Andrew Brubaker c 3000, Daniel Shugarts 3b 2000, Chad Young 1b 2000, Logan Faith rf 2000, Dylan Antonuccio 2b 2000, Raiden Craft cr 0000. Totals: 21-2-3-1.
Errors: ECC 1, B’way 0. LOB: ECC 6, B’way 3. DP: ECC 0, B’way 1. 2B: Bash. SAC: Shaffer. HBP: Dellaquila (by E. Swanson), Slay (by E. Swanson); E. Swanson (by Paul). SB: E. Swanson.
Pitching
ECC: Joe Tettis-5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 14 SO, 1 HBP; Ben Paul-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO, 1 HBP.
B’way: Ezra Swanson-7 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO, 2 HBP.
Winning pitcher: E. Swanson. Losing pitcher: Tettis.